America's past-time goes full-time on Saturday, the first day of the 2026 MLB season to feature every team in action. That means 15 games, if you're scoring at home, and while it's too early to determine much about what the results mean, teams won't want to be in a slump coming out of the opening weekend.

Some will be brimming with confidence, but whether that faith is misplaced will be determined down the road. In the case of the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, the self-assurance is justified.

Both are off to strong starts, with New York yet to allow a run in two games and the Dodgers beating Arizona in their first two as they eye a third consecutive World Series title. Both will go for the opening-series sweeps Saturday, with New York visiting the San Francisco Giants at 7:15 p.m. ET and L.A. hosting Arizona at 9:10 p.m. ET.

The NHL also features 15 games, and the Eastern Conference playoff race shows no sign of becoming clearer. The Detroit Red Wings got a huge 5-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night and are just one point behind the final wild-card spot. They'll host the Philadelphia Flyers in another tough matchup Saturday.

In the NBA, the playoff races also are taking on more urgency, and the Eastern Conference also will be the focus there. Among the six games Saturday is a 76ers vs. Hornets matchup as Charlotte tries to build on another big victory. The Hornets ended the New York Knicks' seven-game win streak Thursday night and are a blistering 23-6 over their past 29 games.

The Yankees (-129) and Dodgers (-248) are both favorites on the money line Saturday in the latest consensus MLB odds, and the Red Wings (-143) are favored in their NHL showdown. Charlotte is listed as a 6.5-point home favorite against Philadelphia in the key NBA matchup.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Saturday, March 28. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Yankees at Giants

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 8.5 (-110)

The Yankees have breezed past San Francisco in the first two games, starting things off with a 7-0 victory and allowing one hit in a 3-0 victory on Friday. Now New York sends Will Warren to the hill to face San Francisco's Tyler Mahle. Aaron Judge is off to a slow start in his quest to become the first MLB player to hit at least 50 homer runs in five different seasons. He is 1-for-9 with six strikeouts, but that one hit was a key homer in Friday's victory. The Giants have four hits and have struck out 19 times in two games under new manager and former Tennessee Vols coach Tony Vitello. Warren gets the nod as the Yankees await the return of some injured pitchers, and he was 9-8 with a 4.44 ERA in 2025. He allowed two hits and struck out six in five innings to get a victory against the Giants in a matchup last April. Mahle was 6-4 with a 2.18 ERA and 1.17 WHIP last season, but the SportsLine model expects some runs Saturday, with the Over hitting in 64% of its simulations.

Guardians at Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Mariners -187

Cal Raleigh and Co. have high hopes in 2026 after losing to the Blue Jays in the ALCS last season. Raleigh had 60 homers and 125 RBI in 2025, but it's Luke Raley providing the power for Seattle so far. The outfielder has homered in both games, with the Mariners bouncing back from a 6-4 loss on Opening Day with a 5-1 victory Friday. Raleigh has struck out in all seven at-bats and has walked once. Cleveland won the AL Central in 2025 but lost to the Tigers in the wild-card round. The Guardians had the second-worst batting average in MLB and scored the third-fewest runs, but the pitching staff was fourth in team ERA and had 16 shutouts. Joey Cantillo, who went 5-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 13 starts last season, faces a tough assignment against Seattle's Bryan Woo on Saturday. Woo, a 26-year-old righty, was 15-7 with a 2.94 ERA in 2025, with the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (0.93). The SportsLine model has Seattle ending the series with a victory, as the M's win in 66% of simulations

NBA best bets, where to watch

Jazz at Suns

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 231.5 (-110)

With other basketball taking up a lot of the attention, fans without NBA LeaguePass will have slim pickings. The Pistons vs. Hornets matchup on ABC is at 5:30 p.m. ET, then Jazz vs. Suns wraps the Saturday schedule up on late night TV. The Hornets have been one of the hottest teams in sports, and Kon Knueppel also has the hot hand. He scored 26 points and made six three-pointers in a huge 114-103 victory against the Knicks on Thursday. New York is third in the East and had won seven in a row. That performance made the 20-year-old Rookie of the Year favorite the youngest player in NBA history to make 250 three-pointers in a season. Joel Embiid and Paul George combined for 63 points in a 157-137 Philadelphia home victory against the Bulls on Wednesday. The model has this one coming in just above 220 points, with the Under hitting 63.3% of the time.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Flyers at Red Wings

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Flyers +119

The Red Wings got a huge victory Friday but now have a quick turnaround. And unfortunately for them, it will be another tough test. Detroit beat Buffalo 5-2 to move within one point of the New York Islanders, who hold the final wild-card spot in the East. Philadelphia is just four points behind the Red Wings and is among the dozen teams still alive for playoff spots in the East. The top three in each division get in, plus the two wild cards, and Detroit is four points behind third in the Atlantic while Philly is five back in the Metropolitan. This is the first meeting between the Original Six foes this season, but they'll face off three times over the next two weeks. With the Red Wings playing a back-to-back, the SportsLine model sees a lot of value on Philadelphia to win, as the Flyers money-line pick hits in 50% of simulations and offers a solid payout.