There's nothing that says St. Patrick's Day more than parades, silly green garb and the championship game of the World Baseball Classic.

Ok, maybe the last of those three is a stretch. But there's no denying that this year's World Baseball Classic has once again raised interest in what would otherwise be a snoozefest of a spring training schedule. And on Tuesday, the 20-team, two-week-long tournament concludes when the United States and Venezuela collide for the title at loanDepot Park in Miami.

The New York Mets' 24-year-old righty Nolan McLean is set to take the mound for the Americans. In his lone WBC appearance, McLean gave up three runs on two hits—both home runs—over three innings in an 8-6 loss to Italy in pool play.

Meanwhile, Venezuela will give the ball to 32-year-old Arizona Diamondbacks lefty Eduardo Rodriguez who, like McLean, struggled in his previous WBC appearance. Against the Dominican Republic in pool play, Rodriguez allowed three earned runs over 2⅔ innings in a 7-5 loss.

The United States is a -280 favorite on the money line, while Venezuela is a +220 underdog. The Over/Under for total runs scored is 8.5.

While USA-Venezuela and the World Baseball Classic championship game are the marquee attractions on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes eight NBA games and several college basketball gamnes. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on St. Patrick's Day. All times Eastern.

World Baseball Classic best bets, where to watch

USA vs. Venezuela

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Miami | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Single-game parlay: Venezuela alt +3.5 and Under 10.5 at -115 (Matt Severance)

While the Americans had Monday off, the Venezuelans played Italy for the second spot in the championship game, winning 4-2. They needed nine pitchers to get past the Italians, which raises the question of who will be available out of the Venezuela bullpen. Venezuela relievers have been nasty during the tournament, including tossing 7⅔ scoreless innings on Monday. Meanwhile, the Americans have fresh bullpen arms in Jeff Hoffman, Will Vest, Tim Hill and Tyler Rogers and potentially Mason Miller. Severance likes a parlay that includes an alternate run line of Venezuela +3.5. "I expect the United States to win with the rest advantage if not the fan edge, but the Venezuelans are more than capable and I tend to think we get a lower-scoring close game," he says. "[We] may not need +3.5 but [I] will play it safe."

NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at Bucks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 229.5

Two teams that are spinning their wheels will square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum. The Cavaliers (41-27) are 5-6 over their last 11 games and sit only one game ahead of the Magic in the loss column for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks (28-39) have been even worse, losing eight of their last 10. Defense has been an issue for Cleveland recently. Its loss to the Magic on Wednesday was the team's worst defensive effort this season (133.3 points per 100 possessions), while its loss to Dallas on Sunday was its sixth-worst (127.5). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, says there's a 62.7% chance the teams combine for 230 points or more and assigns a strong "A" grade to Over 229.5.

76ers at Nuggets

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 235.5

With Tyrese Maxey missing the last five games because of injury, the 76ers offense has taken a hit. Philadelphia is averaging just 111.7 points per 100 possessions over that time, which ranks 23rd in the league. Prior to that, the 76ers were averaging 114.3 points per 100 (14th in the NBA). In addition to missing Maxey, Philadelphia also will be without Joel Embiid once again, which could hamper the offense even more. The total has gone Under in three of Philadelphia's last five games. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 58.8% chance the teams combine for 235 points or fewer and gives a "B" grade to Under 235.5.

NIT best bets, where to watch

Davidson at Oklahoma State

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Stillwater, Okla. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Davidson +8.5 | Expert: Under 156.5 -112 (Eric Cohen)

One team will move on to the second round of the NIT and one team's season will come to an end when the Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys (19-14), who are seeded No. 2 in the Tulsa Region, are just 3-8 over their last 11 games. They play at the ninth-fastest tempo in the country (72.0 possessions per 40 minutes), while the Wildcats rank 343rd in tempo (63.6). Cohen notes that each of Davidson's last nine games has failed to top 137 points. "Look for the Wildcats to slow the pace and I think they're a live underdog in Stillwater on Tuesday night," he says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says the Wildcats have a 59% chance to cover and assigns a "C" grade to Davidson +8.5.

South Alabama at Auburn

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Auburn | TV: ESPN 2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Auburn -17.5

The Auburn Tigers will look to ease some of the sting of missing out on the bracket when they square off against the South Alabama Jaguars in the first round of the NIT at Neville Arena. The Tigers (17-16) were squarely on the bubble but were left out despite having wins over St. John's, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky this season. On Tuesday, they will face a South Alabama team that did not face a Quad 1 team and went just 1-2 against Quad 2 teams. The SportsLine Projection Model says Auburn has a 63% chance to cover and gives a "B" grade to Tigers -17.5.