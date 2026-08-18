The Baltimore Orioles are in the thick of the wild card race despite falling just short of sweeping a four-game series with the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. They now get to test their mettle against another rival that is ahead of them in the division.

The Orioles (61-64) return from a 5-5 road trip to host the New York Yankees (69-55) at 6:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game set at Camden Yards. Baltimore won three straight at Tampa Bay over the weekend but squandered a late two-run lead in the series finale and dropped a 7-6 decision.

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With the loss, the Orioles fell into a tie with the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers for the third wild card in the AL. The club is just 2-5 this season against the Yankees, who halted a three-game slide with a 10-inning triumph over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, but won two of three when New York visited Oriole Park in May.

Baltimore will look to draw first blood in the series behind right-hander Shane Baz (4-12, 4.00 ERA), who has gone 0-6 over 10 starts since defeating the San Diego Padres on June 12. The 27-year-old was tagged for six runs on five hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings at New York earlier this season.

The Yankees counter with Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.30), who is returning from an elbow injury to make his first start since June 28. The 33-year-old left-hander allowed a total of three runs over 13 frames in winning both of his outings against the Orioles last year.

Another series that begins Tuesday is a three-gamer between the Seattle Mariners (59-66) and Milwaukee Brewers (77-48) at 7:40 p.m. ET at American Family Field. The Mariners, who have won three of their last four contests, trail the AL West-leading Houston Astros by four games and are two back in a race for the third wild card that features seven teams separated by two games or less. Milwaukee won three of four against the Los Angeles Dodgers this past weekend after beginning its seven-game road trip by being swept in San Diego.

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Tuesday's full 15-game MLB schedule also includes the middle contest of the three-game series between the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (74-51) and Minnesota Twins (61-65) at 7:40 p.m. at Target Field in Minneapolis. After sustaining a three-game sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies, the Twins - who are one-half game back in the AL wild card race - scored four times in the first inning of Monday's opener and went on to post a 4-2 victory. The loss was the third in four contests for the Braves, whose division lead over the Phillies shrunk to 6 1/2 games.

A rare five-game set between a pair of NL Central rivals continues when the St. Louis Cardinals (64-62) take on the Cincinnati Reds (60-65) at 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park. The clubs split Monday's doubleheader, with the Cardinals extending their winning streak to three with a 2-1 triumph in the opener and the Reds halting their three-game skid by taking the nightcap 6-5 in 10 innings. St. Louis is three games out of the third wild-card spot while Cincinnati is 6 1/2 back.

The Yankees are -111 money line betting favorites against the Orioles in the latest consensus MLB betting odds, while the Brewers are -162 betting favorites against the Mariners. The Braves are -125 favorites over the Twins at sports betting apps and the Cardinals are -115 to win against the Reds.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Aug. 18. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Yankees at Orioles

Time: 6:35 p.m. | Location: Baltimore | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Orioles +1.5 (-170) | Expert: Pete Alonso Over 1.5 total bases (+128, Eric Cohen)

The Orioles have won four of their last six games, and one of their losses in that span was by one run. The Yankees 1-3 in their past four, with the victory coming by a single run. Baltimore has been scoring a good amount of runs lately, producing at least five in seven of its last eight contests. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Orioles will put up a good fight against Rodon as they cover the run line in 67% of its simulations. Baltimore slugger Pete Alonso has been swinging a hot bat, recording five home runs and 10 RBI over his last eight games. The 31-year-old homered and singled against Tampa Bay on Monday to extend his hitting streak to nine games, and SportsLine expert Eric Cohen likes him to collect at least two total bases in the opener of the series with New York.

Cardinals at Reds

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Cincinnati | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Reds +1.5 (-165)

The Reds entered this series with a 3-5 record against the Cardinals this season, and four of the losses were by two or more runs - including three by seven. However, Cincinnati played it tight in both games of Monday's doubleheader, losing the opener by one run and winning the nightcap by the same margin. St. Louis right-hander Kyle Leahy already has faced the Reds three times this year, and the Cards lost two of those contests. The 29-year-old Leahy gave up 10 runs across 15 innings in those outings and has a 6.12 ERA in 11 career appearances - including eight in relief - against Cincinnati. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Reds to at least keep Tuesday's game close as its simulations have them covering the run line 70% of the time.

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Mariners at Brewers

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Brewers ML (-162) | Expert: Bryce Miller Under 16.5 outs recorded (-117, PropBetGuy)

The Brewers own one of the best home records in the majors at 41-22 and have won 12 of 16 at American Family Field since the All-Star break. Seattle is seven games under .500 overall this season and 11 under the break-even mark on the road. The SportsLine Projection Model feels the Brewers will continue continue their home domination as they win the series opener in 66% of its simulations. Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller has worked 5 2/3 innings or more in only two of his last overall six starts and half of his eight road outings. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (88-58, +1659 on his last 146 MLB player prop picks) expects Milwaukee to chase the 27-year-old before he's able to record more than one out in the sixth inning on Tuesday.

Braves at Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Twins +1.5 (-155) | Expert: Braves ML (-125, Eric Cohen)

The Braves are in a bit of a slump as they've lost three of their last four contests, including Monday's series opener. The Twins ended their three-game skid with that 4-2 victory. They did all their scoring in the first inning, however, and still have lost 10 of their past 15 contests. Meanwhile, Atlanta righty Tyler Mahle has been stellar in his two starts since being acquired from the San Francisco Giants just before the trade deadline, allowing a total of one run over 12 innings. But the 31-year-old has a 5.17 career ERA against Minnesota, and the SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Twins can get to him again as its simulations have them covering the run line 65% of the time. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen (44-24, +1896 on his last 68 MLB picks) is backing the Braves to come away with the victory, though, as Minnesota righty Zebby Matthews has posted a 7.27 ERA since the beginning of July.

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