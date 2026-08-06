Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: White Sox vs. Red Sox, Aces vs. Fever and more

The Atlanta Braves' lead in the National League East reached double digits at one point this season but was reduced to just two games less than three weeks ago. They can breathe a little easier these days thanks to their current winning streak.

Atlanta (69-45) looks to complete a three-game sweep with an eighth consecutive victory when it hosts the Miami Marlins (58-57) at 7:15 p.m. ET in the series finale at Truist Park. The Braves, whose 10.5-game division lead over Philadelphia on May 22 was down to a mere two games on July 18, moved 8.5 games ahead of the Phillies after Wednesday's 4-1 victory over the Marlins.

Drake Baldwin went 2-for-4 with two RBI and Bryce Elder allowed just one run and one hit over seven innings in the triumph, which was Atlanta's seventh in a row. The club lost three of four prior to the streak, during which it has permitted more than three runs only once.

The Marlins, who have scored fewer than three runs in three straight contests, entered the series having won six of seven. They trail the Braves by 11.5 games in the NL East but are just three games back in the race for the third wild card berth.

Only four other games are on MLB's Thursday evening schedule, including one in which another team is seeking an eighth straight win. That club is the Boston Red Sox (62-51), who host the American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox (59-54) at 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. Boston, which owned the second-worst record in the major leagues on June 24 at 32-46, has won 30 of 35 contests since and is second in the AL wild-card standings, one game behind the New York Yankees.

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Another Thursday evening contest has the Phillies (61-54) hosting the Washington Nationals (56-60) at 6:05 p.m. ET for the finale of the four-game series between the NL East rivals at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia won the first two games of the set before Washington overcame an early deficit on Wednesday and posted a 10-4 victory in 11 innings to halt its seven-game losing streak.

Three games are on the WNBA schedule, with one pitting A'ja Wilson and the reigning champions Las Vegas Aces (21-9) against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (19-11) at 7 p.m. ET in a potential Finals preview at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The teams met twice in Las Vegas earlier this season, with the Fever winning both contests - including one in which both Wilson (ankle) and Clark (back) sat out due to injuries.

The Braves are -143 favorites against the Marlins in the latest consensus MLB betting odds, and the Red Sox are -182 favorites against the White Sox. The Phillies are massive -346 favorites over the Nationals at sports betting apps and the Fever are 1.5-point favorites against the Aces in the latest WNBA betting odds.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, Aug. 6. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Nationals at Phillies

Time: 6:05 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Nationals +1.5 (+135) | Expert: Phillies -1.5 (-146, Eric Cohen)

Philadelphia left-hander Cristopher Sanchez is having another superb season as he shares the major-league lead with 14 victories and ranks fifth with 168 strikeouts. But the 29-year-old Dominican failed to record a decision in his two previous starts against Washington this season and was tagged for five runs over five innings in the most recent meeting on June 25. The Phillies are just 7-11 in home series finales this year, and the SportsLine Projection Model feels the Nationals will make a strong attempt at handing the hosts another loss as they cover the run line in 62% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen (34-14, +2004 on his last 48 MLB picks) disagrees, however, as Sanchez is 9-1 with a 1.28 ERA at home and the Phils have won six of his last seven overall turns - all by multiple runs.

White Sox at Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: White Sox +1.5 (-132) | Expert: Ranger Suarez Under 16.5 outs recorded (-133, PropBetGuy)

The White Sox didn't put up much of a fight in the first two games of the series as they were trounced 14-2 in the opener and managed only four hits while getting shut out 4-0 on Wednesday. But the AL Central leaders won four of five prior to arriving in Beantown, and each of their two losses before the series were one-run decisions. Stopping the scorching-hot Red Sox has been a near-impossible task over the last six weeks, but the SportsLine Projection Model thinks the White Sox will keep it close in Thursday's finale as its simulations have them covering the run line 69% of the time. Boston southpaw Ranger Suarez has lasted more than 5 1/3 innings in only seven of his 19 starts this season and was on a limited pitch count in his last two outings after having missed three weeks with a groin injury. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (71-43, +1813 on his last 114 MLB picks) doesn't believe the Red Sox will allow the 30-year-old Venezuelan to throw too many more pitches on Thursday than the 64 and 65 he tossed in those previous two starts, meaning he likely won't go very deep into the game against Chicago. That has him targeting a Suarez prop bet for Under 16.5 outs.

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Marlins at Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Braves money line (-143)

The Braves are 38-20 at Truist Park this season, which is the best home record in the NL and second in the majors to the Tampa Bay Rays' 41-18 mark. Manager Walt Weiss' club is 6-0 on its seven-game homestand and has gone 11-2 in its own ballpark since the All-Star break. The Marlins are 2-7 overall against the Braves this year and 1-4 in "The Gate City." The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see them preventing a series sweep and ending Atlanta's seven-game winning streak, as the Braves win Thursday's finale in 63% of its simulations.

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Aces at Fever

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Parlay: Fever +6.5 + Over 186.5 + Kelsey Mitchell 20+ points (+148, Matt Severance)

The Fever, who won five games in a row and nine of 11 prior to a 108-100 loss to the league-leading Minnesota Lynx last Sunday, lead the WNBA in scoring with an average of 96.5 points and have reached triple digits in league-record six consecutive contests. The Aces were unable to eclipse the 75-point mark in their previous two meetings with Indiana this year but are third in the WNBA with a 92-point average. Kelsey Mitchell leads the Fever in scoring (24 points per game) and produced a season-high 37 points in the loss to Minnesota for her 14th consecutive 20-point performance of the campaign. For those interested in parlay betting, Severance believes the 30-year-old guard will match the A'ja Wilson's league record of 15 straight and included it as a leg in his same-game parlay.

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