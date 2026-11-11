The Washington Wizards wasted a tremendous performance by Anthony Davis against the Detroit Pistons on Monday and suffered their fourth consecutive loss. The Wizards (4-7) look to avoid ending their four-game road trip without a victory when they take on the Indiana Pacers (3-8) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after you trade $25+:

A game-time decision due to an ankle issue, Davis scored 44 points on 16-of-21 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds for his third double-double in four games and fifth overall this season. However, Washington received only 10 points from its reserves as it was handed a 122-111 defeat to fall to 0-3 on its trek.

The 33-year-old Davis, who was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 5 but didn't appear in a game for the Wizards in 2025-26 due to a hand injury, has performed well in his first season with the club. The oft-injured power forward is 12th in the league in rebounding (9.7) and 13th in scoring (25.7 points) as he has registered at least 26 points in six of his nine outings.

Davis and the Wizards attempt to halt their slide against a Pacers team that has dropped seven of its last eight contests. Indiana, which is coming off a 125-122 setback at Dallas, is one of four NBA teams that has yet to win at home this season as it is 0-4 in its own building.

Pascal Siakam leads the Pacers with averages of 22.2 points and 6.8 boards. The 32-year-old forward topped the club in its loss to the Mavericks with 29 points as he was 9-for-16 from the floor, including 5-for-8 from 3-point range.

The Pacers 2.5-point favorites over the Wizards in the latest consensus NBA betting odds.

In addition to Wizards vs. Pacers, there are other sports betting options on Wednesday, including nine more NBA contests, a six-game NHL schedule, a trio of MAC college football showdowns and an abundance of college basketball games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps for Wednesday, Nov. 11. All times Eastern.

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

NBA best bets, where to watch

Wizards at Pacers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Pacers ML (-150) | Expert: Andrew Nembhard Over 23.5 points + assists (-103, PropBetGuy)

While the Pacers have lost all four of their home games thus far this season, the Wizards have struggled on the road, dropping three straight and five of their last six. Indiana hasn't been totally embarrassing on its own court, as each of its last three defeats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse were by fewer than nine points -- including a five-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and a four-point setback against the Atlanta Hawks. Even though the Wizards have won three straight in the all-time series, the SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Pacers end their slide as they notch their first home win of 2026-27 in 73% of its simulations, and it has assigned an 'A' grade to the pick. Andrew Nembhard has recorded at least 24 combined points and assists in five of his last six outings, and SportsLine prop betting expert PropBetGuy (8-3, +435 on his last 11 NBA player prop picks) likes the Pacers guard to accomplish that feat again on Wednesday.

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

NHL best bets, where to watch

Rangers at Flames

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Calgary | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Flames ML (+120)

The Rangers have managed to stay afloat since Igor Shesterkin suffered a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 9, going 6-6-1 during his absence. They've had their issues on the road this campaign, however, winning only two of their nine such contests (2-6-1). Since beginning 2026-27 with a five-game losing streak, Calgary has won eight of 13 overall and is 6-4-0 at Scotiabank Saddledome this season. The team also has earned points in three of its last four outings (2-1-1). The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Flames handing New York another road loss as its simulations have them winning 56% of the time, and it has given the money line betting pick an 'A' grade.

College football best bets, where to watch

Sacramento State at Central Michigan

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Mount Pleasant, Mich. | TV: ESPNU | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 42.5 (-113)

Sacramento State and Central Michigan both have struggled offensively this season as the former is 12th in the 13-team MAC in scoring with 170 points and the latter is just spot higher with 178. However, the Chippewas are averaging 26.2 points during conference play as opposed to 11.8 in non-conference action. Meanwhile, five of their nine overall games this year and six of the Hornets' 10 have had at least 45 total points scored. Since Sacramento State is last in the MAC in points allowed during conference play (213) and Central Michigan has had more success getting on the board in MAC games, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a low-scoring affair on Wednesday as the Over on the Over/Under betting line of 42.5 hits in almost 69% of its simulations. It also has assigned an 'A' grade to the pick.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

USC at California

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: Berkeley, Calif. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: California +8.5 (-109)

The 21st-ranked Trojans have begun their season with a pair of victories. They won their first game handily, defeating Milwaukee by 32 points, but had a tougher time against Wichita State this past Sunday as they beat the Shockers by just seven in the inaugural Caesars Lake Tahoe Classic. California also participated in the event, losing to then-No. 10 Houston 86-68. However, the Golden Bears had an easy time against their first two opponents of 2026-27, routing Adams State by 29 points and topping Radford by 14. California has gone 2-1 in its last three meetings with its former Pac-12 rival, with the loss coming by eight points. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Golden Bears giving the Trojans a difficult time once again on Wednesday as its simulations have them covering the point spread betting line of +8.5 in 88% of its simulations.