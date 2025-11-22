Last week was a massive one for the 2025 college football season, and while some are peeking ahead to next weekend's "Rivalry Week" and the final full week of the regular season, don't sleep on Week 13, which has some really important clashes as it pertains to the College Football Playoff.

Saturday has two all-ranked matchups on the schedule, with none bigger than USC visiting Oregon. The Trojans enter this battle against a fellow Pac-12 alum at 8-2 after taking down Iowa last week, and another loss very likely eliminates USC from the CFP race with three losses. The Ducks are 9-1 after surviving at Iowa two weeks ago, and Oregon will almost certainly make the CFP with two or fewer losses, meaning a win Saturday likely clinches a playoff ticket for Dan Lanning's squad. USC is aiming to make its first CFP appearance in school history while Oregon is trying to get back for the second year in a row and avenge its humiliating Rose Bowl defeat to Ohio State after entering the playoff at 13-0.

A ranked but shorthanded Missouri squad heads to Norman for a date with an Oklahoma side that's feeling awfully good about itself after tallying maybe the win of the week in Week 12, and 17 other ranked programs are in action across Saturday's Week 13 slate.

In addition to yet another loaded college football slate, Saturday also features numerous college basketball matchups, seven NBA games and 12 NHL contests.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Nov. 22. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

No. 22 Missouri at No. 8 Oklahoma

Time: 12 p.m. | Location: Norman, Okla. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Oklahoma -6.5

Missouri is looking to end the season on a high note despite likely missing out on the CFP with three losses, while Oklahoma aims to win each of its final two games to secure a spot in the playoff. The Tigers have lost three of their last five games -- Alabama, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M -- to essentially be eliminated from the CFP race. Making matters more complicated and difficult is the team has been quarterback Beau Pribula and have turned the run-heavy offense over to freshman Matt Zollers. Pribula is questionable, which could be a big boost for Mizzou. The Sooners, meanwhile, are feeling good after going to Tuscaloosa and handing Alabama its second loss of the year, giving Oklahoma an 8-2 record and an inside track to the playoff. Oklahoma is the favorite at home against a slightly depleted Mizzou squad, and the SportsLine Projection Model has the Sooners not just winning in most of its 10,000 simulations, but covering in roughly half of those sims, as well.

No. 15 USC at No. 7 Oregon

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: Eugene, Ore. | TV: CBS and Paramount+ | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 59.5 | Expert: Oregon team total Over 34.5 (Thomas Casale)

Even with a rivalry clash with Washington on tap next week, this week is likely a "win and you're in" scenario for Oregon as a home victory over USC would get the Ducks to 10-1 and, at worst, two losses in the regular season. With a Big Ten title game appearance unlikely, that sets Oregon up nicely for a CFP appearance. USC, on the other hand, enters Eugene with two losses -- Illinois and Notre Dame -- and can't afford another defeat. A win over Oregon would go a long way for a Trojans team that is looking for another signature win and faces a lowly UCLA team next week. Oregon's lone loss this year came at home to No. 2 Indiana, and USC is 2-2 on the road this season.

These teams feature high-powered offenses and coaches who are aggressive and don't mind running up scores. As such, the total of 59.5 is one of the highest of the Week 13 slate, and the SportsLine model likes the Over. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale is also targeting an Over, but he's looking specifically at Oregon scoring more than 34.5 points, pointing specifically to USC's run defense as a disadvantage in this matchup.

More CFB best bets:

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Bucks +8.5

The Pistons are continuing their upswing in a major way. Two seasons ago, Detroit won 14 games. Last year, the Pistons went 44-38 and made the playoffs. Entering Saturday, they're 13-2 and have the second-most wins in the NBA. That's quite a change of direction for J.B. Bickerstaff's squad. Detroit has won 11 in a row and puts that mark on the line against a Bucks team that is going the opposite way in the standings. Milwaukee is 8-8 and has dropped three in a row and six of its last 10. This is the first meeting between these two division rivals this season, and the Bucks had the upper hand last year, going 4-0 against Detroit. The model sees value backing the underdog Bucks on the money line, but it also has Milwaukee covering +8.5 in 60% of simulations.

Looking ahead: Colts at Chiefs

Time: 1 p.m., Sunday | Location: Kansas City | TV: CBS and Paramount+ | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Chiefs -3.5 | Expert: Indianapolis +3.5 (R.J. White)

If you had looked at this AFC matchup before the season began knowing one team would be 8-2 and the other 5-5, you'd naturally think Kansas City was dominating while Indianapolis was treading water yet again. Well, the better record belongs to an upstart Colts team that's a legit contender for the No. 1 seed in the conference behind a rejuvenated Daniel Jones and an elite rushing attack with Jonathan Taylor, while the Chiefs' winning ways have been pushed to the limit this year. Kansas City just fell to Denver, likely ending the franchise's streak of nine consecutive AFC West titles. The Colts have a few notable wins, namely over the Broncos and Chargers, but they've failed two of their big tests against the Rams and Steelers. Even with the Chiefs struggling a bit, this would be a signature win on the road at Arrowhead for Shane Steichen's squad. Meanwhile, the Chiefs need to get back on track just to make the postseason.

The SportsLine model likes the Chiefs both to win outright and cover the spread, but expert R.J. White has the Colts covering instead, noting Indy has the league's top offense and a better defense statistically than the Chiefs. "Turnovers have been the only thing to trip up the Indy offense, yet the Chiefs defense managed no turnovers against five of the six top teams its faced, losing four of those games," White said. "This game should close no higher than 3 everywhere and I would probably take Indy at that number as well."