After 18 grueling weeks of regular-season action, the NFL playoffs kick off with a bang on Saturday, Jan. 10, with not one, but two games as part of NFL Super Wild Card weekend. We've got rematches of two games we've seen over the final stretch of the regular season, as the Los Angeles Rams visit the Carolina Panthers in the first game of the slate while the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night for the third time in a month.

The Rams once looked like the team to beat in the NFC, but a slight collapse late in the season began with a shocking loss at Carolina in late November that saw Matthew Stafford toss two interceptions in a 31-28 Panthers win. Los Angeles later lost two of its final three games to fall out of contention for the NFC West and No. 1 seed, while Carolina finished 8-9 and received the NFC South crown and the No. 4 seed thanks to tiebreakers over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

The Packers and Bears are no strangers to one another, and the next chapter in this storied rivalry has massive stakes, with the winner of Saturday night's clash advancing to the Divisional Round of the postseason. These teams split the season series, with the first game -- a Packers win -- being decided with just seconds left in the end zone while the second matchup needed an onside kick recovery and overtime to decide the winner.

These two games kick off a six-game Wild Card slate, and it's hardly the only action of the day on Saturday, with plenty of NBA, NHL and college hoops action on the docket as well.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Jan. 10. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets today, where to watch

Rams at Panthers

Time: 4:30 p.m. | Location: Charlotte | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Panthers ML | Expert: Carolina +10.5 (Emory Hunt)

The Panthers needed help from the Falcons to sneak into the playoffs as an 8-9 division winner, but they got what they needed and get an intriguing first-round matchup in the Rams, who Carolina beat on Nov. 30 in a bit of a stunning result. The Rams scored 28 points despite some sloppy play on offense, but two interceptions by Stafford helped buoy a Panthers upset win -- one that was key in Carolina winning the NFC South. The Rams will be out for revenge and are closer to full health than they've been in weeks with Davante Adams set to return. Los Angeles is a massive 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook despite being on the road as the Rams look to show they're still a major Super Bowl contender like we'd all initially thought.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, sees value in backing the underdog Panthers on the money line, as they win in 24% of simulations to return value at their current odds. While a Panthers win seems unlikely, SportsLine's Emory Hunt likes Carolina to cover the 10.5-point spread, which is far and away the widest spread of the weekend. "On paper, the Rams should easily cover this spread against Carolina. But in actuality, the Panthers have the confidence from beating Los Angeles earlier in the year and comes in with that type of energy for this matchup," Hunt said.

Packers at Bears

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bears +1.5 | Expert: Colston Loveland Under 46.5 receiving yards (R.J. White)

Despite meeting well over 200 times in this historic rivalry, this is only the third time the Packers and Bears have met in the postseason. If it's anything like the two matchups we saw late this regular season, we're in for a doozy. Green Bay took the Week 14 game 28-21 by picking off Caleb Williams in the end zone on fourth down with just seconds left on the clock. The Week 16 clash was even crazier, with the Bears scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter -- including 10 in the final two minutes -- and recovering an onside kick to force overtime, where Williams found DJ Moore on a deep shot to end the game. The home team won both of those matchups, and Chicago gets to host this playoff game as it won the NFC North. Oddsmakers have the Packers as slight favorites, however, which makes sense considering just how miraculous the Bears' victory was the last time these teams squared off.

The SportsLine model expects another close one, with the Bears covering as 1.5-point underdogs in 54% of model simulations, good for a 'B' grade. As for player props, R.J. White doesn't expect much from rookie Chicago tight end Colston Loveland here with receiver Rome Odunze returning from injury. "He's had two huge games the last two weeks but had more than 40 yards only four times previously in an offense that likes to spread it around with its top four players between 652 and 713 receiving yards," White said of Loveland. "The Packers are a team to attack with receivers, as they've allowed the sixth fewest yards per game to tight ends at 44.6 yards despite seeing the 14th most tight end targets."

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Location: Boston | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Celtics ML

Two of the best teams the NBA has to offer square off in a potential NBA Finals preview Saturday night. The San Antonio Spurs are 26-11 and are nipping at the heels of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Spurs have won six of their last 10. The Celtics are 24-13 after beating the Toronto Raptors Friday night. Boston is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference as it has played well this season despite not having star forward Jayson Tatum as he recovers from a torn Achilles. The SportsLine model likes the Celtics on the money line as Boston wins in 68% of model simulations, good for a rare 'A' grade.

Looking ahead: Bills at Jaguars

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Jacksonville | TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

SportsLine picks -- Model: Jaguars +1.5 | Expert: Under 51.5 (Brady Kannon)

Maybe the most intriguing game of the entire Wild Card Weekend comes in Jacksonville, with the No. 3-seed Jaguars hosting the Buffalo Bills. The Jags had an incredible turnaround under new head coach Liam Coen, going from four wins in 2024 to a 13-4 record and AFC South crown in 2025. Jacksonville also enters the postseason on an eight-game win streak. The Bills, meanwhile, are back in the postseason but had a strange and slightly under-performing year despite a 12-5 record. With no Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson in this AFC field, this is arguably the best chance Josh Allen will have to make the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. This matchup presents a massive strength vs. strength dynamic as the Bills have the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL and Jacksonville topped the league with just 85.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

The SportsLine model sees the Jags covering here at a 52% clip, and SportsLine expert Brady Kannon expects the Under to cash as this is the highest total of the six-game Wild Card slate. "The running game should be featured heavily in this contest -- for both teams," Kannon said. "Buffalo's defense is vulnerable against the run and Buffalo's offense is excellent utilizing the run. Rushing the football takes time off the clock. The running game plus public perception has me staying Under the total."