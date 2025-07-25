Two playoff hopefuls needing to make up ground will square off when the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series on Friday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Yankees (56-46) sit in second place in the American League East, 4.5 games behind the Blue Jays. On Wednesday, New York lost 8-4 to Toronto in the rubber game of a three-game series. Meanwhile, the Phillies (58-44) have fallen to second in the National League East, a half game behind the New York Mets. Philadelphia is coming off a 9-8 loss in 11 innings to the Red Sox on Wednesday but won the series two games to one.

Will Warren (6-5, 4.91 ERA) is set to start for the Yankees. The 26-year-old righty has been up-and-down over the last month. In two of his last four starts, he has given up a combined 13 runs across 7.2 innings; in the other two, he has allowed just two runs combined in 11 innings.

Warren's season has mirrored the Yankees' campaign. After starting the year 42-25 and building a big lead in the division, New York has gone 14-21 over its last 35 games. Aaron Judge has carried the offense, leading the majors in batting average (.345) while ranking second in both home runs (37) and RBI (84).

The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.75) to the mound. The 32-year-old righty has shuffled between the bullpen and rotation this season, but his last two appearances have both been starts. In his last game, Walker gave up three runs on nine hits in four innings in a 9-5 victory over the Angels. Philadelphia designated hitter and All-Star Game MVP Kyle Schwarber ranks third in the NL in home runs (34) and fourth in RBI (78).

While the New York-Philadelphia matchup is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Friday, there are other options on a 15-game MLB slate, as well as a three-game WNBA schedule.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Friday, July 25. All times Eastern.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Phillies at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: Apple TV+ | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Phillies money line +129

The series between New York and Philadelphia is the first since the teams met almost a year ago in a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. The Yankees swept that series, scoring 27 runs in the process. New York enters this year's series with arguably the best offense in baseball. The Bombers lead the majors in OPS (.787) and home runs (163) and rank third in runs scored (530). While the SportsLine Projection Model says the Yankees win 5.4-5.2 on Friday, it gives the Phillies a 45.0% chance to win, which is greater than the consensus odds implied probability of 43.7%, and gives a 'B' grade to Philadelphia money line (+129).

Braves at Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Texas | TV: MLBN | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Braves money line +130 | Expert: Rangers -1.5 +136 (Matt Snyder)

The Texas Rangers will look to stay hot when they host the Atlanta Braves in first game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field. The Rangers are 8-2 over their last 10 games, which include a 4-2 record against the Astros and Tigers, two of the best teams in the AL. Meanwhile, the Braves (44-57) are fading fast. They have lost 11 of their last 16 games and are 14 games behind the division-leading Mets in the NL East. Snyder notes that Atlanta is 18-31 on the road this season. "The pitching matchup (Joey Wentz vs. Nathan Eovaldi) heavily favors the Rangers, too. They'll win by multiple runs," he says.

Guardians at Royals

Time: 8:10 p.m. | Location: Kansas City, Mo. | TV: Apple TV+ | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 8 total runs -105

Two AL Central rivals square off when the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians open a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The Guardians (51-51) sit in second place in the division, eight games behind the division-leading Tigers. Meanwhile, the Royals (50-53) are in third place, 9.5 games back. Both teams have made up ground on Detroit, which has lost 10 of 11. Friday's pitching matchup features Cleveland's Gavin Williams (6-4, 3.54) against Kansas City's Michael Wacha (4-9, 3.62). The SportsLine Projection Model's simulations say the teams average 7.3 runs on Friday night and gives a 67.2% chance to Under 8 total runs, which is substantially different from the consensus odds implied probability of 51.2%.

Nationals at Twins

Time: 8:10 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: MLBN | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Nationals money line +136

Two struggling ballclubs will try to turn things around when the Washington Nationals visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The Nationals (41-61) sit at the bottom of the NL East. Only the Rockies have a worse record in the NL. Meanwhile, the Twins (49-53) are in fourth place in the AL Central, 10 games behind the division-leading Tigers. On Friday, Washington lefty MacKenzie Gore (4-9, 3.59) will go up against Minnesota righty Zebby Matthews (1-2, 6.26). Despite the Nationals' struggles this season, the SportsLine Projection Model says Washington has a 50.0% chance to win on Friday and gives a 'B' grade to Nationals money line (+136).

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Mercury at Liberty

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Brooklyn, New York | TV: ION | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Mercury +6.5 -110 (Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai) | Expert: Under 170.5 total points -110 (Wetzel and Barzilai)

Two WNBA title contenders collide when the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury battle at the Barclays Center. One season after winning the franchise's first title, the Liberty (16-6) enter Friday's game in second place in the league standings, 3.5 games behind the Lynx. New York has won four in a row. Meanwhile, the Mercury (15-8) are third in the standings. They have dropped back-to-back games, to the Lynx and Dream. Wetzel and Barzilai note that the return of Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper to Phoenix and Jonquel Jones to New York will boost both teams' defenses. Hence, the SportsLine experts are taking the Under. "With a line in the 170s, we don't even need a defensive game -- just an average game without abnormally hot shooting will cash this," they say.

More WNBA best bets