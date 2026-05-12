To whet your appetite for tonight's crucial Game 5 between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves, here's an oddball question: What are the most famous right elbows in sports history?

Tommy John's, of course. Ben Hogan's, certainly. Perhaps Macho Man Randy Savage's, if you consider wrestling a sport, which is another discussion altogether.

Victor Wembanyama's right elbow has a long way to go to reach the right elbow Mount Rushmore. But his is definitely the joint du jour after he nailed the Timberwolves' Naz Reid in the neck in Game 4 with a flying right elbow that would've made a Muay Thai fighter proud. The 7-foot-4 big man from Paris was ejected for that French connection in a game that his team would eventually lose by five points.

San Antonio's favorite fighting Frenchman avoided any further discipline and will be available for Tuesday's Game 5 at the Frost Bank Center with the series tied 2-2. The Spurs are 10.5-point favorites over Minnesota.

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While Timberwolves vs. Spurs is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes two NHL playoff games and a full MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, May 12. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Timberwolves at Spurs

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: NBC/Peacock

SportsLine pick -- Model: Timberwolves +10.5 | Expert: Julius Randle Under 27.5 total points + assists + rebounds -123 (Prop Bet Guy)

Here comes Ant. After coming off the bench in the first two games of the series while still recovering from a hyperextended left knee, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards has gone off in the last two games against the Spurs, averaging 34.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says Edwards and the Timberwolves have a 56% chance to cover and assigns a "C" grade to Minnesota +10.5. Meanwhile, Prop Bet Guy notes Randle has gone Under 27.5 total points, assists and rebounds in six of eight games with Edwards in the lineup this postseason. "San Antonio poses a tough matchup for Randle as they're excellent at preventing action in the paint," he says.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Sabres at Canadiens

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Montreal | TV: ESPN

SportsLine pick -- Model: Sabres +117

During this postseason, Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes hasn't been able to handle prosperity. In five games after a Montreal win, he is 1-4 with a 2.46 GAA and a .901 save percentage. For comparison, in four games after a Canadiens loss, he is 4-0 with a 1.49 GAA and a .948 save percentage. That could be bad news on Tuesday for Montreal, which won Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead over top-seeded Buffalo. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Sabres have a 55% chance to win and gives a "B" grade to Buffalo money line.

Ducks at Golden Knights

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN

SportsLine pick -- Model: Golden Knights -159

Though this series is tied 2-2, Las Vegas has arguably the edge at goalie entering Game 5. The Golden Knights' Carter Hart is 6-2 with a 2.16 GAA in his past eight home starts, including the playoffs. Meanwhile, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal owns the fewest goals saved above expected (-4.4) in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to MoneyPuck. Las Vegas' Jack Eichel also has been his elite playmaking self, leading all players in the postseason in assists (12). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Golden Knights have a 64% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Las Vegas money line.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Cubs at Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: TBS

SportsLine pick -- Model: Braves -1.5 -195

The two teams with the best records in the National League will collide when the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs open a three-game series at Truist Park. The Braves (28-13) own the best record in the majors and a nine-game lead in the NL East. Meanwhile, the Cubs (27-14) have the second best record in the NL and a 3.5-game lead in the NL Central. Chicago, however, enters the game having not scored a run in 20 straight innings. The SportsLine Projection Model says Atlanta has a 70% chance to cover the run line and gives a "B" grade to the Braves +1.5.

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