The Oklahoma City Thunder swept their last two first-round playoff series after losing their previous four and they have an opportunity to make it three in a row on Monday.

Oklahoma City can advance to the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs with a victory when it visits Mortgage Matchup Center to take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The defending champions Thunder, who posted the best record in the league this season (64-18), have had little trouble in the series thus far as they've recorded three double-digit victories.

Phoenix finished seventh in the Western Conference standings but qualified for the postseason as the No. 8 seed by defeating the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. The Suns are looking to avoid being swept in the first round a second consecutive time as they suffered that fate in 2024 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Two other NBA first-round playoff games take place Monday, including Game 5 between the Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Minnesota, which is hoping to avenge its loss to Denver in the Western Conference semifinals two years ago, has registered three straight wins - the last two by more than 15 points - after dropping the series opener. The Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards, however, as the star guard suffered a knee injury in Game 4 and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

The first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues Monday with a pair of games, one of which has the Utah Mammoth hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Delta Center for Game 4 of their series. Making their first postseason appearance in their second NHL season, the Mammoth lost the opener of the matchup before posting back-to-back victories.

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Eight games are on the MLB schedule, with one being the opener of a three-game series between the Boston Red Sox (11-17) and Toronto Blue Jays (12-15) at 7:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre. Both American League East clubs have won their last two contests, with Boston defeating the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Sunday in its first game since firing manager Alex Cora and replacing him with Chad Tracy on an interim basis.

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The Thunder are 10.5-point favorites against the Suns in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Nuggets are 11.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves. The Golden Knights are -117 favorites against the Mammoth and the Blue Jays are -136 favorites against the Red Sox.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, April 27. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Thunder at Suns

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: Peacock

SportsLine picks -- Model: Suns +10.5 (-109) | Expert: Dillon Brooks Over 18.5 Points (-111, Mike Barner)

Oklahoma City cruised to a 35-point victory in the series opener and defeated the Suns by 13 and 12 points in their next two contests. But Phoenix was one of only three teams to defeat the Thunder multiple times in 2025-26, winning two of their five meetings. While the Suns are unlikely to extend the series, they'll want to avoid being blown out again, and the SportsLine Projection Model feels they will likely accomplish that goal as they cover the spread in 54% of its simulations. Phoenix forward Dillon Brooks has reached the 30-point mark in each of the last two contests and scored at least 19 in three of his four regular-season meetings with the Thunder. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (108-74, +1937 on his last 182 NBA player prop picks) likes him to do so once more in Game 4.

Timberwolves at Nuggets

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: NBC

SportsLine pick -- Model: Timberwolves +11.5 (-113)

In addition to Edwards, Minnesota also lost Donte DiVincenzo in Game 4 to a torn Achilles, so it will need others to step up if it hopes to finish off the Nuggets. One player who did that on Saturday was Ayo Dosunmu, coming off the bench to score a career-high 43 points on 13-of-17 shooting. The 26-year-old guard also led the Timberwolves in scoring in their Game 3 victory with 25 after totaling 23 over the first two games of the series. The SportsLine Projection Model sees Dosunmu and the rest of the Timberwolves doing enough without Edwards and DiVincenzo to at least keep it close on Monday as its simulations have them covering the spread 62% of the time.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Golden Knights at Mammoth

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Salt Lake City, Utah | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Mammoth ML (-103) | Expert: Under 6 (-120, Thomas Casale)

Utah has been the most impressive of the four wild-card teams this postseason, as the Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings were the first two clubs eliminated after being swept and the Boston Bruins trail the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 in their series. The Mammoth, who would have been looking to complete a sweep of their own had they not squandered a third-period advantage in Game 1, dominated the Golden Knights in the first home playoff game in franchise history as they built a four-goal lead by the midway point of the second period and cruised to a 4-2 victory. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Mammoth will push the Golden Knights to the brink of elimination as they win Game 4 in 62% of its simulations. Dating back to the 2024-25 regular season, Utah and Vegas have combined for six goals or fewer in each of their last eight meetings and SportsLine expert Thomas Casale likes them to finish Under that total on Monday.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Red Sox at Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7 (-120)

Neither team has done a lot of scoring this season as the Blue Jays are last in the American League with 110 runs while the Red Sox are tied for 11th with 117. However, Boston racked up 22 runs over its last two games, including 17 on Saturday, and Toronto has crossed the plate at least four times in six of its past seven contests. Even though Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start this season, the SportsLine Projection Model feels strongly that the clubs will continue to put runs on the board in their series opener as its simulations have the Over hitting well over 71% of the time.

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