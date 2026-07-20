Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: White Sox vs. Rangers, Dodgers vs. Phillies and more

Barring a monumental collapse, the Chicago White Sox will halt their dubious streak of consecutive 100-loss seasons at three this year. They also could capture the American League Central title for just the second time in the past 18 campaigns.

The White Sox continue both quests when they visit the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET on Monday for the opener of a three-game series between the AL division leaders at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Chicago (52-46) owns a one-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the Central, while Texas (50-49) is half a game ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the West.

Chicago, which finished atop the AL Central in 2008 but only once since then (2021), suffered 101, 121 and 102 losses the past three seasons, respectively. The club has made a tremendous turnaround in Will Venable's second year as manager, as it is just nine wins away from eclipsing its 2025 total.

The White Sox ended the first half of this campaign with a three-game sweep of the Athletics and began the second half by winning two of three on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays. Colson Montgomery hit his team-leading 24th home run, and right-hander Sean Burke combined with two relievers on a four-hit shutout Sunday as the club posted a 3-0 victory.

Texas is aiming for its first AL West title since 2016 as it looks to finish above .500 for the first time since 2023, when it went 90-72 and went on to win the World Series for the first time in franchise history. The Rangers split the first two contests against the Braves in Atlanta in their first series following the All-Star break before dropping an 8-5 decision in Sunday's rubber game.

There are 14 other games on Monday's MLB schedule, including the opener of a three-game set between the major league-best Los Angeles Dodgers (63-37) and host Philadelphia Phillies (55-45) at 7:10 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. The two-time reigning world champion Dodgers began their nine-game road trip by winning two of three against the New York Yankees over the weekend, while the Phillies lost two of three at home to the New York Mets. The teams met in Los Angeles at the end of May for the first time since last year's NL Division Series, with the Dodgers winning two of the three contests.

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The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays (56-42) hope to end their losing streak Monday as they visit the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays (46-53) at 7:07 p.m. ET for the opener of a four-game set at Rogers Centre. Tampa Bay is coming off a four-game sweep at the hands of the red-hot Boston Red Sox and is just 1 1/2 games ahead of the Yankees in the East. Toronto has lost four of its last five contests, including two of three against the White Sox this past weekend.

Another series that begins Monday is a three-gamer between the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers (62-37) and visiting Mets (42-58), with the opener at American Family Field beginning at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Brewers ended the first half of the season on a down note as they were on the wrong end of a three-game sweep in their set against the Pittsburgh Pirates but began the second half by sweeping their three-game showdown with the Miami Marlins.

The Rangers are -167 favorites against the White Sox in the latest consensus MLB odds, while the Phillies are -145 favorites over the Dodgers. The Blue Jays are -164 favorites over the Rays and the Brewers are massive -216 favorites against the Mets.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, July 20. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Rays at Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rays +1.5 (-161) | Expert: Rays ML (+126, Eric Cohen)

Four of the five losses during the Rays' current skid were by multiple runs, so they'll be eager to get back on track when they meet the Blue Jays, whom they went 5-1 against in the first half of the season. Tampa Bay will be facing All-Star Dylan Cease, who tossed 15 scoreless innings over his last two starts, but Toronto struggled to score in its series with the White Sox this past weekend, producing a total of five runs in the three contests. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Rays will at least keep it close against Cease and the Blue Jays, as they cover the run line in 72% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen (16-4, +1198 on his last 20 MLB picks) likes Tampa Bay to end its losing streak behind right-hander Nick Martinez, who has posted a 2.12 ERA on the road this year.

Dodgers at Phillies

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Dodgers +1.5 (-172) | Expert: Phillies ML (-134, Matt Severance)

The Phillies played uninspired baseball in their return from the All-Star break, losing two of three at home against the lowly Mets and scoring just one run in each defeat. Los Angeles took two of three from the Yankees in New York, with the loss coming on a tie-breaking homer in the eighth inning Sunday. Philadelphia left-hander Cristopher Sanchez has allowed just two runs over 43 innings in his last six starts at home and is 2-0 in four career turns against the two-time reigning champions. However, the SportsLine Projection Model believes the Dodgers will provide him with a challenge as its simulations say they cover the run line 72% of the time. But SportsLine expert Matt Severance (125-69-1, +1526 on his last 195 MLB picks) is backing the Phillies, as he doesn't like the fact Los Angeles played a day-night doubleheader on Sunday.

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Mets at Brewers

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7.5 (-111)

Mets right-hander Freddy Peralta enters his start against his former team having allowed three runs or fewer in three of his last four outings. However, the 30-year-old Dominican has failed to work five innings in each of his last three turns and is facing a Milwaukee squad that is tied for fourth in the major leagues with 502 runs scored. Brewers righty Jacob Misiorowski leads the majors with a 1.62 ERA but surrendered at least three runs in both of his last two outings after a 10-start stretch during which he gave up more than one just once. The SportsLine Projection Model indicates that even if Misiorowski is lights-out, runs will not be scarce in the series opener, as the Over hits in 71% of its simulations.

White Sox at Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Texas | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: White Sox +1.5 (-164)

The White Sox have won five of their last seven games, and both of their losses during that stretch were by one run. The Rangers have gone 2-3 over their last five, with both victories coming by a single run. Texas was unable to keep Atlanta's offense in check over the weekend, allowing a total of 29 runs in the three-game series, and has surrendered 43 over its last five overall contests. Rangers righty Jacob deGrom has permitted two runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts, but the SportsLine Projection Model feels the White Sox will put up a good battle against the two-time Cy Young Award winner. Its simulations have them covering the run line 71% of the time.

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