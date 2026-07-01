Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Marlins vs. Rockies and more

The United States have advanced to the Round of 16 in each of their last three appearances in the World Cup. Bosnia and Herzegovina are hoping to put an end to that streak and reach that stage themselves for the first time.

Team USA look to bounce back from a loss in their group-stage finale when they meet Bosnia and Herzegovina at 8 p.m. ET in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The U.S. cruised past Paraguay and Australia in their first two matches before falling 3-2 to Turkiye on a goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

The Americans have made it to the Round of 16 each of the last three times they participated in the World Cup. They never have lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina, posting two victories and a draw in their three previous meetings.

Bosnia and Herzegovina went 1-1-1 in the group stage, posting a 3-1 victory against Qatar in their final match to help them advance for the first time. The Bosnians posted a 1-0-2 record in their only previous World Cup appearance in 2014.

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Eight games are on Wednesday's MLB evening schedule, including the middle contest of the three-game set between the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays (49-33) and Kansas City Royals (35-51) at 7:40 p.m. ET at Kauffman Stadium. The American League East-leading Rays extended their winning streak to six games with a 10-4 triumph in the series opener.

Another matchup has the Milwaukee Brewers (52-31) continuing their four-game set with the visiting Cincinnati Reds (39-45) at 8 p.m. ET at American Family Field. Milwaukee, which sits atop the National League Central, has been perfect against the Reds this season as it won the first two games of this series after having swept a three-game set at Cincinnati last week.

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins (46-40) aim for their 11th victory in 13 contests when they visit Coors Field in Denver to face the Colorado Rockies (33-53) at 8:40 p.m. ET. The Marlins have won nine consecutive overall games against the Rockies, including the first two of this four-game series, and six straight at Coors Field dating back to the 2024 season.

The United States are big -274 favorites against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the latest consensus World Cup odds. The Rays are -132 favorites over the Royals, the Brewers are -163 favorites versus the Reds and the Marlins are -148 favorites against the Rockies.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, July 1. All times Eastern

World Cup 2026 best bets, where to watch

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Santa Clara, Calif. | TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Bosnia and Herzegovina +1.5 (-139, Brad Thomas)

The United States were impressive in their first two group-stage matches, but even though they rested numerous players in their finale, they still gave up three goals to a Turkiye side that failed to score in its first two contests. Bosnia and Herzegovina converted in each of their three group-stage games, and 17 of their last 18 overall outings. The one match in that span in which they didn't score was a 0-0 draw against North Macedonia in May. The Bosnians have lost by more than one goal just once since a 7-0 loss to Germany in November 2024, and SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas (20-9, +856.5 on his last 29 World Cup picks) doesn't think it will happen Wednesday against an American squad that he feels lacks the defensive intensity to keep a clean sheet.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Rays at Royals

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Kansas City | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 10.5 (-111) | Expert: Rays ML (-132, Adam Thompson)

The Rays and Royals combined for 14 runs in Tuesday's series opener and eight or more in the final three contests of last week's four-game set at Tampa Bay. Even though Kansas City has allowed at least 10 runs in three of its last five outings, and both of Wednesday's starting pitchers yielded six or more in their last turn against the same opponent, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a high-scoring affair as the Under hits in almost 70% of its simulations. The Rays have won six straight since a 12-5 home loss to the Royals on June 23, and SportsLine expert Adam Thompson likes them to extend the streak as Kansas City's bullpen has posted an ERA close to 9.00 since the middle of last month.

Reds at Brewers

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Reds +1.5 (-155) | Expert: Andrew Abbott Under 16.5 outs recorded (-117, PropBetGuy)

The Reds have lost six of their last eight games, with five of those setbacks coming against the Brewers. Each of their last three defeats were by multiple runs, but two of their three against Milwaukee last week were one-run losses. Brewers rookie left-hander Shane Drohan tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings at Cincinnati last time out, but the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe the 27-year-old will have similar success this time around, as its simulations have the Reds covering the run line 60% of the time. Cincinnati southpaw Andrew Abbott failed to work 5 2/3 innings in each of his last three starts and six of his nine turns on the road this season. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (17-8, +795 on his last 25 MLB player prop picks) thinks that trend will continue Wednesday.

Marlins at Rockies

Time: 8:40 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rockies +1.5 (-116) | Expert: Marlins ML (-154, Adam Thompson)

The Marlins outscored the Rockies 24-10 in winning the first two contests of this four-game series. But both of the Rockies' losses prior to this set were by a single run. Miami right-hander Max Meyer is coming off an outing against the St. Louis Cardinals in which he tossed seven scoreless innings, and he gave up two runs or fewer in each of his five turns last month. However, the Rockies reached Meyer for three runs over five frames in his season debut, and the SportsLine Projection Model indicates they can keep it close against the right-hander Wednesday, as they cover the run line in 63% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson likes the Marlins to notch their 11th win in 13 games, however, as he believes they'll have little trouble with Colorado's Kyle Freeland. The veteran southpaw has yielded six or more runs in seven of his last 10 outings and has gone 11 starts since defeating the Houston Astros on April 7 for his lone victory of the season.

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