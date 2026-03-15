The Portland Trail Blazers haven't recorded consecutive victories since posting a three-game streak in early February. The final triumph during that stretch came against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Trail Blazers can begin another run by completing a sweep of the season series on Sunday.

Portland (32-35), which is coming off a 124-114 win against the Utah Jazz, kicks off its second five-game road trip in less than a month when it visits Philadelphia (36-31) at 6 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Trail Blazers, who are a half game behind the ninth-place Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference, went 2-3 on their previous five-game trek.

The 76ers are even with the Atlanta Hawks for eighth place in the East. Philadelphia has gone 6-9 over its last 15 contests, a stretch that began on Feb. 9 with a 135-118 setback at Portland. The club is without top scorers Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Joel Embiid (oblique) but has won three straight and four of five at home, including Saturday's 104-97 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets.

There are six other games on Sunday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Jazz (20-47) and Sacramento Kings (17-51) at 10 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings are the only team in the West that has been eliminated from playoff contention but have won three of their last four contests. Utah has dropped 10 of its last 12 games but won its last two meetings with Sacramento after having lost nine straight in the all-time series.

The NHL has six games on its slate, one of which is has the Anaheim Ducks (36-27-3) wrapping up their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (36-19-10) at 7 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre. The Ducks fell to 1-2-0 on their trek with Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators and have dropped four of their last five away from home overall while the Canadiens are back in action a day after a 4-2 setback against the San Jose Sharks ended their three-game winning streak. Anaheim edged Montreal 6-5 in a shootout at home on Mar. 6.

Five college basketball conference tournaments conclude Sunday - including the American Conference, which has Wichita State (22-10) taking on South Florida (24-8) at 3:15 p.m. ET in its championship game at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. Both teams received byes to the semifinals, where the top-seeded Bulls rolled past Charlotte 86-64 and the second-seeded Shockers posted an 81-68 victory over Tulsa. The squads split their regular-season series, with each winning on the road.

The Trail Blazers are 8.5-point favorites against the 76ers in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Kings are 3.5-point favorites over the Jazz. The Canadiens are -145 on the money line against the Ducks and South Florida is a 6.5-point favorite against Wichita State.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, March 15. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Trail Blazers at 76ers

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 228.5 (-107) | Expert: Justin Edwards Over 11.5 points (-102, Mike Barner)

The 76ers are tied for 12th in the NBA in scoring with an average of 115.7 points, while the Trail Blazers are 18th at 115.3 per game. Philadelphia scored fewer than 110 points in each of its last two games and is without its top two offensive threats in Maxey (29.0 points, fourth in the league) and Embiid (26.6). The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see the 76ers doing any better against the Trail Blazers and has the Under hitting in almost 66% of its simulations. Justin Edwards recently has received more playing time than usual and has scored 12 or more points in three of his last four outings. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (71-33, +3177 on his last 104 NBA player prop picks) likes the 76ers forward to at least reach that total against Portland.

Jazz at Kings

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Sacramento | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Kings -155 | Expert: Nique Clifford Over 4.5 assists (+125, PropBetGuy)

The Jazz have struggled mightily since posting a 28-point home victory against the Kings on Feb. 11, winning only two of their next 12 games. Sacramento has split its last 10 contests after enduring a 16-game losing streak and has won three of its last four. Sacramento still has a chance to escape the Western Conference basement and overtake Utah for 14th place, and the SportsLine Projection Model believes the Kings get a step closer on Sunday as its simulations have them winning 75% of the time. Guard Nique Clifford has recorded at least six assists in each of the last three games in which Russell Westbrook sat out for Sacramento, and there's a good chance Westbrook doesn't play against the Jazz as he's skipped the second leg of the team's last two back-to-backs. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (140-101, +2270 on his last 241 NBA player prop picks) feels Clifford will notch at least five assists again, even if Westbrook is in the lineup as Utah allows the most assists in the league.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Ducks at Canadiens

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Montreal | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Canadiens -145

The Ducks have lost three of four games since defeating Montreal in a shootout on Mar. 6, while the Canadiens earned points in 12 of 13 contests (8-1-3) prior to Saturday's loss to San Jose. Anaheim is just 14-17-2 away from home this season and has lost four of the last five, including setbacks at Toronto and Ottawa in its last two outings. Montreal went 4-0-1 at home before falling to the Sharks, and the SportsLine Projection Model thinks the club will return to its winning ways at the Bell Centre as the Canadiens win in 60% of its simulations.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Wichita State vs. South Florida

Time: 3:15 p.m. | Location: Birmingham, Ala. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Wichita State +6.5 (-110) | Expert: Under 149.5 (-109, Mike Tierney)

Both teams are sizzling as they enter this showdown. The Shockers have won seven consecutive games and 12 of 14, while the Bulls are riding a 10-game winning streak and have posted 16 triumphs in their last 18 outings. In addition to capturing the conference title and reaching the NCAA Tournament, Wichita State has extra incentive as it looks to avenge an eight-point home loss to South Florida on Feb. 11. The SportsLine Projection Model feels the squad will at least keep this matchup closer as its simulations have the Shockers covering the spread 59% of the time. Wichita State and South Florida combined for 124 points in their last meeting, and SportsLine expert Mike Tierney (7-0, +700 on his last seven college basketball over/under picks) likes a similar total as he's on the Under.