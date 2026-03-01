The Minnesota Timberwolves dominated the Denver Nuggets in 2024-25, winning all four of their matchups. The Nuggets are one victory away from returning the favor this season.

Denver (37-23) attempts to complete a sweep of the 2025-26 four-game series when it hosts Minnesota (37-23) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets won their first two meetings with the Timberwolves this campaign by double digits on the road before posting a 142-138 overtime victory at home on Dec. 25 at home.

The teams enter this showdown tied for fourth place in the Western Conference, a half game behind the Houston Rockets. Denver has lost seven of its last 11 contests, while Minnesota has won five of six.

There are 10 other games on Sunday's NBA schedule, including a clash between the Memphis Grizzlies (22-36) and Indiana Pacers (15-45) at 5 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pacers are looking to halt a five-game losing streak, while the Grizzlies - who won the first meeting between the clubs this season - ended their three-game slide with Friday's 124-105 triumph over the Dallas Mavericks.

The NHL has six games on its slate, one of which has the Calgary Flames (24-28-6) visiting the Honda Center to take on the red-hot Anaheim Ducks (32-23-3) at 8 p.m. ET. The Flames are hoping to bounce back from Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings as they face off against a Ducks team that has won four straight and 11 of its past 13 contests.

Almost two dozen games are on Sunday's college basketball slate, with one being a Big Ten Conference battle between No. 13 Michigan State (23-5) and Indiana (17-11) at 3:45 p.m. ET on CBS at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The Spartans enter with a three-game winning streak and cruised to an 81-60 home triumph against the Hoosiers, who have lost three straight, earlier this season.

The Nuggets are 3-point favorites against the Timberwolves in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Pacers are 1.5-point favorites over the Grizzlies. The Ducks are -180 on the money line against the Flames and Michigan State is a 2.5-point favorite against Indiana.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, March 1. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Timberwolves at Nuggets

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Timberwolves +130

Neither team was in action Saturday but the Timberwolves have had an extra day of rest as they haven't played since improving to 2-0 on their three-game road trip by defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 94-88 on Thursday. The Nuggets are coming off a 127-121 overtime setback against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Minnesota has performed well on the road of late, winning three straight and five of its last six, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees that trend continuing as the Timberwolves win this matchup in 59% of its simulations.

Grizzlies at Pacers

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 238.5 (-107) | Expert: Jaylen Wells Under 18.5 points + rebounds (-122, PropBetGuy)

The Pacers are one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA, ranking 28th with an average of 111.5 points. Six of the Grizzlies' last eight games have finished Under the projected total for this matchup, and the teams combined for 231 points in their first meeting this season. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't expect them to produce much more on Sunday as its simulations have the Under hitting more than 59% of the time. Jaylen Wells has recorded more than 18 combined points and rebounds in only six of his last 30 outings, and SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (114-81, +1962 on his last 195 NBA player prop picks) believes the Memphis forward, who is primarily a spot-up shooter, will miss that mark against a Pacers club that is second in the league in defending catch-and-shoot opportunities.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Flames at Ducks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Anaheim | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 6.5 (-121) | Expert: Ducks -1 (-116, Matt Severance)

The Ducks have scored at least four goals in every contest during their four-game winning streak, but they're just 15th in the NHL in scoring with a total of 190 tallies. They face a Flames squad that has given up a total of three goals in its last two contests and ranks ninth in the league with 170 tallies allowed. Meanwhile, Calgary is dead-last in scoring with 144 goals and was blanked in its last outing. Therefore, the SportsLine Projection Model believes this will be a low-scoring matchup as the Under hits in well over 58% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (5-0-2, +502 on his last seven NHL spread picks) likes the Ducks to cover the spread against a Flames team that is just 9-18-2 on the road this season.

CBB best bets, where to watch

No. 13 Michigan State at Indiana

Time: 3:45 p.m. | Location: Bloomington, Ind. | TV: CBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Indiana +2.5 (-110)

These teams are trending in opposite directions, as the Spartans have won three consecutive games and the Hoosiers have lost three in a row. Michigan State's last two victories were close ones, as it defeated Ohio State by six points and Purdue by just two. After a pair of blowout losses, Indiana fell to Northwestern by only four points. The Hoosiers covered the spread in two of their previous three meetings with the Spartans, winning outright both times. The SportsLine Projection Model sees them keeping it close in this showdown as its simulations have them covering 59% of the time.