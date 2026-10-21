The 2026 NBA regular season kicked off Tuesday night with a trio of games that saw the seemingly ageless LeBron James (he's actually 41, and from Ohio as he memorably told a courtside fan) lead his new team, the Philadelphia 76ers, to a season-opening 106-100 victory over the defending NBA champions New York Knicks. James notched 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his debut for his fourth NBA employer.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 32 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder managed a 116-104 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of last season's memorable and contentious Western Conference Finals.

We move on to Wednesday's 11-game slate that, while perhaps bereft of opening night's compelling storylines, features some compelling matchups nonetheless.

One such showdown features the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the Miami Heat in a duel between clubs that made offseason splashes with their participation in a couple of the biggest trades.

Minnesota acquired versatile guard Lamelo Ball from the Hornets to pair with Anthony Edwards in the backcourt, while Miami landed 10-time All-Star and 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

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The deals improved the NBA future odds for both clubs, as Minnesota heads into the season with +2000 odds to win it all, while Miami carries a price of +2800. They meet Wednesday night in Miami, with the Heat listed as a -1.5-point favorite at top sports betting sites and an over/under total of 240.5 points.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Oct. 21. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Timberwolves at Heat

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Miami | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 240.5 points | Expert: Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 27.5 Total Points -114 (Alex Selesnick)

The SportsLine Projection model's 10,000-game simulation doesn't offer a strong stance on this contest, though its data suggests a slight lean toward the Heat to win and Under 240.5 points, as it predicts a combined score of 236.

However, SportsLine analyst Alex "PropStarz" Selesnick has released a 1.5-unit selection on the Over 27.5 points for Antetokounmpo in his Miami debut.

"I like this spot for Giannis making his debut with the Miami Heat tonight in what could be a fun game," Selesnick wrote in his analysis. "The Wolves added additional offensive firepower and pace after acquiring LaMelo Ball in the offseason. I expect Minnesota's offense to improve, and Giannis finds himself as the centerpiece of a Heat team that's lacking scoring."

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Flyers at Sabres

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Washington D.C. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Sabres ML (Matt Severance)

The SportsLine Projection model's 10,000-game simulation offers a slight lean on the underdog Flyers at +157, but SportsLine NHL analyst Matt Severance (14-6, +962 last 20 NHL picks) is willing to lay the thick price with a Buffalo club he believes is in a favorable spot to emerge victorious.

"The regulation line is -110 and that's ideal, but either way this sets up well for Buffalo," Severance wrote in his analysis. "The team is rested and getting two injured players back in Jason Zucker and Rasmus Dahlin, while the Flyers are winless in five roadies. This will be the final home game for Buffalo until Nov. 4, so there is a minor sense of urgency for three points. The Sabres have scored four or more goals in seven of their last 10 games against the Flyers."

College football best bets, where to watch

New Mexico State at Sam Houston

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Huntsville, Texas | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Expert: NMSU -2.5 (Emory Hunt)

The SportsLine Projection model offers the slightest of leans to Sam Houston State +3, but its 10,000-game simulation projects a final score of 26-23, an outcome that would make any point-spread wager a push. However, SportsLine college football analyst Emory Hunt likes the slight road favorite and locked in a position at -2.5, a number that is still available at some outlets.

"This is a very good New Mexico State team and one that has the ability to run the ball with James Jones," Hunt wrote in his analysis. "In fact, they don't just run the ball well but can hit the home run with the run game. Despite some talent across the roster, the Bearkats just aren't a good enough football team to trust in this spot."

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