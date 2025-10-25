Saturday's another loaded day on the sports calendar, with a massive college football slate for Week 9 of the 2025 season as well as Game 2 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, where Toronto looks to take a 2-0 series lead after an 11-4 win in Game 1 on Friday night.

We're starting to figure out who the real contenders for the College Football Playoff are, and some of Saturday's games will have a big impact on the field. Ole Miss is looking to rebound from a close loss at Georgia when the Rebels visit Oklahoma, Missouri and Vanderbilt meet in a matchup of one-loss SEC teams and undefeated Texas A&M visits two-loss LSU.

In addition to the World Series and college football, there are also 13 NHL games and five NBA games on the docket. Plus, we're just a day away from a full day of NFL action in Week 8. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Oct. 25. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma

Time: 12 p.m. | Location: Norman | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Ole Miss money line +169 | Expert: Under 54.5 (Eric Cohen)

This is the Rebels' last big test of the year outside of the annual Egg Bowl with Mississippi State. Ole Miss looked to be on its way to victory last week at Georgia, but the Bulldogs outscored the Rebels 17-0 in the fourth quarter to win a wild one in Athens. Lane Kiffin's squad now heads to Norman for a date with Oklahoma, which has lost just once this season as well. Brent Venables' defense is among the best in the nation, but the biggest question is how star quarterback John Mateer plays. He had surgery on his throwing hand less than a month ago and hasn't looked like his usual self over the Sooners' last two games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, is all-in on Ole Miss as the Rebels win in nearly 60% of simulations at plus money. SportsLine's Eric Cohen expects this game to finish Under the total. "This is a must-win for Oklahoma considering their upcoming schedule is a brute," Cohen said. "They won't beat Ole Miss in a firefight, so expect this one to go under by more than a touchdown."

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Baton Rouge | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: LSU +2.5

The Aggies have played some close ones this year but remain undefeated as one of the top teams in the nation. As for the Tigers, this is a must-win for Brian Kelly's squad as LSU has already lost twice this year, including last week at Vanderbilt. It's unlikely a three-loss team gets into the College Football Playoff field, and the Tigers' next game is at Alabama in two weeks. Texas A&M's offense has been dynamic all year long with Marcel Reed at quarterback, and that unit faces a tough test against a very good LSU defense. The Tigers' offense has underwhelmed this year, as 2024 4,000-yard passer Garrett Nussmeier and Co. have hardly put up any big numbers in 2025. The model sees plenty of value in LSU at home here, and it has the Tigers covering in nearly 60% of simulations.

More CFB best bets:

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Dodgers at Blue Jays

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Toronto +1.5

The Blue Jays and Dodgers were all locked up at 2-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 1, but a leadoff walk to Bo Bichette kickstarted a monster Toronto rally that saw the Jays score nine runs and take a massive lead that wouldn't really be threatened the rest of the way. Funny enough, the Blue Jays didn't lead the ALCS against the Mariners until they won in Game 7, as they fell behind 2-0 and 3-2 in that series. As for the Dodgers, this is just their second loss of the entire postseason as they swept the Wild Card round and NLCS and dropped just one game to the Phillies in the NLDS. The SportsLine model's top play for this one is Blue Jays +1.5, as Toronto covers in 64% of simulations.

Looking ahead: Packers vs. Steelers

Time: 8:20 p.m., Sunday | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Steelers money line +135 | Expert: Steelers +3 (Brady Kannon)

For the first time ever, Aaron Rodgers faces the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay is the only franchise Rodgers has never beaten in his historic NFL career, and he gets a crack at the Packers at home in Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football in a battle of division leaders. The Steelers are 4-2 after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in a shootout in last week's Thursday Night Football, while the Packers are 4-1-1 and have won two in a row after losing to the Cleveland Browns and tying with the Dallas Cowboys. The model likes the Steelers as home underdogs with Pittsburgh winning in nearly 50% of simulations. SportsLine's Brady Kannon thinks the Steelers will at least cover at +3, especially due to head coach Mike Tomlin's track record. "Tomlin will have his guys ready to go, and he's been incredibly successful in this situation throughout his coaching tenure," Kannon said. "I think the Steelers win the game outright."