Saturday is a great day to stay on the couch between Game 7 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, a huge Week 10 slate of college football, 13 NHL games and six NBA contests.

The Dodgers were able to keep their season alive with a 3-1 win on Friday night, setting up a winner-take-all Game 7 in Toronto Saturday night. The Dodgers are trying to become the first team since the 1998-2000 Yankees to win consecutive World Series titles, while the Blue Jays are looking for their first ring since the 1993 World Series.

In the world of college football, we're seeing the College Football Playoff field get more and more clear as the calendar flips to November. Many of Saturday's games will have a massive impact on the CFP race, with games like Vanderbilt at Texas and Miami at SMU (both at 12 p.m. ET) and Oklahoma at Tennessee (7:30 p.m. ET) all having the ability to really shake things up as the CFP committee will reveal its first ranking of the year next Tuesday.

In addition to the World Series and Week 10 of the college football season, some of the other top games on Saturday include the Houston Rockets visiting the Boston Celtics in the NBA and a potential Stanley Cup preview between the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers in the world of hockey. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Nov. 1. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas

Time: 12 p.m. | Location: Austin | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Texas money line -159 | Expert: Texas -138 (Matt Severance)

The Commodores have been the talk of college football this year as the perennial SEC doormat is anything but in 2025. Vandy enters Week 10 with a 7-1 record and a manageable enough schedule that could help the team make the CFP this year behind Heisman hopeful quarterback Diego Pavia. This bout at Texas is one of two tough matchups left on the Commodores' schedule, along with their season finale at Tennessee. Texas, meanwhile, has lost two games already and still has Georgia and Texas A&M on the docket, so the Longhorns can't afford to drop any remaining games, starting this week against Vanderbilt, if they want to make the CFP for the third year in a row. The big question is the status of Arch Manning, who is in concussion protocol. The SportsLine model likes the Longhorns to win at home, as Texas is victorious in nearly 70% of simulations.

SportsLine expert Matt Severance agrees, as he's backing Texas to win on the money line. He points out that Texas has a stout run defense, which should negate Vanderbilt's strong rushing attack.

No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 14 Tennessee

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Knoxville | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 55.5

This SEC tilt is effectively a CFP elimination game, as both Oklahoma and Tennessee have two losses each this year. The Volunteers made the first 12-team playoff last season and are aiming to get back. If they can get past Oklahoma, their schedule is manageable until the final week of the season in which they host Vanderbilt. As for the Sooners, they lost to rival Texas in the Red River Rivalry as star quarterback John Mateer was clearly not fully healthy after hand surgery, and they just lost at home to Ole Miss last week. The Sooners' dominant defense faltered last week, allowing 34 points to the Rebels. The Volunteers have one of the nation's best scoring offenses, so this is a strength-on-strength matchup. The model likes the Under on this high total, with Under 55.5 hitting in 62% of simulations.

More CFB best bets:

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Dodgers at Blue Jays

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Toronto +1.5

Who doesn't love a good Game 7? This has been an interesting and back-and-forth series to date, with the two teams splitting Games 1 and 2, the Dodgers winning in 18 innings in Game 3, the Blue Jays taking Games 4 and 5 in Los Angeles and the Dodgers surviving Game 6 to force a winner-take-all Game 7. The Dodgers scored three runs in the third inning and got another great start from Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow helped escape a ninth-inning jam with a rare 7-4 double play to end the game. Max Scherzer will start for Toronto, while Los Angeles appears primed to hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani, at least for the start of Game 7. The model likes the Jays to at the very least cover +1.5 in Game 7, as that occurs in 65% of simulations.

Looking ahead: Seahawks vs. Commanders

Time: 8:20 p.m., Sunday | Location: Washington D.C. | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 47.5 | Expert: Seattle -3 (R.J. White)

One of the NFL's biggest surprises takes on last year's surprise team when the 5-2 Seahawks visit the 3-5 Commanders for Sunday Night Football. Washington took the NFL by storm last season behind then-rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and new head coach Dan Quinn. Seattle won 10 games last year but entered 2025 with a question mark at quarterback with Sam Darnold replacing Geno Smith. The early results have been great, with Darnold playing well for his new team and the defense allowing the second-fewest points in the NFC. The Seahawks are coming off the bye week while the Commanders are set to get Daniels back after he missed last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury -- his third missed game of 2025.

The model has the Under hitting in 53% of simulations, and expert R.J. White likes the Seahawks to win on the road and cover behind their strong defense. "The Seahawks have one of the best defenses in the NFL, giving up more than 20 points only once," White said. "That's in stark contrast to a Washington defense that's allowed 24+ in six of its last seven games. With an extra week to prepare, I see Mike Macdonald's defense dictating this matchup and the Seattle offense scoring at least 24 to cover."