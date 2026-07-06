Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: USA vs. Belgium, Blue Jays vs. Giants and more

The United States' chances to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time in their last five appearances got considerably better with a controversial decision by FIFA over the weekend. Belgium are hoping the ruling won't help prevent them from reaching the quarters for the third time in four tries.

Team USA will have Folarin Balogun available for their Round of 16 match against Belgium at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The star striker originally was suspended for the match after receiving a red card in the Americans' 2-0 triumph over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, but after being asked by U.S. President Donald Trump for a review, FIFA elected to suspend the red card and allow Balogun to play.

The 25-year-old Balogun has scored three goals in the 2026 World Cup, making him the only member of the USMNT with multiple tallies. He recorded a brace in the side's group stage opener against Paraguay and opened the scoring in the triumph over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

While the U.S. haven't reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup since 2002, Belgium advanced to the round in 2014 and made it to the semifinals four years later. The Belgians' hopes for another appearance were nearly squashed in their Round of 32 match against Senegal as they trailed 2-0 in the latter stages, but Romelu Lukaku scored in the 86th minute and Youri Tielemans followed with a brace, including a conversion of a penalty at the end of extra time to lift the club to an incredible comeback victory.

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Seven evening games are on Monday's MLB schedule, including the opener of a big four-game series between the struggling New York Yankees (49-40) and American League East-rival Tampa Bay Rays (52-35) at 6:40 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Yankees have lost nine of their last 10 contests to fall four games behind the first-place Rays, who have followed a nine-game winning streak with back-to-back defeats. Tampa Bay is 4-1 against New York this season.

Another series that begins Monday is a three-game set between the Toronto Blue Jays (42-48) and San Francisco Giants (37-52), with the opener at Oracle Park taking place at 9:45 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays began their nine-game road trip with a 2-0 triumph over the Seattle Mariners but were shut out in the final two games of the series. San Francisco is returning home after having gone 2-4 on a six-game trek.

Meanwhile, a David vs. Goliath three-game set gets underway at Dodger Stadium as the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-32) host the Colorado Rockies (37-54) at 10:10 p.m. ET. The two-time defending World Series champions Dodgers have won 10 of their last 13 contests and own a 14-game lead in the NL West, while the Rockies reside in the basement despite having won four of their past five games. Los Angeles swept a three-game set at home in late May to take a 5-2 lead in the season series.

The United States are +142 favorites against Belgium on the 90-minute money line in the latest consensus World Cup odds. The Rays are -110 favorites over the Yankees, the Blue Jays are -114 favorites against the Giants and the Dodgers are massive -236 favorites against the Rockies.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, July 6. All times Eastern

World Cup 2026 best bets, where to watch

United States vs. Belgium

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: United States Draw no bet (-116, Matt Severance)

The United States have won three of their four World Cup matches, with the only blemish being a 3-2 setback in their group stage finale against Turkiye in which they rested many of their top players. Balogun was one of the Americans who didn't play in that contest but he returned to open the scoring against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the USMNT's Round of 32 match. With Balogun's suspension for the meeting with Belgium lifted by FIFA, SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the U.S. to defeat the Belgians and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Yankees at Rays

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: St. Petersburg, Fla. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7.5 (-100)

The Yankees and Rays played a three-game series at Tropicana Field in April, and the teams combined for at least eight runs in each contest. Both clubs gave up 10 or more runs in their respective games on Saturday, and they scored a total of one the following day, so their bats should be raring to go in the series opener. New York right-hander Cam Schlittler has proven to be human of late, surrendering at least four runs in each of his last two starts. The SportsLine Projection Model believes there will be no shortage of runs between the AL East rivals on Monday as the Over hits in almost 71% of its simulations.

Blue Jays at Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Giants +1.5 (-181)

The Giants were five outs away from their third win in four games Sunday but dropped a 7-6 decision to the Rockies in Colorado. Toronto is coming off back-to-back losses to the Mariners in which it was outscored 15-0. Former San Francisco righty Kevin Gausman limited the New York Mets to one run over six innings in his last outing but was tagged for at least six runs in each of his previous two outings. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Giants will at least keep it close in the opener as its simulations have them covering the run line 75% of the time.

Rockies at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 9.5 (-122) | Expert: Dodgers -1.5 (-105, Angelo Magliocca)

The Rockies and Dodgers have been involved in some high-scoring affairs this season, and not just at Coors Field. Sure, they combined for 15 runs in both of their final two games in the high altitude back in April, but they also recorded a total of 21 in a contest at Dodger Stadium the following month. Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland has pitched better of late, allowing only two runs in two of his last three starts, but he owns a 5.04 career ERA against Los Angeles and was battered for eight runs over four innings in a loss at Los Angeles on May 26. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks he'll contribute to another offensive extravaganza with the two-time reigning world champions as the Over hits in almost 61% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca (16-7, +405.5 on his last 23 MLB picks) likes the Dodgers to win comfortably against Freeland after they managed fewer than six hits in four of their last five contests.

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