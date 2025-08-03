Two of the top teams in Major League Baseball conclude the league's 15-game schedule as the American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers visit the Philadelphia Phillies for the rubber game of their three-game series at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Baseball. Detroit (65-57), which shares the best record in the AL with the Toronto Blue Jays, posted a 7-5 victory on Saturday to even the series. The Phillies (62-48), who are one-half game behind the New York Mets in the National League East but occupy a wild card spot, edged the Tigers 5-4 in the opener at Citizens Bank Park.

Five games are on Sunday's WNBA schedule, which includes a matchup between the Washington Mystics (13-14) and host Atlanta Dream (17-11) at 3 p.m. ET at the Gateway Center. Another key showdown takes place at 3 p.m. ET, as the Indiana Fever (16-12) visit Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Storm (16-12) with Fever star Caitlin Clark still sidelined.

The Phillies are -188 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook against the Tigers, who are priced at +158. The Dream are 5.5-point favorites in their matchup with the Mystics, while the Storm are 2-point underdogs versus the Fever.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Aug. 3. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Tigers at Phillies

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 8 (-116) | Expert: Phillies -1.5 (+115)

The Tigers own an eight-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central and have recovered nicely from their six-game losing streak, winning five of their last six contests. Veteran right-hander Charlie Morton (7-8, 5.42 ERA) makes his team debut after being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at Thursday's trade deadline and has pitched well after a disastrous start to the season, allowing three runs or fewer in 16 of his last 18 outings. Philadelphia counters with Cristopher Sanchez (9-3, 2.55), who ranks third in the NL in ERA and has given up more than three runs only twice in 21 turns this year. The SportsLine Projection Model sees a fair amount of runs being scored, while SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall likes the Phillies to cover as Sanchez has posted a 1.90 ERA over the last two months.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Mystics at Dream

Time: 3 p.m. | Location: College Park, Ga. | TV: ESPN3 | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Experts: Under 159.5

Atlanta has won four of its last five games and is 9-4 at home this season after posting a 95-72 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. Washington is playing the first of four straight on the road, where it has gone 4-8, and has lost four of its last six overall contests following Thursday's 68-67 home setback against the Golden State Valkyries. SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai see the Under hitting in this matchup, as Atlanta's defense is the best in the league at not fouling, and the Mystics rely on the free-throw line for offense as much as any team.

Fever at Storm

Time: 3 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Expert prop bet: Gabby Williams Under 12.5 points

Indiana has won a season-high four consecutive games - all without star guard Caitlin Clark, who also is likely to miss this contest due to a groin injury. Seattle has alternated wins and losses over its last 10 games and is coming off a 108-106 double-overtime setback against the Los Angeles Sparks. Gabby Williams is one of four members of the Storm averaging double figures in points (12.9) this season but was held under that number (11) in her first meeting with the Fever this year. SportsLine's Max Meyer sees a similar result Sunday as the 28-year-old forward has averaged 10.2 points against teams other than the Connecticut Sun, who possess the WNBA's worst defense, over her last 15 games.

More WNBA picks