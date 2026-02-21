If one matchup of top-five teams isn't good enough for you, how about two? Yes, Saturday is a massive day for college basketball, with No. 4 Arizona visiting No. 2 Houston in a Big 12 tilt and No. 1 Michigan taking on No. 3 Duke in a cross-conference bout between two of the nation's best teams.

Michigan returned to No. 1 in the latest AP poll after Arizona lost its first two games of the season last week, falling to No. 4 in the process. Houston moved up to No. 2 amid the shuffling, while Duke also moved up one spot to No. 3 overall. Depending on the results of Saturday's contests, we could have a new No. 1 team when the rankings come out next week. In fact, all four of these teams may very well be the No. 1 seeds when the NCAA Tournament kicks off.

If a pair of top-five matchups isn't enough, the NBA also features six games on the schedule, including the Phoenix Suns hosting the Orlando Magic and the headliner being a massive clash between the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Feb. 21. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns

Time: 5 p.m. ET | Location: Phoenix | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Suns -1.5

The Magic kicked off the second half with a blowout win of the Kings and now head to Phoenix to take on a Suns team that's dropped two in a row. Phoenix ranks in the bottom third of the NBA in points per game this year while Orlando is right in the middle of the league in that category. The Suns boast a top-10 scoring defense, while the Magic are just barely in the top half of the league in points per game allowed. If the season ended today, both teams would be taking part in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the Suns at home as they cover as slim favorites in nearly 70% of simulations.

Houston Rockets at New York Knicks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Location: New York | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 219.5

This is the marquee attraction for Saturday's NBA slate as the Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference while Houston is in a crowded pack of Western Conference contenders. New York was hoping to get off to a better start to the second half but instead suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the East-leading Detroit Pistons. The Rockets, on the other hand, picked up a win in Charlotte over the Hornets on Thursday in their return from the All-Star Break. The Knicks own a top-10 scoring offense while the Rockets are a top-five defensive team. The model expects these teams to go Over the listed total of 219.5. The Over hits in nearly 70% of model simulations.

College basketball best bets today, where to watch

No. 4 Arizona at No. 2 Houston

Time: 3 p.m. ET | Location: Houston | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Houston -6.5

After jumping out to a 23-0 start with victories over the likes of Florida, UConn and Alabama, Arizona suffered not one, but two losses last week. Neither loss was particularly alarming, considering they came at the hands of Kansas and Texas Tech -- two ranked foes -- but it was a bit surprising given the Wildcats' status as the No. 1 team in the nation. They got back in the win column against a tough BYU team on Wednesday, but their next test is a doozy in No. 2 Houston. The Cougars made the national championship game last year, losing a close one to Florida. Now, Houston is 23-3 and has the luxury of playing this monster matchup at home. This game pits contrasting styles against one another, as Arizona is first in the Big 12 in points per game at 87.7 while Houston allows only 61.6 points per game. The model likes the Cougars at home, as Houston covers in 63% of simulations for a 'B' grade.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | Location: Washington D.C. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Duke ML

While the Arizona-Houston matchup is one we see on an annual basis as those two are Big 12 rivals, Saturday's Michigan-Duke clash is a rare one, especially this time of year. The Wolverines have been one of the nation's top teams all year long, with their lone setback to date being a narrow three-point loss to Wisconsin. Michigan enters this contest ranked No. 1 in the country, but a win would likely have the Wolverines as the unanimous No. 1-ranked team when the next poll comes out. A Duke win could very well have the Blue Devils ranked first overall. Duke has just two losses of the year, both of which came to ranked opponents (Texas Tech and North Carolina). Like the Arizona-Houston matchup, this game sees a top scoring offense face an elite defense. The Wolverines are fourth in the country in points per game (90.6) while Duke is third in points allowed per game (63.2). The model is backing the Blue Devils here as slight underdogs as they win outright in nearly 60% of simulations, good for a 'B' grade.

Looking ahead: Men's hockey gold medal game

Team Canada vs. Team USA

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET | Location: Italy | TV: USA Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

The gold medal game we've all been expecting takes place bright and early Sunday morning with Canada and the US facing off once again. These border rivals played an intense title game in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, which Canada won in thrilling fashion thanks to a Connor McDavid goal in overtime. Both teams have been undefeated in Olympic play this winter en route to the gold medal game. Canada survived a scare against Finland on Friday in which they fell behind 2-0 and needed a power-play goal from Nathan MacKinnon with less than a minute remaining. Team USA beat Slovakia 6-2 soon after. Canada is looking for its first gold in men's hockey since 2014, while the Americans haven't won gold since the Miracle On Ice team in 1980.