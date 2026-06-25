Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: USA vs Turkiye, Japan vs. Sweden, Yankees vs. Red Sox and more

Group D? Done and dusted.

Though Thursday is Decision Day for Group D in the 2026 World Cup, the United States Men's National Team already has clinched the top spot in the group and a berth in the knockout stage. That means Thursday's final group match against Turkiye in Inglewood, Calif., is the equivalent of a final NFL preseason game: There's zero to gain, and the main objective is to get out of the match healthy.

So expect several players who started the first two matches to sit out on Thursday, especially the four players who have a yellow card (Tyler Adams, Chris Richards, Folarin Balogun and Antonee Robinson).

However, one American star could be in the lineup. Captain America Christian Pulisic has not played since the first half of the first match against Paraguay because of a left calf strain. But he has returned to full training, and on Wednesday he said he is "feeling good" and "hoping to play" on Thursday.

The Americans are -120 favorites on the 90-minute money line against Turkiye (+280), who already have been eliminated from knockout consideration and also have nothing on the line.

While USA vs. Turkiye is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes nine MLB games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, June 25. All times Eastern.

World Cup best bets, where to watch

Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast

Time: 4 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: FS1/Universo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine lean -- Expert: Ange-Yoan Bonny to score -110 (Martin Green)

Ivory Coast can advance with a win or draw, while Curaçao need a victory and a Germany win or draw against Ecuador to get through. Curaçao hemorrhaged goals to the Germans in their tournament opener, giving up seven. Though Curaçao did not allow a goal to Ecuador in their last match, the Ecuadorians had 15 shots and an Expected Goals of 2.84. Green believes that bodes well for Ivory Coast's talented forwards, including Bonny. "Ivory Coast's forwards are quick, technically gifted, and dangerous in the penalty box, so the Elephants really should be able to put a few goals past Curaçao," he says.

Ecuador vs. Germany

Time: 4 p.m. | Location: East Rutherford, N.J. | TV: FOX/Telemundo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Ecuador +1.5 -172 (Matt Severance)

Like the United States, Germany already have won the group and don't have anything to play for on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ecuador need a victory, a Curaçao win over Ivory Coast and a goal differential better than Curaçao to advance. Severance notes that Ecuador's defense has allowed only one goal over the first two matches. "Ecuador is playing for its life to advance (must get at least a point, might need three) and has been rather unlucky to not have scored yet despite averaging 8 shots on target in each of the first two matches," he says.

Japan vs. Sweden

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Texas | TV: FOX/Universo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Over 2.5 -130 (Brad Thomas) | Expert: Over 2.5 -110 (Jon Eimer)

Arguably no match has more riding on the outcome than this one. Both Japan and Sweden could win Group F with a victory and a Tunisia win or draw against the Netherlands, but both could be in danger of missing the knockout stage with a loss. Four goals have been scored in both of Japan's matches, and six goals have been scored in both of Sweden's. "The issue is Sweden are just so bad defensively, and I think you'll see that fragility first-hand against Japan," Thomas says. "Yes, Japan are banged up, but this team has shown that no matter who they plug into the lineup, they can still score goals." Eimer agrees. "I wouldn't be shocked if this game sees Over five goals, or if Japan cover the 2.5 by themselves," he says.

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Tunisia vs. Netherlands

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Kansas City, Mo. | TV: FS1/Telemundo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine lean -- Expert: Netherlands Over 2.5 team total -130 (Jon Eimer)

In one corner you have a Netherlands side that needs a victory to win Group F. In addition, the Dutch will be motivated to score goals because the top spot in the group could come down to goal differential. In the other corner you have a Tunisia side that already has been eliminated from knockout consideration and fired manager Sabri Lamouchi after the 5-1 defeat to Sweden on Matchday 1. Eimer believes that adds up to a big performance from the Netherlands. "I expect this to be one-way traffic for the entirety of the match, with Netherlands continuing their rampage after scoring five against Sweden last round," he says.

Paraguay vs. Australia

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Santa Clara, Calif. | TV: FS1/Universo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine lean -- Expert: Draw +130 (Martin Green)

Both Paraguay and Australia can move on to the knockout stage if Thursday's results work out in their favor. Australia will claim the runner-up spot in the group with either a win or a draw, while Paraguay need a victory to claim the No. 2 spot. But even a draw could be enough for Paraguay to advance. Green notes that Paraguay will be playing without attacking midfielder Miguel Almirón because of a red card. "With both sides wary of losing and a draw working fine for either team's path forward, Thursday has the look of a low-event, low-scoring match, and Almirón's suspension, which strips Paraguay of its most dangerous attacker, only reinforces that," he says.

Turkiye vs. United States

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: FOX/Telemundo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Turkiye +0.5 -110 (Brad Thomas)

Turkiye, who already have been limited from knockout consideration, will be playing for pride on Thursday. That may be enough against the Americans, who already have locked up the group, don't have anything to play for and are expecting to rest multiple starters who are on a yellow card. Thomas notes that though Turkiye have zero goals through two games, the team has 13 shots on goal. "Turkey are playing for pride, and at some point, all of these chances have to lead to something," he says.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Yankees at Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: MLB Net | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Yankees -147 | Expert: Yankees -141 (Adam Thompson)

The first-place New York Yankees and the last-place Boston Red Sox begin a four-game series when the hated rivals collide at Fenway Park. Yankees righty and Massachusetts native Cam Schlittler (8-3, 1.71 ERA) is set to take the mound again against his childhood team. In three career starts against the Red Sox, including the playoffs, he is 2-0 with a 0.83 ERA and 22 strikeouts and two walks in 21⅔ innings. "Schlittler is the AL Cy Young favorite because he's allowed zero or one runs in 10 of his last 12 starts," Thompson says. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, agrees. It says New York has a 60.0% chance to win and assigns a C grade to the Yankees money line (-147).