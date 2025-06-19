The Oklahoma City Thunder can clinch the franchise's first NBA title since 1979 when the team squares off against the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Thunder, who were the Seattle Supersonics when the franchise last lifted the trophy, lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2.

The Pacers will try to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Oklahoma City on Sunday, but their chances could be compromised by the health of Tyrese Haliburton. The star guard is battling a strained right calf, which arose during the Game 5 loss in which he went 0-for-6 from the field. Haliburton said Wednesday he would "do everything in my power to play" in Game 6. Given the injury, the Thunder are 6-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

In addition to Game 6, Thursday's sports schedule features 16 MLB games and Caitlin Clark on the court after a physical game on Tuesday night. Let's start our snapshot of what to watch and bet tonight on the hardwood.

🏀NBA best bets, where to watch

Thunder at Pacers NBA Finals Game 6

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Location: Indianapolis | TV: ABC

SportsLine picks -- Model: Pacers money line (+200), Jalen Williams Under 23.5 points (-120) | Expert: T.J. McConnell Over 14.5 total points and assists (-144)

Game 6 could hinge on the health of Haliburton and his strained right calf. In Indiana's three losses in the series, he is averaging just 13.0 points and shooting 41% from the field. By comparison, he is averaging 18.0 points and shooting 50% in the Pacers' two wins. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (99-43 in his last 142 NBA player prop picks) notes that McConnell is the likely beneficiary if Haliburton is limited. "[McConnell] played arguably his best game of the playoffs in Game 5," Severance said. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, gives Indiana a 38.0% chance to win on Thursday, meaning the plus-money on the Pacers to win represents value. The model also says that Williams, who scored a playoff career-high 40 points in Game 5, regresses back to the mean on Thursday, projecting 21.0 points.

⚾MLB best bets, where to watch

Mets at Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET | Location: Atlanta | TV: MLB Network

The reeling New York Mets will try to end their five-game losing streak — and avoid being swept for the second straight series — when they face the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Truist Park in Atlanta. After being shut out on Wednesday for the second time in three games, the Mets (45-29) have seen their lead in the National League West shrink to 1 game over the Phillies. Despite Clay Holmes (7-3, 2.87 ERA) starting for New York, the model gives the Braves a 58.0% chance to win and sees value on the money line. Meanwhile Prop Bet Guy (29-21 in his last 50 MLB player prop picks) notes that Strider, who is coming off a 13-strikeout game against the whiff-happy Rockies, went Under 7.5 strikeouts in the five starts before that. Also, "New York has consistently held a bottom-eight strikeout rate against righties all season," he says.

More MLB best bets

🏀WNBA best bets, where to watch

Mercury at Liberty

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Location: New York | TV: Prime Video

Expert pick: Mercury +10.5 (-106)

Two WNBA title contenders collide on Thursday when the New York Liberty host the Phoenix Mercury at the Barclays Center. The Liberty (10-1) have the second-best record in the league, behind only the Lynx (11-1). Meanwhile the Mercury (9-4) have the third-best record. Max Meyer notes that eight of New York's 11 games this season have come against teams with losing records. The three games against teams above .500 resulted in a 2-point win, a 14-point loss and a 5-point win.

Fever at Valkyries

Time: 10 p.m. ET | Location: San Francisco | TV: Prime Video

Expert picks: Valkyries +11.5 (-105), Under 164 (-110)

Caitlin Clark returns to the court for the first time since Tuesday's physical game against the Sun when she and the Indiana Fever take on the Golden State Valkyries at the Chase Center. On Tuesday, Clark was poked in the eye and shoved to the ground in Indiana's 88-71 victory. The series of physical plays in the game drew several hot takes from national talking heads the following morning. Expert Calvin Wetzel notes that Golden State is 7-4 against-the-spread this season, which is tied for the second-best ATS record in the league. In addition, "These two teams are two of the three teams in the league that haven't cashed five Overs yet this season," he says. Wetzel likes the Under.