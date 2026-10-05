The New York Yankees received a strong performance from their pitching staff in the opener of their American League Division Series matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays but had no answer for Drew Rasmussen. In order to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination, they'll need to solve Freddy Peralta.

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The Yankees look to even the ALDS when they visit Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Monday to face the Rays in Game 2 at 8 p.m. ET. New York limited Tampa Bay to one run and five hits in Saturday's series opener but managed just one hit of its own in a 1-0 loss.

Jonathan Aranda belted a one-out solo homer off Gerrit Cole in the third inning and Rasmussen, who was making his second career postseason start and first since 2021, carried a no-hitter into the eighth. The Rays' right-hander retired the first two batters before Austin Wells ripped a double down the right-field line.

However, Wells made an ill-advised decision to attempt to stretch it into a triple and easily was thrown out at third. Closer Bryan Baker struck out two while retiring the Yankees in order in the ninth as Tampa Bay drew first blood.

New York attempts to avoid an 0-2 series deficit behind AL Cy Young Award favorite Cam Schlittler, who worked 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series. The 25-year-old righty owns a 2.67 career ERA against the Rays but has won just one of his five starts. However, the Yankees are 3-2 in those contests, with two of the victories coming on the road.

Tampa Bay counters with Peralta, who is just 1-3 with a 4.32 ERA in nine career playoff appearances -- including six starts. The 30-year-old Dominican right-hander escaped with a no-decision in his only turn against the Yankees during the 2026 regular season as he gave up three runs on two hits and six walks over five innings on May 17 while with the New York Mets.

In the other ALDS, the Chicago White Sox try to move within one win of the AL Championship Series when they take on the Cleveland Guardians at 5 p.m. ET in Game 2 at Progressive Field. The White Sox, who swept their Wild Card Series with the Houston Astros, hope to improve to 4-0 on the road this postseason after defeating Cleveland 3-0 in Saturday's opener. Rookie Japanese star Munetaka Murakami went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and five pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the AL Central champion Guardians struck out 12 times.

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Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season concludes when the New Orleans Saints (1-2) host the NFC South-rival Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football. The Falcons, who trounced the Green Bay Packers 35-14 last week for their first victory of the year, won both meetings with the Saints in 2025 to take a 57-56 lead in the all-time regular-season series.

There are just four games on Monday's NHL schedule, one of which has the San Jose Sharks (2-0-0) facing off against the Dallas Stars (0-2-0) at 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Sharks needed overtime to win their first two games of the season at home, while the Stars have gotten off to a rough start offensively, producing one goal total in losing their initial two contests.

The Yankees are -124 favorites against the Rays in the latest consensus MLB betting odds, and the Guardians are -152 sports betting favorites versus the White Sox. The Saints are 1.5-point favorites over the Falcons on Monday Night Football, and the Stars are a massive -204 to defeat the Sharks.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Oct. 5. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

White Sox at Guardians

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 6.5 (-119) | Expert: Gavin Williams Under 15.5 outs recorded (-140, PropBetGuy)

A total of three runs were scored in Game 1, which was an anomaly for these AL Central rivals. In their 13 regular-season meetings, they combined for at least seven runs 11 times - including six of seven at Progressive Field. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the offense will be flowing in Game 2 as the Over hits in almost 71% of its simulations. Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams made four starts against Chicago in 2026 and worked more than five innings just once. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (134-91, +2350 on his last 225 MLB player prop picks) doesn't think the 27-year-old will go deeper in Monday's contest.

Yankees at Rays

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: St. Petersburg, Fla. | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 6.5 (-115) | Expert: Yankees ML (-123, Micah Roberts)

The Yankees and Rays combined for a grand total of one run in the series opener after totaling at least seven in eight of their 13 regular-season matchups. The AL East rivals produced eight or more runs in five of their seven contests at Tropicana Field. Yankees righty Cam Schlittler was untouchable in two of his three career playoff starts, but both of those outings were against the Boston Red Sox. When he faced the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS last year, the 25-year-old yielded four runs over 6 1/3 innings. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Rays will be able to put some runs on the board against him on Monday, and its simulations have the Over hitting more than 67% of the time. Including his turn against Boston in the Wild Card Series, Schlittler has allowed fewer than two earned runs in 10 consecutive outings. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts (36-28-2, +1215 on his last 66 MLB picks) believes he'll come up with another stellar effort and help the Yankees even the series.

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NFL best bets, where to watch

Falcons at Saints

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: New Orleans | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 47.5 (-112) | Expert: Saints -1.5 (-111, R.J. White)

After scoring a total of 16 points in their first two games of the season, the Falcons posted 35 in a triumph at Green Bay last week. The Saints have produced at least 24 points in each of their three contests and allowed 31 or more twice. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't feel points will be at a premium when they clash on Monday Night Football as the Over hits in 52% of its simulations. New Orleans has been very competitive this year and easily could be 3-0, and the team should not be lacking motivation as it faces its most hated rival on the 20th anniversary of its return to the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina. SportsLine expert R.J. White (42-30-3, +923 on his last 75 NFL picks) thinks that will be enough for the Saints to cover the spread.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Sharks at Stars

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Dallas | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Sharks +1.5 (-152) | Expert: Stars ML (-164, Thomas Casale)

The Sharks have yet to taste defeat this season, as they got past the Florida Panthers and Los Angeles Kings in overtime in their first two games. Dallas has gotten off to a horrendous start offensively, scoring a total of one goal in losses to the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators. San Jose has scored nine goals thus far, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees them at least keeping it close in Dallas, as its simulations have the Sharks covering the spread 74% of the time. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale is backing the Stars to post their first win of 2026-27, however, as he thinks their offense finally will show up.

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