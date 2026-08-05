Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: White Sox vs. Red Sox, Padres vs. Diamondbacks and more

The Boston Red Sox were 14 games under .500 and mired in last place in the American League East on June 24, four games behind the Baltimore Orioles. The club has been nearly unbeatable since and finds itself in the second wild-card spot and 5.5 games out of first place in the division.

Boston (61-51) seeks its seventh consecutive victory Wednesday as it hosts the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox (59-53) at 7:10 p.m. ET for the middle contest of their three-game series at Fenway Park. The Red Sox, who are in the midst of a 29-5 stretch during which they posted a franchise record-tying 15-game winning streak, cruised to a 14-2 triumph in Tuesday's opener.

Caleb Durbin belted a grand slam during a six-run first inning and Wilyer Abreu went deep twice for Boston, which has gone 15-3 since the All-Star Break. The Red Sox swept a three-game series at Chicago last month, outscoring the White Sox 15-2, and have produced at least eight runs in three of their last four contests.

Chicago has lost two of three but still owns a three-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. The team is 2-2 on its current six-game road trip but is just 25-32 away from home this season.

There are 10 other games on MLB's Wednesday evening schedule, including the third contest of a four-game set between the San Diego Padres (59-55) and Arizona Diamondbacks (60-54) at 9:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Phoenix. The National League West rivals split the first two games of the series, with Arizona taking the opener 5-1 and San Diego responding Tuesday with a 9-4 victory. The Diamondbacks are one game ahead of the Padres for the third wild-card berth in the NL.

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Meanwhile, the Athletics (45-68) attempt to halt their six-game slide when they visit the Cincinnati Reds (54-58) at 6:40 p.m. ET for the middle contest of their three-game series at Great American Ball Park. The Reds, who have won four of five, rallied for two runs in the eighth inning to win Tuesday's opener 5-4, sending the Athletics to their 11th defeat in 13 outings.

The Red Sox are -131 favorites against the White Sox in the latest consensus MLB betting odds. The Padres are -122 favorites versus the Diamondbacks at sports betting apps and the Reds are -148 favorites over the Athletics.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Aug. 5. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Athletics at Reds

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Cincinnati | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Athletics +1.5 (-156) | Expert: Reds ML (-145, Adam Thompson)

Three of the Reds' last four victories were one-run decisions. After suffering a pair of double-digit losses against the Detroit Tigers this past weekend, the Athletics were involved in a tight contest in the series opener at Cincinnati. Even if their losing streak continues Wednesday, the SportsLine Projection Model expects another close result as the Athletics cover the run line in 64% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson (22-16, +393 on his last 38 MLB money-line picks) thinks the Reds will prevail as the Athletics' bullpen has posted a 7.64 ERA over the last two weeks while Cincinnati's owns a 1.60 mark in that same span.

White Sox at Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: White Sox +1.5 (-189) | Expert: Sean Burke Over 5.5 strikeouts (-142, PropBetGuy)

Boston right-hander Sonny Gray leads the AL with 13 victories and has lost just once since April 14. However, he has allowed at least four runs in each of his last two starts. Although the White Sox have scored fewer than three runs in three of their last five games, the SportsLine Projection Model believes they'll give Gray and the Red Sox a tough time Wednesday as its simulations have them covering the run line 71% of the time. Chicago righty Sean Burke has posted back-to-back 10-strikeout performances and fanned six or more batters in 11 of his last 12 appearances, including a pair of relief outings. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (69-42, +1717 on his last 111 MLB picks) expects more of the same from the 26-year-old, who has recorded 60 strikeouts over 50 1/3 innings on the road this year.

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Padres at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Phoenix, Ariz. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-155) | Expert: Padres ML (-121, Angelo Magliocca)

Both teams are playing well, as the Padres have won nine of their last 11 games and the Diamondbacks five of their past seven. Arizona is coming off a 9-4 setback but has lost consecutive contests just once since July 9. Right-hander Casey Mize makes his debut for San Diego and allowed only two runs over 9 1/3 innings in his final two starts for the Tigers, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Diamondbacks keeping Wednesday's contest close as they cover the run line in 68% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca is backing the Padres to win, however, as Arizona rookie left-hander Mitch Bratt has had control issues of late, issuing nine walks across 10 frames in his last two turns.

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