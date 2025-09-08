Ben Johnson makes his debut as head coach of the Chicago Bears when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football at Solder Field in Chicago. Johnson, 39, spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Lions, leading one of the most prolific units in the league over that time. This is his first time as a head coach at any level.

Johnson inherits a Bears team that hasn't had a winning season since going 12-5 in 2018. Chicago also famously is the only franchise to never have a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a single season.

The arrival of Johnson is supposed to address that. Under his direction, Detroit has led the NFL in scoring offense (30.1 points per game) and total offense (402.2 yards per game) over the last two seasons. Lions quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for at least 4,438 yards in each of the last three seasons. Detroit went 9-8, 14-6 and 15-3 over those three years including playoff games.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are coming off one of the best years in franchise history. Behind a stingy defense (19.5 points per game allowed) and the sixth-best passing attack in the league (237.8 yards per game), Minnesota went 14-3 during the regular season. The Vikings were bounced in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, losing 27-9 to the Rams.

In the offseason, Minnesota allowed last year's starting quarterback Sam Darnold to leave in free agency and gave the keys to the offense to J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After missing all of last season with a knee injury, McCarthy is set to make his first career NFL start on Monday night.

McCarthy will be without one of the team's top receivers. Jordan Addison will miss the team's first three games while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

While the Monday Night Football matchup between Chicago and Minnesota is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on the day, there are other options on an 11-game MLB slate.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Sept. 8. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Vikings at Bears

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: ESPN/ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Vikings -1.5 | Expert: Bears +1.5 (R.J. White)

In addition to Addison's suspension, Minnesota could be without two key starters on Monday. Six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith already has been ruled out because of an illness. Also, stud left tackle Christian Darrisaw is listed as questionable as he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. He did participate in practice on Friday and Saturday. If he is unable to go, the Vikings will turn to Justin Skule, who has made 17 starts since being drafted in 2019, to protect McCarthy's blind side. "J.J. McCarthy will be making his NFL debut in this game, and it could be rough against an underrated defense on the road," White says. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model gives Minnesota a 56% chance to cover.

More NFL best bets

MLB best bets, where to watch

Mets at Phillies

Time: 6:45 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Phillies +105 | Expert: Over 9 runs -105 (Matt Snyder)

The Phillies can move one step closer to locking up the NL East division title when they open a key four-game series against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. With just 19 games remaining in the regular season, the Phillies (83-60) lead the division by seven games over the Mets (76-67). However, New York still owns the third and final wild card berth in the NL. Monday's pitching matchup pits Philadelphia's Aaron Nola (3-8, 6.78 ERA) against Mets rookie sensation Nolan McLean (4-0, 1.37). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Phillies win in 55% of simulations to give Philadelphia money line a "B" grade. Meanwhile. Snyder notes Nola has a 8.38 ERA since he returned from a lengthy injury absence. "Both bullpens can be vulnerable, too," he says.

Diamondbacks at Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 total runs

Two NL West teams looking to make a late push for a wild card spot square off on Monday when the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series at Oracle Park. The Giants (72-71) are four games behind the Mets for the third and final wild card spot in the NL, while the Diamondbacks (72-72) are another half game behind. On Monday, San Francisco veteran righty Logan Webb (13-9, 3.17 ) faces Arizona's Nabil Crismatt (2-0, 2.14). The SportsLine Projection Model says the game goes Over 7.5 runs in 63.7% of simulations, good for a "B" grade.

More MLB best bets