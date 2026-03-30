The Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder and the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons play on Monday for the second time this season. And for the second time this season, the game is only a shell of what it could be.

Cade Cunningham is still sidelined because of a collapsed lung, and big man Isaiah Stewart also is out for the Pistons with a calf ailment. Meanwhile Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson are all doubtful for Detroit on Monday with various injury issues, while Ausar Thompson is questionable.

In the only other matchup between the teams this season, the Thunder were the shorthanded ones, missing four starters—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein—as well as key reserve Alex Caruso. Detroit beat Oklahoma City that night, 124-116.

The Pistons' missing pieces on Monday tarnishes some of the appeal from what could be a preview of the NBA Finals. Detroit (54-20) is closing in on the No. 1 seed in the East, where the Pistons own a four-game lead over the Celtics. Meanwhile the Thunder (59-16) own a 2½-games lead in the West over the Spurs.

Oklahoma City is a big 11.5-point favorite over Detroit.

While Thunder vs. Pistons is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes eight total NBA matchups and a full MLB schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, March 30. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

76ers at Heat

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Miami | TV: Peacock/NBCSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 246.5 | Tyrese Maxey Over 26.5 total points -114 (Mike Barner)

At the risk of jinxing the Philadelphia 76ers, the team has gotten healthy at the right time, with its big-name starters returning to the lineup. That includes Tyrese Maxey, who scored 26 points in 43 minutes on Saturday against the Hornets after missing 10 straight games with a finger injury. Barner notes that he has scored 27 and 28 points in two previous games against the Miami Heat this season. "This is an important game for both teams for playoff seeding, so I think Maxey plays a ton and hits this Over," he says. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says there's a 70.9% chance the teams combine for 246 points or fewer and assigns a strong A grade to Under 246.5.

Bulls at Spurs

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: Peacock/NBCSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Spurs -18.5 | Expert: Stephon Castle Over 23.5 total points + assists -125 (Mike Barner)

The San Antonio Spurs have something to play for, and the Chicago Bulls, well, do not. The Spurs (56-18) are just two games behind the Thunder in the loss column for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference bracket and the homecourt advantage that comes with it. They are 24-2 over their last 26 games. Over their last three games, all on the road, they have blown out opponents by 27.3 points a game. Meanwhile the Bulls are 6-23 over their last 29 and are playing the last game of a four-game road trip. They lost the first three games by a combined 39 points. The SportsLine Projection Model says San Antonio has a 60.0% chance to cover and gives a B grade to Spurs -18.5. Meanwhile Barner notes that Miami gives up the third-most assists per game. "Stephon Castle already comes into this matchup playing well, averaging 18.7 points and 8.4 assists over his last nine games," he says.

Pistons at Thunder

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: Peacock/NBCSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 218.5

Since losing to Detroit on Feb. 25 while being shorthanded, Oklahoma City is 14-1. The Thunder's defensive rating over that time has been 105.9 points per 100 possessions, which leads the league and is even better from their seasonlong rating of 106.3, which also leads the NBA. Meanwhile the Pistons have turned into a defensive menace without Cunningham. Over their last six games, they have allowed just 103.6 points per 100, which is even better than their seasonlong rating of 108.7. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 57.5% chance the teams combine for 218 points or fewer and assigns a B grade to Under 218.5.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Pirates at Reds

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Cincinnati | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Pirates +1.5

Expectations are high for Pittsburgh Pirates righty Braxton Ashcraft, who is coming off a rookie season in which he had a 2.71 ERA in 69⅔ innings. He's one of the reasons why the organization was fine with dealing Mike Burrows to the Astros in the offseason. Last season Ashcraft ranked in the 85th percentile in groundball percentage (50.8), which will serve him well on Monday in the bandbox that's Great American Ball Park. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 68.0% chance the Pirates cover and gives a C grade to the Pittsburgh run line (+1.5).

Giants at Padres

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Padres +1.5

Former Dodgers starter and Padres nemesis Walker Buehler makes his first regular season start for the San Diego Padres when he takes the mound on Monday against the San Francisco Giants. Signed by San Diego in the offseason, Buehler has been dominant in six career starts at Petco Park, posting a 2.18 ERA, the fourth best of any pitcher since the stadium opened in 2004. He also is 7-2 in 14 career appearances against the Giants. Meanwhile San Francisco starter Landen Roupp is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in seven career games against the Padres. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 71.0% chance San Diego covers and assigns a C grade to the Padres run line (+1.5).