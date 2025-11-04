The Oklahoma City Thunder took the NBA by storm last season, going wire to wire as the preseason NBA championship favorite before winning the first title in franchise history with a thrilling seven-game series victory over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.

Now they appear determined to pick up where they left off, notching a 7-0 start to the 2025 NBA season that includes back-to-back overtime victories to begin the year and a 3-0 mark away from home. They put both marks on the line Tuesday night against the middling and aging Los Angeles Clippers (3-3). Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET from the Intuit Dome.

The Clippers have seen all three of their victories come on their home floor but saw their previously undefeated ledger in Los Angeles come to an end Monday with a 120-119 loss to the Miami Heat. The Thunder are coming off a 137-106 drubbing of the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander silenced most of his doubters last season, but just in case there were any stubborn hanger-ons, he's playing as if he's on a mission to make a statement with this resounding encore, averaging 33.6 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds. Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard leads the way for the Clippers with 23.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.

Oklahoma City is a 4.5-point favorite, and the over/under for total points scored is 221.5 in the latest NBA sportsbook odds for Thunder vs. Clippers.

In addition to the NBA marquee showdown, we'll look at another matchup on the hardwood and an NHL contest as part of the games to watch for Tuesday, Nov. 4.

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Clippers +7.5

This spread opened at Thunder -4.5 before early action on the road favorite caused a move to -7.5. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the home underdog at this higher number and is weighing in with a fairly strong play on the Clippers. Its 10,000-game simulation sees the Clippers covering at least 60% of the time, a stark contrast to the implied sportsbook odds of around 52%. The model projects an average final score of 114-112 in favor of the Thunder, creating a slight lean on the Over. It also sees some value on the Clippers outright as it sees them winning straight up about 40% of the time. This provides a value window against the sportsbook implied odds of 29%.

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 233.5 points | Expert: Devin Booker Over 3.5 rebounds (Stephen Oh)

The SportsLine Projection Model is eyeballing some serious value on multiple angles of this Western Conference showdown. It likes the underdog Suns against the double-digit spread, envisioning a cover by the road underdog nearly 60% of the time, an advantage position against the implied sportsbook odds of 52%. Even so, the model likes Over 233.5 points even more, as it sees these clubs filling up the basket to the tune of at least 241 points amid its 10,000-game simulation. This 62% projected win rate on the Over has generated an A-rated play, the model's strongest position for the Tuesday NBA slate. SportsLine expert Stephen Oh, the man behind the SportsLine Projection Model, has shared a prop bet for this one, targeting Devin Booker's rebound prop line of 3.5 at plus money.

More NBA best bets:

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 5.5 goals

The SportsLine Projection Model has a moderate lean on the slight home favorite Kings, but its top play for this contest is the Over 5.5 goals. Its 10,000-game simulation forecasts an average final score of 3.2-3.0 in favor of Los Angeles, sending this contest Over the total about 57% of the time. The Kings have been held to four total goals during their current two-game skid, but scored at least three while winning their prior two games. The Jets are 4-0 away from home and have notched 15 combined goals during their current three-game winning streak.