A champion will be crowned when the Oklahoma Thunder host the Indiana Pacers for Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City, which was unable to close out the series in Indiana on Thursday, is seeking the second title in franchise history after winning in 1979 as the Seattle SuperSonics. The Pacers are vying for their first NBA championship.

Indiana forced the decisive seventh game with a 108-91 victory in Game 6. Obi Toppin led six Pacers in double figures with 20 points off the bench and Tyrese Haliburton scored 14 while battling a strained right calf. Pascal Siakam recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana, which is a 7-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In addition to the first Game 7 in the NBA Finals since 2016, Sunday's sports schedule features a 15-game slate in the MLB that concludes with the rubber match of a three-game series between the National League East co-leaders New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball, as well as four WNBA contests. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on for Sunday, June 22.

🏀NBA best bets, where to watch

Pacers at Thunder NBA Finals Game 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: ABC

SportsLine picks -- Model: Thunder -7 | Expert: Over 214.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City has yet to lose back-to-back games this postseason and is 10-2 at home. One of those victories came in a Game 7, as the Thunder rolled past the Denver Nuggets 125-93 in the second round. The Thunder have alternated blowout wins and close triumphs after their six losses in this year's playoffs and the pattern calls for a big victory Sunday, which the SportsLine Projection Model sees happening. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall (77-53-1 in his last 131 NBA over/under picks, +1884) believes Game 7 will be a high-scoring affair. "Game Six was the first time in the series that either team landed beneath 100 (points) in the Finals, and both had been trending Over most of the postseason," Marshall said. "There's enough established firepower both ways to suggest this scoreline handily clears 214.5."

⚾MLB best bets, where to watch

Mets at Phillies

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET | Location: Philadelphia | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Phillies -1.5 (-186)

These rivals sport identical 46-31 records after splitting the first two games of the series. The Phillies cruised past the Mets 10-2 in the opener for their eighth win in nine contests, while New York belted seven home runs en route to an 11-4 triumph Saturday to end its seven-game losing streak. Philadelphia left-hander Jesus Luzardo (6-3, 4.41 ERA) has been lit up in three of his last four starts, while New York southpaw David Peterson (5-2, 2.60) is unbeaten in his last seven outings. Despite Luzardo's recent struggles, the model has the Phillies covering the spread in 70% of its simulations.

More MLB best bets

🏀WNBA best bets, where to watch

Fever at Aces

Time: 3 p.m. ET | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN

Expert pick: Fever -1.5 (-106)

Caitlin Clark and the Fever attempt to hand the Aces their fourth consecutive loss when they visit T-Mobile Arena. Indiana is coming off just its second loss in six games, an 88-77 setback at Golden State on Thursday, while Las Vegas' 90-83 home loss to Seattle on Friday was its fifth in six contests. SportsLine's WNBA analysts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai believe Indiana's defense can contain an Aces team that will have A'ja Wilson back in the lineup.

More WNBA picks

Max Meyer has picks for Fever vs. Aces and Liberty vs. Storm