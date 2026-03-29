The Denver Nuggets have won at least six consecutive games twice already this season but haven't accomplished the feat since mid-December. They have a chance to do it a third time Sunday, and climb within one game of third place in the Western Conference in the process.

Denver (47-28) aims for its sixth straight victory when it hosts the Golden State Warriors (36-38) at 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Nuggets, who last won six in a row from Dec. 3-18, also can inch closer to third in the conference with a triumph as they trail the idle Los Angeles Lakers by 1 1/2 games for the spot.

Golden State also is looking to move up in the standings as it is a half game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for ninth place and two back of the Los Angeles Clippers for eighth. Despite injuries to some key players, the Warriors have won three straight after having lost eight of their previous nine. Golden State won both of its home meetings with the Nuggets this season but lost its visit to Denver in November.

Eight other games are on Sunday's NBA schedule, including a showdown between the Boston Celtics (49-24) and Charlotte Hornets (39-35) at 6 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets posted a 118-89 victory at Boston earlier this month and are hoping to bounce back from Saturday's 118-114 setback against the Philadelphia 76ers, which ended their five-game winning streak.

A dozen games are on the MLB slate, which concludes with the finale of the season-opening four-game series beween the Cleveland Guardians (2-1) and the Seattle Mariners (1-2) at 7:20 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park. The teams split the first two games of the set before the Guardians outlasted the Mariners 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday.

Six games take place in the NHL, one of which has the Chicago Blackhawks (27-33-13) concluding their four-game road trip with a matchup against the New Jersey Devils (37-33-2) at 7 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in Newark. Chicago, which has lost six of its last eight contests (2-4-2), began its trek with a victory against the New York Islanders but followed with losses to the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers.

The Nuggets are 12.5-point favorites against the Warriors in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Hornets are 1.5-point favorites over the Celtics. The Mariners are -144 favorites on the money line against the Guardians and the Devils are -170 favorites against the Blackhawks.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Mar. 29. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Celtics at Hornets

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Charlotte | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 215.5 (-112)

The Hornets are 13th in the NBA in scoring with an average of 116.3 points but finished under that total in each of their last two games. Boston is producing 114.1 points per contest but has scored fewer than 110 in two of its last three outings. The clubs are among the best in the league defensively, with the Celtics giving up a league-low average of 106.9 points and the Hornets ranking eighth with 111.7 allowed. They combined for 207 points in their first meeting this season, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees them engaging in a higher-scoring affair Sunday as the Over hits in almost 66% of its simulations.

Warriors at Nuggets

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Warriors +12.5 (-112) | Expert: Nikola Jokic Over 10.5 assists (-139, Mike Barner)

Golden State lost three consecutive contests by 14 or more points but has rebounded with three straight victories. The Nuggets are riding a five-game winning streak, but four of the triumphs were by seven points or fewer. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe the Warriors will get blown out either as its simulations have them covering the spread 68% of the time. Denver star Nikola Jokic has averaged 13.3 assists over his last 11 outings and dished out 11 or more nine times over that span, and SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (86-45, +3213 on his last 131 NBA player prop picks) likes him to record at least that many against Golden State.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Guardians at Mariners

Time: 7:20 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Mariners -144

The Mariners send Emerson Hancock (4-5, 4.90 ERA last season) to the mound as they hope to earn a split of the four-game series. The 26-year-old right-hander has yet to lose to the Guardians in his brief major-league career, winning both of his previous starts versus the club. After giving up three runs over 5 1/3 innings in a victory in 2024, Hancock allowed only two hits in seven scoreless frames of a triumph last year. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Mariners will preserve his perfect mark against Cleveland as the Mariners win in 61% of its simulations.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Blackhawks at Devils

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Newark, N.J. | TV: NHL Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 5.5 (+113)

New Jersey and Chicago are two of the lowest-scoring teams in the NHL, as the Devils rank 27th with 195 goals and the Blackhawks are 30th with 186. Chicago has netted fewer than three tallies in six of its last eight contests and found the back of the net just once in each of its last two outings. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see either club producing much offensively in this matchup as its simulations have the Under hitting well over 63% of the time.