The Minnesota Timberwolves began their three-game road trip with a pair of heartbreaking defeats. After squandering an eight-point lead with less than one minute remaining and losing 114-113 to the Phoenix Suns with 6.4 seconds to play, they allowed a 10-point advantage against the Sacramento Kings slip away with under three minutes left and dropped a 117-112 decision in overtime.

Minnesota (10-7) now faces its toughest test on the trek as it takes on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder (17-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paycom Center. The league-leading Thunder enter the matchup, which is an NBA Cup group-stage game, with a nine-game winning streak and a perfect 8-0 record at home. The teams are meeting for the first time since Oklahoma City defeated Minnesota in five games in the Western Conference Finals last postseason.

Eight other games are on Wednesday's NBA schedule, including another NBA Cup group-stage clash between the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons (15-2) and Boston Celtics (9-8) at 5 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Pistons are seeking a franchise-record 14th consecutive victory, while the Celtics are aiming for their fifth win in six contests.

The NHL has 15 games on its slate, one of which has the league-best Colorado Avalanche (16-1-5) hosting the San Jose Sharks (11-9-3) at 9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Colorado is riding a nine-game winning streak and has posted back-to-back shutouts but needed overtime to defeat the surprising Sharks in their first meeting this season.

Meanwhile, there are a multitude of college basketball games on Wednesday, including a showdown between No. 12 Gonzaga (7-0) and No. 7 Michigan (6-0) at 9:30 p.m. ET in the championship game of the 2025 Players Era Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nev. Gonzaga advanced with victories against Alabama and Maryland, while Michigan knocked off San Diego State and Auburn on its way to the title game.

The Thunder are 8.5-point favorites against the Timberwolves in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Celtics are 2.5-point underdogs versus the Pistons. The Avalanche are massive -410 favorites on the money line against the Sharks and Gonzaga is a 2.5-point favorite versus Michigan.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Nov. 26. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Pistons at Celtics

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 231.5 (-111) | Expert: Celtics +3.5 (Matt Severance)

The Pistons are eighth in the NBA with an average of 119.6 points per game but have been exceeding that number frequently of late, scoring at least 120 in four consecutive outings, six of their last seven contests and nine times during their current 13-game winning streak. Boston has posted 114.6 points per game this season but is capable of getting into high-scoring affairs as more than 238 combined points were produced in two of its last four contests. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe points will be at a premium in Wednesday's game as the Over hits in almost 58% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance believes that even though the Pistons registered a six-point victory in their first meeting this season, the Celtics will keep this matchup closer as they have defenders that can deal with Detroit's Cade Cunningham.

Timberwolves at Thunder

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Thunder -8.5 (-112)

After beginning the defense of their championship with eight straight victories, the Thunder dropped a two-point decision to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 5. That defeat appeared to greatly anger Oklahoma City, as each of its nine wins since has been by 13 or more points. In addition, three of the Thunder's four triumphs over the Timberwolves in last season's conference finals were by at least 15 points. Minnesota is just 1-5 this campaign against teams that are above .500, and the SportsLine Projection Model feels strongly that Oklahoma City will comfortably hand the Timberwolves another loss as its simulations have the Thunder covering the spread 63% of the time.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Sharks at Avalanche

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Denver, Col. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 6 (-118) | Expert: Sharks +2.5 (Matt Severance)

The Avalanche boast the most potent offense in the NHL as they lead the league with 88 goals. They have netted at least six tallies on four occasions this season, including three times during their current nine-game winning streak. The Sharks don't possess nearly as much firepower but are no slouches, scoring two or more goals in 18 of their 23 contests. The teams combined for five goals when they met in San Jose on Nov. 1, and a total of four were produced in Colorado's last two outings. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Avs and Sharks will exceed that number in this clash as the Over hits in more than 52% of its simulations. Meanwhile, Severance feels San Jose will keep the contest reasonably close since it is an impressive 17-6 against the spread this season.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Gonzaga vs. Michigan

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Paradise, Nev. | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Gonzaga -2.5 (-115)

The Bulldogs and Wolverines both had an easy time in the group stage of this early season tournament, as each team posted a pair of double-digit victories. Michigan trounced San Diego State by 40 points before defeating Auburn by 30, while Gonzaga beat Alabama by 10 and cruised to a 39-point triumph over Maryland. In fact, each of the Bulldogs' seven wins this campaign have been by double figures. While the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe this matchup will be a blowout, Gonzaga covers the spread in 65% of its simulations.