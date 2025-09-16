The 2025 WNBA playoffs are back Tuesday night, with a pair of lower-seeded teams facing elimination games on their home floors in their best-of-three series.

The first round continues with the No. 6-seeded Indiana Fever hosting the No. 3-seeded Atlanta Dream (7:30 p.m. ET), following an 80-68 Atlanta home victory in Game 1. The No. 7-seeded Seattle Storm are also facing elimination as they host the No. 2-seeded Las Vegas Aces (9:30 p.m. ET), who rolled to a 102-77 Game 1 victory on their home floor. Both ends of the WNBA doubleheader will be nationally televised on ESPN.

The Aces have now won 17 consecutive games, but star A'ja Wilson insisted the club isn't paying attention to its possibly historic run. The Los Angeles Sparks hold the WNBA record with 18 consecutive victories in the 2001 season, in which they won the WNBA championship.

"We're not going to continue to look at the streak," Wilson said. "In my eyes, the streak was over at the end of the regular season."

In the early game, the Dream are 4-point favorites against the Fever with a total of 159 points. The Aces are 4.5-point road favorites against the Storm, with that total at 161.5 points.

In addition to the two-game WNBA postseason card, the sporting landscape Tuesday night also features a full MLB slate, and we'll look ahead to the compelling NFL Week 3 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Below is a preview of top sporting events to watch Tuesday, Sept. 16.

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

Aces at Storm

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Dominique Malonga Over 6.5 rebounds (+124)

SportsLine's WNBA expert Max Meyer notes that Storm coach Noelle Quinn, with her team one loss from elimination, is on the hot seat, and her usage of the rookie Malonga is among the reasons. Meyer points out Malonga recorded a double-double off the bench with 12 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes in Game 1, and he anticipates similar production should she be given deserved playing time Tuesday night.

More WNBA best bets

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Phillies at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 runs | Expert: Dodgers -115 (Matt Severance)

The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model doesn't see much of an edge in the money line price but loves the Over 7.5 runs in this matchup. Its 10,000-game simulation sees nearly 10 runs crossing the plate, with an average final score of 5.0-4.7 in favor of the Phillies. This projection represents a massive value position, as the model sees the Over hitting around 69% of the time, a stark contrast from the sportsbook implied odds of 52%.

However, SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance (+1549, 76-37 on Dodgers picks) sees a situational value spot on the Dodgers at the modest price. He points to a natural letdown spot for the Phillies following their NL East-clinching, 6-5 victory over Los Angeles on Monday. He anticipates Philadelphia might rest a couple of starters and expects a sense of urgency from the NL West-leading Dodgers.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: Dolphins at Bills

Time: 8:15 p.m., Thursday | Location: Buffalo | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bills -12

Following an entertaining Week 2 NFL slate that featured eight one-score contests, we move on to Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season with an AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Coming off their memorable Week 1 comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills (2-0), who are the Super Bowl betting favorite at several sportsbooks, shrugged off any notion of a potential letdown against the Jets. They dominated wire-to-wire in a 30-10 victory, easily clearing the 6-point spread as favorites.

Conversely, the Dolphins moved to 0-2 on the season with a 33-27 loss to the New England Patriots. An offense that looked inept in a 33-8 Week 1 loss to the Colts came alive for 358 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as their self-destructive ways showed up again late and allowed New England to escape with a victory.

With Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's seat getting warmer by the minute, the club visits the AFC East front-runner as a double-digit underdog, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees little hope for the Dolphins. The model has released an A-rated pick on the Bills -12, projecting a final score of 36-21 in their favor.