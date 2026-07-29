Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Yankees vs. White Sox, Mariners vs. Dodgers and more

The Chicago White Sox were exceptional at home during the first half of the 2026 MLB season, winning 12 of their 16 series at Rate Field - including 11 of the last 12. Things have not gone as well for them in their own ballpark in the second half.

Chicago (55-51) attempts to get back on track at home Wednesday as it hosts the New York Yankees (61-46) at 7:40 p.m. ET for the third contest of their four-game series. The White Sox lost the first two games of the set to fall to 1-4 at Rate Field since the All-Star break and are just 1.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the AL Central.

After beginning its six-game homestand by losing two of three to the Houston Astros, Chicago jumped out to a three-run lead in the first inning of its opener against New York before suffering a 9-5 defeat. The White Sox fell behind by three runs early on Tuesday and fell just short in their comeback attempt in the ninth as they dropped a 3-2 decision.

The victory was the eighth in nine road games for the Yankees, who climbed within 1.5 games of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. New York hopes to receive another strong performance on the mound from Cam Schlittler on Wednesday as the 25-year-old right-hander registered 12 strikeouts while scattering three hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings in a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in his last start.

Eight other games are on MLB's Wednesday evening schedule, including the middle contest of the three-game series between the Seattle Mariners (53-55) and NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (67-40) at 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. The Mariners drew first blood Tuesday with a 7-6 triumph as the Dodgers were unable to get the potential tying run home from third base with no outs in the ninth inning.

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Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers (55-52) seek their fifth win in six outings when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays (62-44) at 6:40 p.m. ET for the middle contest of the three-game set between the division leaders at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Texas, which owns a two-game lead over Houston in the AL West, posted a 4-1 victory in the opener as Tampa Bay's advantage over New York in the AL East shrunk to 1.5 games.

The Yankees are -147 favorites against the White Sox in the latest consensus MLB odds. The Dodgers are -165 favorites against the Orioles and the Rays are -146 favorites over the Rangers.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, July 29. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Rangers at Rays

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: St. Petersburg, Fla. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rangers +1.5 (-181) | Expert: Rays ML (-138, Matt Severance)

Tampa Bay won six of seven before dropping the series opener but the Rays have had some difficulty scoring of late, producing just one run in each of their last two contests. Texas hasn't had much trouble, however, as it has crossed the plate at least four times in five consecutive games. The Rangers have won 12 of their last 16 meetings with the Rays, and the SportsLine Projection Model likes them to keep Wednesday's contest close as they cover the run line in 67% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (140-79-2, +1668 on his last 221 MLB picks) feels Tampa Bay will even the series as it hasn't suffered back-to-back losses at home often this season.

Yankees at White Sox

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: White Sox ML (+123)

The Yankees are thriving on the road, where they've won eight of their last nine games. The White Sox are 1-4 on their current six-game homestand after having dropped the first two contests of this series. However, Chicago has lost only five of its 17 sets at Rate Field this year and has suffered three or more consecutive defeats in its own ballpark just twice. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think a third time will occur Wednesday as its simulations have the White Sox winning 54% of the time.

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Mariners at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 9.5 (-110) | Expert: Dodgers ML (-144, Eric Cohen)

Los Angeles left-hander Eric Lauer has allowed fewer than four runs in each of his seven starts since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays on May 17. Seattle right-hander Emerson Hancock has yielded a total of three runs over 20 1/3 innings in his last four turns. After the teams combined for 13 runs in the series opener, the SportsLine Projection Model believes there will be less offense Wednesday as the Under on 9.5 runs hits in more than 62% of its simulations. The Dodgers have lost three straight only three times this season and just once since mid-May. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen (27-8, +1924 on his last 35 MLB picks) is backing them to avoid a fourth three-game slide as he is impressed with their performance in Lauer's outings.

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