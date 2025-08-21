The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox renew baseball's most storied rivalry when the two teams begin a key four-game series on Thursday in the Bronx. The suddenly hot Yankees (69-57) have won five in a row and sit in second place in the American League East, four games behind the division-leading Jays. The Red Sox (68-59), who have lost three in a row, are in third place in the division, 5.5 games behind Toronto. If the season ended today, New York and Boston would earn the top two wild card spots in the AL playoffs.

The Yankees' winning streak was built on the road. They swept a three-game series against the Cardinals and a two-game series against the Rays. Over the five games, the Bombers' bats have come alive. The team has averaged 8.6 runs while leading the majors in home runs (18), OPS (1.023) and slugging (.582).

Meanwhile, the Red Sox lineup has gone cold. During the three-game losing streak, Boston has scored just three runs in each of the games. The team is hitting .204 over that time.

Thursday's pitching matchup features the Yankees' Luis Gil (1-1, 5.14 ERA) against Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.63) of the Red Sox. Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, will be making just his fourth start of the season. He missed the first four months of the year while recovering from a lat strain sustained in spring training.

Giolito, meanwhile, has been solid all season. Over his last 17 starts, he is 8-1 with a 3.15 ERA.

While the Yankees-Red Sox series opener is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Thursday, there are other options on a nine-game MLB slate, a two-game NFL preseason schedule and a four-game WNBA lineup.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on for Thursday, Aug. 21. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Steelers at Panthers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Charlotte, N.C. | TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Steelers -4 (Larry Hartstein) and Under 35.5 total points (Hartstein)

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not play on Thursday, so the world will have to wait until Week 1 to see the four-time NFL MVP don the black and gold. The Steelers have split their two preseason games thus far, beating the Jaguars in Week 1 and falling to the Buccaneers in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Panthers have been one of the worst teams in the preseason, losing to the Browns and Texans by a combined score of 50-13. They are the only team with just one touchdown through the first two weeks of preseason. Both starting quarterback Bryce Young and backup Andy Dalton will sit out Thursday's game, leaving Jack Plummer and newly signed Bryce Perkins, the reigning UFL MVP, at quarterback for Carolina. "Even if Tomlin sits backup QB Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh should have an edge with the experienced Skylar Thompson followed by Logan Woodside," Hartstein says.

Patriots at Giants

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: East Rutherford, N.J. | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Patriots +6.5 (R.J. White)

Two of the most impressive teams of August close out their preseason schedule when the New York Giants host the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Both teams are 2-0, with the Patriots having outscored their opponents by 38 points and the Giants having beaten their foes by 28. New England, however, has played two teams (Commanders and Vikings) that mostly rested their starters. There is no indication yet how much playing time New York's starters will see in the preseason finale. "Bottom line, the Patriots backups on offense have been too solid against deep Commanders and Vikings defenses to be catching this many points even if the Giants starters get more run than expected," White says.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Red Sox at Yankees

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: New York | Watch: Fox | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Yankees money line -144 | Expert: Yankees -1.5 +150 (Bruce Marshall)

In third place in the division just last week, the Yankees have overtaken the Red Sox for second in the AL East with their recent surge. Ben Rice has led the way during the five-game winning streak, hitting .350, slugging .750 and posting a 1.208 OPS. On Thursday, Rice and the Yankees will square off against Giolito, who, Marshall notes, has a 6.30 ERA in his last four starts away from Fenway Park. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says New York has a 59% chance to win and gives a "B" grade to Yankees money line at -144.

Astros at Orioles

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Baltimore | TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Orioles +1.5 -195 | Expert: Astros money line +100 (Marshall)

Six days after nearly pitching a perfect game against the Astros, Orioles rookie righty Brandon Young faces Houston again, this time at Camden Yards. On Friday, Young took a perfect game into the eighth inning before losing it on an infield single with two outs. On Thursday, he will face an injury-riddled Astros team that is in the midst of its worst offensive slump in 40 years. Houston has been shut out in four of its last six games, has scored six runs total and has gone 1-5 over that stretch. The SportsLine Projection Model says that Baltimore has a 70% chance to cover on the run line and gives a "B" grade to Orioles +1.5 (-195). Marshall, however, likes the Astros on the money line because of starter Jason Alexander, who has a 1.00 ERA in three August starts. Houston has won each of his last four outings.

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Sky at Liberty

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Brooklyn | Watch: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Sky +15.5 -112 (Max Meyer) and Sky first half +8.5 -105 (Meyer)

One of the best teams in the WNBA meets one of the worst when the New York Liberty host the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center. The defending WNBA champions Liberty (22-13) are tied with the Dream for the second-best record in the league. They are coming off an 85-75 win over the Lynx, the team with the best record in the WNBA. Meanwhile the Sky (8-26) have the second-worst record in the league, better than only the Sun. Chicago has lost five in a row and 13 of its past 14. However, Meyer notes Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins are back for the Sky and that New York has not won a game by more than 11 points since Breanna Stewart last played on July 26. Stewart has been ruled out again for Thursday.

Mercury at Aces

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | Watch: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: A'ja Wilson Over 36.5 points + rebounds -106 (Meyer)

The red-hot Las Vegas Aces will try to keep their winning streak alive when they host the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The Aces (22-14) have won a league-best eight in a row. They have climbed into fifth place in the WNBA standings, just percentage points behind the fourth-place Mercury (21-13). Las Vegas has been carried by A'ja Wilson, who ranks second in the league in scoring (22.9 points per game) and rebounding (10.0) and leads the WNBA in blocks (2.2). Meyer notes in two games against Phoenix this season, Wilson has had 30 points and 16 rebounds and 26 points and 18 rebounds. "The Mercury don't really have the ideal player to defend Wilson (to be fair, not many teams do), and she's been able to torch them in two upset wins," he says.