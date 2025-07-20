The first MLB weekend following the All-Star break concludes with a matchup on Sunday Night Baseball between the American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers and host Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field at 7 p.m. ET. Detroit still owns an 11-game lead in the division despite having lost the first two contests of the series and a season-high six straight overall.

A champion will be crowned in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League as the Sacramento Kings take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET in the championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center. And Week 7 of the 2025 CFL season wraps up when the Ottawa Redblacks (1-5) host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-2) in a rematch from last week at 7 p.m. ET at TD Place.

The Tigers are -200 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook against the Rangers, who are priced at +168. The Kings are 2.5-point favorites in their matchup with the Hornets, while the Redblacks are 1.5-point underdogs versus the Tiger-Cats.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, July 20. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Tigers at Rangers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Tx. | TV: ESPN

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rangers +1.5 (-103)

The Tigers look to end their slide when they send reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.23 ERA) to the mound. The 28-year-old left-hander was superb against the Rangers earlier this season, allowing just one run and two hits while registering 12 strikeouts over seven innings en route to victory on May 9. Texas, which has won five of six overall and is 4-1 against Detroit this year, counters with southpaw Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.00). Skubal was tagged for four runs in five frames by the Seattle Mariners in his last outing, and the SportsLine Projection Model likes the Rangers to complete the three-game sweep and defeat the Tigers by at least two runs in the series finale.

More MLB best bets

CFL best bets, where to watch

Tiger-Cats at Redblacks

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Ottawa | TV: TSN, CFL+

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Tiger-Cats -1.5

After beginning the season with back-to-back losses, the Tiger-Cats extended their winning streak to three games with a 23-20 home triumph over the Redblacks last weekend. The setback was the third in a row for Ottawa, which won both of its home meetings with Hamilton last season. SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt sees this spread being close enough to side with the Tiger-Cats on the road.

NBA Summer League best bets, where to watch

Kings vs. Hornets

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN

Both teams enter the championship game with 5-0 records, as Sacramento posted a 98-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte trounced the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-80 in the semifinals on Saturday. Forward Isaac Jones was an offensive force for the Kings in their win, going 13-for-17 from the floor en route to 36 points. Jaylen Sims was the star for the Hornets as he made 10 of his 14 shots from the field, including four of six 3-point attempts, and finished with a game-high 25 points. Fellow guard KJ Simpson failed to reach double figures for the first time in the competition, scoring only eight points, but he grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists. The 22-year-old, who averaged 7.8 points over 36 games with Charlotte in 2024-25, has recorded an average of 17 per contest in Las Vegas.