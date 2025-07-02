Wednesday's MLB schedule features a rare 19 games, but no matchup on the slate carries more weight than the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays battling at the Rogers Centre in Toronto (7:07 p.m. ET).

The Yankees (48-37) have led the American League East since mid-April, but after losing 12 of their last 18 games their lead in the division has shrunk to one game over the Jays (47-38). (The Tampa Bay Rays are just 1½ games back.) Toronto has won the first two games of the four-game series, including a 12-5 blowout on Tuesday. Jays right fielder George Springer led the way on Canada Day with two home runs and a career-high seven RBI.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old righty Will Warren (5-4, 4.37 ERA) will take the ball for New York. The Yankees have won four of the last five times he has started. Meanwhile Toronto will send veteran righty José Berríos (4-3, 3.26) to the mound. The Jays have won five of his last six appearances. New York is a -125 favorite on Wednesday, with Toronto a +112 underdog.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, who is the current -1000 favorite to win the AL MVP award, will enjoy seeing Berríos on the mound. In 37 career at-bats against Berríos, Judge is batting .378 with a 1.292 OPS, five home runs and 11 RBI.

While the AL East showdown is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Wednesday, other options include the Cubs hosting the Guardians and two U.S. soccer national team matches.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for on Wednesday, July 2. All times Eastern.

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Yankees at Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Blue Jays +1.5 (-155), Blue Jays +107

The AL East has suddenly become a three-horse race, with just 1½ games separating the Yankees, Jays and Rays. Toronto can move into a tie for first place with a win over New York on Wednesday. Springer has been one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball over the last two weeks, going 16-for-35 with three home runs and 15 RBI over his last 10 games. He will get his first look at Warren tonight.

The SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward the Blue Jays on the run line (-155). According to the model's simulations, Toronto covers 64.0% of the time, which is substantially different from the consensus odds implied probability of 60.9%.

Guardians at Cubs

Time: 8:05 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cubs -162 | Expert: Cubs -1.5 +140

The National League Central-leading Cubs (50-35) host the slumping Guardians (40-43). Chicago sits atop the NL Central by 2½ games over the Brewers. Meanwhile Cleveland is in a free fall, having dropped five straight games, which is tied for the team's longest losing streak this year. Neither the offense nor pitching has been effective for the Guardians during the slump. Over the last five games, they have been shut out three times. At the same time they have allowed 32 runs.

The SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward the favored Cubs on the money line (-162), giving the play an A rating, and SportsLine expert Matt Snyder likes the Northsiders on the run line. He notes that Cleveland is one of the worst teams in baseball against lefties, with a .610 OPS (worst in the majors) and a .220 batting average (second worst), and on Wednesday the Guardians face Cubs southpaw Shota Imanaga (4-2, 2.54).

White Sox at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLB Network

SportsLine picks -- Model: Dodgers -331 | Expert: Clayton Kershaw Over 4.5 total pitcher strikeouts -118

One of the best teams in baseball faces one of the worst when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles (54-32) owns the best record in baseball and is the current +235 betting favorite to win the World Series. The Dodgers have won seven of their last eight, including a 6-1 victory over the White Sox in Monday's series opener. Meanwhile Chicago (28-57) has the second worst record in the majors, better than only the Rockies (19-66).

On Wednesday veteran lefty Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.03) will start for Los Angeles. He will be opposed by the White Sox' Brandon Eisert (2-1, 4.33).

While the SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward the favored Dodgers (-331) on the money line, the big consensus on this game is for Kershaw to go Over 4.5 total pitcher strikeouts. Three SportsLine experts—Jimmie Kaylor, Angelo Magliocca and Matt Snyder—all like the Dodgers southpaw to have at least five strikeouts. As Snyder notes, "Clayton Kershaw is three strikeouts away from 3,000 and the Dodgers will have a celebration planned. The White Sox strike out 26.8% of the time against lefties, the second-highest mark in baseball."

More MLB best bets

Soccer best bets today, where to watch

USMNT vs. Guatemala, Gold Cup

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: St. Louis | TV: FS1/Univision

SportsLine expert pick: USMNT -1.5 -115

A spot in the Gold Cup final will be on the line when the U.S. Men's National Team faces Guatemala on Wednesday in St. Louis. The Americans—who are playing this tournament without several of their key players, including Christian Pulisic—have reached the semifinal round despite playing less-than-stellar soccer. On Sunday they needed to win a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals to beat Costa Rica, ranked No. 54 in the world. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green notes that the United States have dominated possession in all four games so far at this tournament.

USWNT vs. Canada, Gold Cup

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Washington D.C. | TV: TNT/truTV/Max/Universo/Peacock

SportsLine expert pick: Both Teams To Score: Yes +116

The U.S. Women's National Team gets a class test on Wednesday when it takes on rival Canada in an international friendly at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The Americans, who are ranked No. 1 in the world, have won their last four matches, beating China, Jamaica and Ireland (twice) by a combined score of 15-0. On Wednesday they will face the Canadians, who are No. 8 in the world. SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton likes both teams to score and notes that the last two matches between these teams have ended in a 2-2 draw after regulation.