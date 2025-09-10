Two of the top teams in the American League continue their series Wednesday as the New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium for the middle contest of their three-game set. Detroit (83-62), which owns an 8.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians (74-70) for first place in the AL Central, drew first blood as it staged a nine-run rally in the seventh inning and posted a 12-2 victory in Tuesday's opener. The Yankees (80-64), who are three games behind the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays (83-61) but share the top wild card spot with the Boston Red Sox (81-65), have split their last eight contests following a seven-game winning streak.

Parker Meadows went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI for the Tigers, who won for just the fifth time in their last 14 games. Detroit received a solid six-inning performance from Casey Mize and benefitted from dismal efforts from Yankees relievers Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr., who combined to allow nine runs on four hits, four walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch without recording an out.

Carlos Rodon (16-7, 3.12 ERA) takes the mound in search of the AL lead in victories as he attempts to help New York even the series. The 32-year-old left-hander is tied in wins with teammate Max Fried but has lost three consecutive outings against the Tigers, including one at Detroit in April in which he surrendered six runs in as many innings.

The Tigers counter with Jack Flaherty (7-13, 4.85), who has recorded just one victory over his last seven turns. The 29-year-old right-hander settled for a no-decision against the Yankees earlier this season despite having given up only three hits and recording nine strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

New York is a -167 betting favorite (wager $167 to win $100), while Detroit is priced at +140 (wager $100 to win $140) in the latest MLB betting odds for Yankees vs. Tigers.

In addition to the Tigers-Yankees matchup, there are 10 other games on the MLB evening schedule and one contest on the WNBA slate.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Sept. 10. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Tigers at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: Bronx, N.Y. | TV: MLB Network, Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Yankees -167

New York hasn't suffered consecutive losses since dropping three straight against Boston from Aug. 21-23. Rodon hasn't lost since July 21 at Toronto, going 6-0 over his last eight starts, and he has given up fewer than three runs in each of his past six turns. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see Rodon or the Yankees faltering in the middle contest of the series, as it has them winning in 64% of its simulations.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Dream at Sun

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Uncasville, Conn. | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

The Dream (29-14) need two things to happen in order to earn the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, and the first is something they can control. Atlanta is even in the standings with the red-hot Las Vegas Aces but does not own the tiebreaker, so a third victory against Connecticut in 10 days is a must-have for the Dream. Atlanta cruised past the Sun 93-76 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sept. 1 and rolled to an 87-62 triumph at home this past Monday. Rhyne Howard led the team in scoring in both wins, scoring 23 and 18 points. A Dream victory on Wednesday coupled with a Las Vegas loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday would give Atlanta the No. 2 seed.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday | Location: Winston-Salem, N.C. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 51.5 (-122) | Expert: Wake Forest +7.5

This is the longest running rivalry in the ACC as the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons, who are both 2-0 this season, are meeting for the 119th time on Thursday. NC State leads the all-time series 69-43-6 but dropped a 34-30 decision at home last year. Each club scored at least 35 points last week, but Wake Forest have allowed a total of 19 this campaign, so the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Under hitting 55% of the time. The Wolfpack are 0-6 against the spread in the last six road games in which they were favored by at least seven points. SportsLine expert Josh Nagel, who is +8875 on his last 12 college football picks, likes the Demon Deacons to cover in this contest, as he believes Wake Forest can have some success offensively against an NC State squad that could experience a letdown after overcoming a 10-point deficit in the second half of its win against Virginia last weekend.