The American League West-leading Houston Astros attempt to bounce back from a series-opening loss when they host the New York Yankees on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Houston (76-63), which won two of three at New York last month, fell behind early in the opener and never recovered, falling 7-1 for its third defeat in four contests. Despite the setback, the Astros maintained their three-game division lead over the Seattle Mariners, who were edged 6-5 by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a pair of home runs while Trent Grisham belted his third grand slam of the season and second in five days for the Yankees (77-61), who posted their eighth victory in nine games. With the triumph, New York remained tied with the Boston Red Sox for second place in the AL East and 2 1/2 games behind the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays.

Will Warren (8-6, 4.30 ERA) aims for his third win in four decisions when he takes the mound for the Yankees on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander, who owns a 5.58 road ERA this season, recorded the victory against the Chicago White Sox in his last outing despite allowing four unearned runs over five innings.

The Astros counter with righty Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.61), who is unbeaten in his last six starts. Claimed off waivers from the Athletics in May, the 32-year-old was tagged for five runs across six innings by his former team en route to a loss on July 24 but has since gone 3-0 with a 2.41 ERA. Alexander was superb against the Yankees on Aug. 10, giving up just one hit over six scoreless innings in a 7-1 victory.

New York is a -130 betting favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Houston is priced at +109 in the latest MLB betting odds for Yankees vs. Astros.

In addition to the Astros-Yankees matchup, there are 10 other games on the MLB evening schedule and a pair of contests on the WNBA slate.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Sept. 3. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Yankees at Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: MLB Network, Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Astros +1.5 (-152)

Alexander has been stingy since joining the Astros, allowing three runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts while also tossing three scoreless innings in a relief appearance. Meanwhile, Warren has surrendered a total of 12 runs over 13 2/3 frames in his last three outings. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Astros keeping the game close, as they cover the spread in 60% of its simulations.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Sparks at Dream

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Azura Stevens Under 9.5 points (-106)

The Sparks (19-20) have posted back-to-back victories and are just one game behind the Indiana Fever (21-20) for the final playoff spot. Indiana has only three games remaining, while Los Angeles, which owns the tiebreaker between the teams, has five - including the next two in Atlanta. The Dream (26-14), who defeated the Sparks 88-82 in May to extend their winning streak in the series to four games, also have won their last two contests and are battling the Las Vegas Aces (26-14) and Phoenix Mercury (26-14) for the No. 2 seed in the postseason. Los Angeles could use a big offensive performance from forward Azura Stevens, who is averaging 13.5 points and shooting 40.8% from 3-point range this season. But SportsLine's Max Meyer doesn't see it happening, as Stevens has recorded more than nine points just once in her last six contests, and Atlanta possesses the best 3-point defense in the WNBA.

Sun at Sky

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Kamilla Cardoso Over 14.5 points (-125)

Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention and are slumping as they enter this matchup. The Sun (10-30) have lost three of their last four contests, while the Sky (9-30) have dropped four straight and 17 of their past 19. After setting a franchise record with 28 victories last season, Connecticut has posted only 10 wins this year - but two were against Chicago. The Sky have five more chances to avoid finishing with a single-digit win total for the first time since their inaugural 2006 season, when they posted a 5-29 record. Meyer believes Kamilla Cardoso will help Chicago reach double figures, as the 24-year-old Brazilian center scored 24 points against Connecticut on Aug. 13 and contributed 18 in their matchup 10 days later.

Looking ahead: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Time: 8 p.m. ET Friday | Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil | TV: YouTube

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 46.5 | Expert: Chiefs -3

Kansas City has waited nearly seven months to remove from its mouth the bad taste that came with its 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs finally have the chance to do so when they open the 2025 season against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Friday.

The Chiefs set a franchise record with 15 wins last season but ultimately were unable to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. They'll be looking to take out their frustrations against a Chargers squad that has lost seven straight meetings in the all-time series since posting a 30-24 victory at Kansas City in Week 3 of the 2021 campaign.

Jim Harbaugh returned to the NFL sidelines last year after coaching Michigan to the national championship in 2023 and guided Los Angeles to 11 wins, its highest total since going 12-4 in 2018. The Chargers gave the Chiefs all they could handle last season, as Kansas City won their two meetings by a total of nine points, with the second victory coming on a field goal as time expired.

The Chiefs are 3-point favorites in the latest odds, and three SportsLine experts are backing the nine-time defending AFC West champions. However, the SportsLine Projection Model sees things a bit differently and is leaning slightly toward the Chargers, projecting a 22-20 victory for Kansas City.