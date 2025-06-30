The Philadelphia Phillies attempt to extend their lead in the National League East when they host the San Diego Padres on Monday in the opener of their three-game series. Philadelphia (49-35) moved 1.5 games ahead of the New York Mets in the division with Sunday's 2-1 victory over the division-rival Atlanta Braves. The Phillies own one of the best home records in the majors at 26-14 and have won six of their last seven at Citizens Bank Park.

Zack Wheeler (7-3, 2.45 ERA) looks to improve to 5-1 lifetime against the Padres as he takes the mound for Philadelphia. After losing two of three at Cincinnati over the weekend, San Diego counters with Matt Waldron, who makes his season debut after suffering an oblique injury during spring training. Philadelphia is a -223 betting favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the total is set at 9.

In addition to the Padres-Phillies matchup, there are seven other games on the MLB schedule and a Round-of-16 match in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on for Monday, June 30. All times Eastern

⚾MLB best bets, where to watch

Padres at Phillies

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET | Location: Philadelphia | TV: MLB Network

SportsLine picks -- Model: Padres +184 | Expert: Phillies -1.5 runs

Wheeler has been outstanding since mid-April, allowing two runs or fewer in 11 of his last 12 starts. The 35-year-old right-hander has given up a total of two earned runs and recorded 32 strikeouts over 23 innings in four turns this month. Philadelphia dominated San Diego last season, winning five of their six meetings.

SportsLine expert Matt Snyder sees Wheeler posting another dominant performance against a Padres lineup he believes is overrated. However, the SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward San Diego (+184) winning the series opener.

Giants at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET | Location: Phoenix | TV: FS1

SportsLine picks -- Model: Diamondbacks +1.5 runs

Both of these NL West clubs are looking to break out of a funk. San Francisco has lost five of its last six contests, while Arizona enters this four-game series with a four-game losing streak. Giants starter Logan Webb (7-5, 2.52) is 7-3 lifetime against the Diamondbacks and has gone 2-0 with a 1.85 ERA in five starts this month. Arizona righty Ryne Nelson (4-2, 3.71) also has pitched well of late, giving up just one run in each of his last three outings. The model sees the Diamondbacks keeping this game close and likely posting the victory (Arizona +113).

More MLB best bets

⚽ FIFA Club World Cup best bets, where to watch

Manchester City vs. Al Hilal

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Orlando, Fla. | TV: TBS, DAZN

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Manchester City Over 2.5 goals

Manchester City cruised through the group stage, outscoring their opponents 13-2 while winning all three matches and finishing atop the Group G standings. Al Hilal allowed just one goal across their three contests but scored only three as they recorded one win and a pair of draws to place second in Group H behind Real Madrid. SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer feels that Man City will solve the Saudi club's defense and continue their offensive surge. "This is a team that is on a warpath right now, and frankly, to me, it doesn't matter who their Round-of-16 opponent is. They'll be looking to run over them," Eimer said.