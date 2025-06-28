Saturday is jam-packed with sports to watch, from a full 15-game MLB slate to Mystics vs. Wings in the WNBA to a boxing bout between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., as well as a loaded UFC 317 card complete with not one, but two title bouts. Ilia Topuria takes on Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship, and Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against Kai Kara-France. The main card for UFC 317 begins at 10 p.m. ET.

Topuria, who is undefeated at 16-0, vacated the featherweight championship to move up to the lightweight ranks. His opponent, Oliveira, is a former UFC lightweight champion. Pantoja won the featherweight championship back in July 2023 and has successfully defended it three times. He and Kara-France faced off in an exhibition bout back in 2016 as part of "The Ultimate Fighter" in a match that Pantoja won via decision. Topuria is the favorite to walk out of Las Vegas as the UFC's next lightweight champ, while Pantoja is favored to retain his belt.

In today's best bets roundup, you'll find expert picks for UFC 317, as well as picks for Saturday's MLB slate and the Paul-Chavez fight.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on for Saturday, June 28. All times Eastern

⚾ MLB best bets, where to watch

Nationals at Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. | Location: Anaheim | TV: MLB Network

SportsLine picks -- Model: Nationals +101 | Expert: Mike Soroka Under 17.5 outs (-135)

The Angels are trying to stay in contention in a wide-open American League Wild Card race as they enter Saturday a game under .500 at 40-41. Meanwhile, the Nationals are 34-47 as they appear to be at least a year away from contention despite having some promising young pieces in place like James Wood, CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore. Saturday is a matchup of veteran right-handers as Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.83 ERA) starts for the Angels, while Michael Soroka (3-5, 5.06 ERA) goes for the Nationals. Soroka is part of Prop Bet Guy's bets Saturday, as he's taking the Under on 17.5 total outs from the Washington starter, noting that the Nationals are being careful with the oft-injured pitcher's pitch count. "He's noticeably less effective as the game progresses, including a 1.106 OPS allowed the third time through the batting order," he told SportsLine. "The Nationals have been careful with his pitch count, and I see that happening once again tonight." As for the SportsLine Projection Model, it's backing the Nationals on the money line at +101, with the visitors winning in just under 50% of simulations, returning value at these odds.

Click here to see all expert picks and model analysis for Nationals at Angels on SportsLine.

More MLB best bets:

🤼 UFC best bets, where to watch

UFC 317

Time: 10 p.m. main card | Location: Las Vegas | TV: Prelims on ESPN+, main card pay-per-view

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Renato Moicano (-120)

In addition to two title bouts as the co-main events of the evening, UFC 317 features a loaded undercard, including when veteran lightweights Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush lock up. UFC expert Daniel Vithlani notes that both fighters are 36 years old and that, for this bout, he thinks Moicano's "lethal" Ju-Jitsu arsenal could be a key to success even though Dariush is "crafty with his reversals" and is a "skilled" kickboxer as well. "However, I worry about his ability to take damage at this point," Vithlani said. "Both Dariush and Moicano are 36 years old, but Moicano's durability and aggression make him the more dangerous fighter. If the fight gets ugly and involves nasty exchanges in the clinch and on the ground, Moicano could break Dariush."

Click here to see all of Vithlani's analysis and picks for UFC 317 at SportsLine ($)

More UFC picks:

🥊 Boxing best bets, where to watch

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Time: 8 p.m. main card | Location: Anaheim | TV: Pay-per-view

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Fight goes the distance (-160)

Oddsmakers seem to doubt that either Paul or Chavez will knock the other out before 10 rounds are up, and SportsLine expert Josh Nagel agrees, as he's expecting this fight to go the distance. Both fighters have had their share of KO wins, but not too recently. Paul is the heavy favorite over the former WBC middleweight champion. "Chavez Jr. is noted for his durability and lasted 12 full, albeit lopsided, rounds with (Canelo) Alvarez in 2017. He has only been stopped twice in his career, both times by retirement in between rounds," Nagel said. "It's unlikely Paul will be the third opponent to make him quit."

Click here to see all of Nagel's picks for Paul vs. Chavez on SportsLine. ($)

More Paul-Chavez picks: