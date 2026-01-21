The Milwaukee Bucks had the upper hand in the all-time series against the Oklahoma City Thunder for a while, but the reigning NBA champions have turned the tide of late. Considering how the Thunder have been playing, there's a strong chance the current trend will continue.

The Thunder (36-8) look to extend their winning streak in the series when they visit the Fiserv Forum to take on the Bucks (18-24) at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Oklahoma City, which has won 10 of its last 13 overall games and four of six on the road, has posted three consecutive victories against Milwaukee after losing six straight and eight of nine meetings between the teams.

Milwaukee is just 9-10 at home this season and has lost four of the last six contests on its own court. The Bucks dropped four of five overall before edging the Hawks 112-110 in Atlanta on Monday. Meanwhile, the Thunder improved to 2-1 on its four-game road trip by routing the Cleveland Cavaliers 136-104 for their sixth win in seven overall games.

There are six other games on Wednesday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Cavaliers (24-20) and host Charlotte Hornets (16-27) at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center. The clubs split their two previous meetings this season, both of which were played in Cleveland.

Six games are on the NHL slate, one of which is an Original Six clash that has the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-8) facing off against the visiting Detroit Red Wings (30-16-4) at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Detroit is looking to complete a sweep of the four-game season series and post its seventh win in eight overall contests.

A busy college basketball schedule includes a Big Ten Conference showdown between Washington (10-8) and No. 7 Nebraska (18-0) at 9 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. The Cornhuskers are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the nation, while the Huskies have lost four of their last five contests and are just 2-5 in conference play.

The Thunder are 9.5-point favorites against the Bucks in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites versus the Hornets. The Maple Leafs are -118 on the money line against the Red Wings and Nebraska is an 11.5-point favorite versus Washington.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Jan. 21. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at Hornets

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Charlotte, N.C. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 235.5 (-110) | Expert: Miles Bridges Over 8.5 rebounds + assists (-143, Mike Barner)

Both teams have been involved in high-scoring games of late, as five of Cleveland's last seven contests and three of Charlotte's past five have gone Over the projected total for Wednesday's matchup. These teams combined for 271 points in their most recent meeting on Dec. 22. The SportsLine Projection Model knows the Cavaliers are fourth in the NBA in scoring with an average of 119.6 points, and its simulations have the Over hitting 62.5% of the time. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (7-2, +485 on his last nine NBA player prop picks) expects Hornets forward Miles Bridges to have a productive game as he had 10 or more combined rebounds and assists in each of his previous two meetings with the Cavaliers this season.

Thunder at Bucks

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 226.5 (-115) | Expert: Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 28.5 points (-118, Alex Selesnick)

Sure, the Bucks are just 25th in the NBA in scoring with an average of 112.4 points and the Thunder allow the fewest amount at 108 per game. But Oklahoma City also is the highest-scoring team in the league as it is averaging 121.4 points, and five of its last seven games have had 233 or more combined points scored. The SportsLine Projection Model has taken those facts into consideration, and the Over hits in almost 66% of its simulations. SportsLine props expert Alex Selesnick doesn't think Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a big game offensively against Oklahoma City's strong defense, especially since he's scored 25 points or fewer in four of his last five outings.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Red Wings at Maple Leafs

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Maple Leafs -118

The Maple Leafs have lost three of their last four games (1-2-1) and the Red Wings have won six of their last seven. Detroit also defeated Toronto in each of their previous three meetings this season. However, six of the Red Wings' last eight defeats have come on the road, and the Maple Leafs have won seven of their last eight home contests. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Leafs' success at Scotiabank Arena will continue as its simulations have them winning 61% of the time.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Washington at Nebraska

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Lincoln, Neb. | TV: Big Ten Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Nebraska -11.5 (-111)

The Cornhuskers have recorded plenty of comfortable victories this season as 10 of their 18 wins were by 12 or more points, including three of their seven conference triumphs. Only one of the Huskies' eight losses has been by more than 11 points, but that was their most recent contest - an 80-63 setback against then-No. 12 Michigan State on Saturday. Nebraska trounced Oregon 90-55 and Northwestern 77-58 in its last two outings and the SportsLine Projection Model sees another big win as the Cornhuskers cover the spread in 57% of its simulations.