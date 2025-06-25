Max Fried attempts to become Major League Baseball's first 10-game winner this season when the New York Yankees visit the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday for the finale of their three-game series at Great American Ball Park. Fried (9-2, American League-best 2.05 ERA), who is tied with teammate Carlos Rodon and 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers for first in the majors with nine victories, aims for his first in three outings as New York looks to avoid being swept for just the second time this season.

The Reds, who posted 6-1 and 5-4 triumphs in the first two games of this set and have won three straight overall, send Brady Singer (7-5, 4.13) to the mound. The 28-year-old right-hander is 0-2 in six career starts against the Yankees, has allowed three runs or fewer in seven consecutive turns but is just 3-3 in that span. New York is a -213 betting favorite, and the over/under for total runs scored is set at 9.

In addition to the Yankees-Reds matchup, there are 11 other games on Wednesday evening's MLB schedule, two on the WNBA slate and an intriguing FIFA Club World Cup match.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, June 25. All times Eastern

⚾ MLB best bets, where to watch

Yankees at Reds

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Cincinnati | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Reds +175

The Yankees have lost five consecutive road games as they were swept by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park from June 13-15. They scored a run in the first inning of the opener of this series but were blanked over the final eight frames, then squandered a three-run lead before falling in 11 innings in Tuesday's contest. Cincinnati, which collected 11 hits in each of the first two games of the series, has won three straight overall and seven of its last eight at home.

More MLB best bets

🏀 WNBA best bets, where to watch

Sun at Aces

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: NBA TV, Fubo (Try for free)

The Aces ended a three-game losing streak Sunday with an 89-81 home triumph over the Indiana Fever in which they limited star guard Caitlin Clark to 7-of-20 shooting, including 1-of-10 from 3-point range. Las Vegas hopes to post back-to-back wins for only the third time this season as it continues its four-game homestand with a matchup against the Sun, who began their four-game road trip with their sixth consecutive overall defeat -- an 87-63 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. Las Vegas has won five straight meetings with Connecticut, including an 87-62 road victory earlier this season.

More WNBA picks

⚽ FIFA Club Word Cup best bets, where to watch

Inter Milan vs. River Plate

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: TNT

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Under 2.5 (-105)

Both teams will be looking to secure first place in Group E when they square off at Lumen Field. Inter Milan and River Plate own identical 1-1-0 records after the former posted a 2-1 victory against Urawa Reds in its previous match and the latter battled Monterrey to a scoreless draw. SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton doesn't see many goals being scored in this contest either. "I expect both teams to come out with a defensive game plan and looking to score on the counterattack," Sutton said. "I'm expecting the majority of this match to be played in the middle of the pitch, which is why I'm backing Under 2.5 goals."