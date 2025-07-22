The WNBA features a five-game slate Tuesday that includes some pivotal showdowns. One such matchup takes an elevated stage when the Indiana Fever visit the New York Liberty for the second of a back-to-back clash of the clubs. The nationally televised contest is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center.

The Liberty have the Eastern Conference's best record at 15-6 and are looking for their fourth consecutive victory. They crushed the Fever 98-77 in their previous outing to take a 2-1 lead in the season series. The Fever saw their three-game winning streak snapped and will be without star Caitlin Clark, who continues to work through a groin injury.

On the flipside, the Liberty will welcome back former league MVP Jonquel Jones, who has missed nine games because of an ankle injury. The club lost four of its first six games with Jones out of the lineup, missing the 6-foot-6 center's consistent production (12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game), along with a daunting defensive presence.

"I think we were losing some of those games ourselves. We were just not coming out with the right energy, we were not playing Liberty basketball," guard Sabrina Ionescu told the media last week.

In the absence of Clark, look for the Fever to rely on the tandem of Kelsey Mitchell, who averages a team-high 19.1 points and forward Aliyah Boston (15.6 ppg).

The Liberty are 10.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 163.5 in the latest sportsbook odds for Fever vs. Liberty.

In addition to the WNBA card, the sporting landscape Tuesday also features a 15-game MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Tuesday, July 22. All times Eastern.

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

Fever at Liberty

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Brooklyn | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Expert (Fever +12.5)

SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai say they believe the Fever shooting just 25% from 3-point range (8-for-32) the last time these two teams met was a mere aberration, as was the Liberty shooting a sizzling 52% beyond the arc (14-for-27). The analysts anticipate some level of regression on both sides and, in a clear motivation spot for the Fever, expect the underdog to cover this number.

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Brewers at Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: MLB Network

SportsLine picks -- Model (Over 7 runs, -105) | Expert (Brewers +106)

The SportsLine Projection Model loves the Over in this matchup as the red-hot Brewers, who have won 11 straight, look to keep their streak going. The model's 10,000-game simulation sees the total hitting the Over about 55% of the time, a value position against the implied sportsbook odds of 51.5%. The model's simulations produce a final score of 4.2-4.0 in favor of the Mariners, giving a slight edge on the money line to Seattle but a much stronger play on the total.

Meanwhile, SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall (+1666 in MLB on the season) says he believes the Brewers are simply not getting enough respect in the betting market on the heels of their hot streak and will back them out of principle given the razor-thin price for them to notch another victory.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: 3M Open

Time: 4 p.m. Thursday | Location: Blaine, Minn. | TV: Golf Channel and CBS

SportsLine expert picks: Mike McClure's leaderboard

The 2025 3M Open tees off Thursday, with 12 of the top 50 in World Ranking teeing off from TPC Twin Cities. Among those are Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns and Akshay Bhatia, in addition to major winners such as Adam Scott and Zach Johnson. Each of the last four champions of this event are also competing in the 3M Open 2025, including the defending winner in Jhonattan Vegas.

SportsLine data analyst Mike McClure's golf model has nailed 16 majors entering the weekend and is up more than $8,500 on best bets since the June 2020 PGA restart. Check out the link above to see his projected leaderboard and strongest value plays.