The San Antonio Spurs began the 2025-26 NBA season with a five-game winning streak, but the run ended Sunday as they suffered a 130-118 loss against the Phoenix Suns on the road. After splitting their first four contests this campaign, the Los Angeles Lakers have reeled off four consecutive victories, including a 123-115 triumph over the Trail Blazers in Portland on Monday.

Los Angeles posted that win without three of its top players, as LeBron James (sciatica), Luka Doncic (leg) and Austin Reaves (groin) were sidelined. The Lakers (6-2) could have two of their stars back when they attempt to extend their winning streak against the Spurs (5-1) at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Reaves, who is fourth in the NBA in both scoring (31.1 points) and assists (9.3), is listed as questionable for the matchup between two of the top teams in the Western Conference, while Doncic is more likely to play as he does not appear on the Lakers' injury report.

Despite its injury woes, Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite against San Antonio in the latest NBA sportsbook odds for Spurs vs. Lakers, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5. In addition to that matchup, there are 10 other games on the NBA schedule, five contests on the NHL slate and a pair of MAC showdowns in Week 11 of college football.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on for Wednesday, Nov. 5. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Timberwolves at Knicks

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Knicks -155

Both teams are seeking a third consecutive victory as Minnesota began its three-game road trip with triumphs over the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets while New York kicked off its seven-game homestand with wins against the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. Karl-Anthony Towns, who spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Timberwolves, is facing his former team for just the second time. In the first meeting in December 2024, the five-time All-Star scored 32 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in leading the Knicks to a 133-107 victory at Minnesota. New York is 4-0 at home this season, and the SportsLine Projection Model says the team will remain undefeated at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks win in 64% of its simulations.

Spurs at Lakers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Lakers -136 | Expert: Stephon Castle Over 18.5 points (Mike Barner)

The Lakers dominated the season series in 2024-25, winning four of the five matchups. Los Angeles certainly could use Doncic on Wednesday, as San Antonio is allowing a league-low 108.2 points per game this season. The 26-year-old Slovenian guard registered his first triple-double of the campaign in the Lakers' 130-120 victory against the Miami Heat on Sunday, recording 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Doncic has scored a total of 165 points in 2025-26, the most by a player through four games of a season in franchise history. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks Doncic will help the Lakers to a fifth straight victory, as its simulations say they win 60% of the time. Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 26 points in their loss at Phoenix on Sunday, and SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner likes the guard to be productive again since he is shooting 55.4% from the field after shooting 42.8% during his rookie season.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Blues at Capitals

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Washington, D.C. | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Blues +1.5 (-204) | Expert: Capitals ML (Matt Severance)

The Blues are coming off their first victory since Oct. 18, as they edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday to end their seven-game losing streak (0-5-2). They're looking to post back-to-back wins for the second time this season when they visit a Washington team that has been idle since Saturday, when it dropped a 4-3 road decision to the Buffalo Sabres in a shootout for its fourth straight defeat (0-3-1). St. Louis fell behind Edmonton 2-0 before scoring three consecutive goals, with Pius Suter tallying with 1:23 remaining in the third period to snap a tie and grab a share of the team lead in points (eight). Alex Ovechkin saw his goal-scoring drought reach four games in Buffalo and remains one shy of 900 for his career. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see the Blues getting blown out, as they cover the puck line in 73% of its simulations, but SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes the Capitals to end their skid behind goaltender Logan Thompson, who leads the NHL in both goals-against average (1.51) and save percentage (.935).

CFB best bets, where to watch

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Toledo, Ohio | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Northern Illinois +14.5 (-109)

The Huskies edged Holy Cross in their season opener but lost six consecutive games before defeating Ball State 21-7 last time out. Toledo is coming off its third loss in five contests, a 28-7 setback at Washington State. Northern Illinois has lost five straight road games dating back to last season, its longest such slide since a seven-gamer from 2007-08, and is averaging just 13.4 points this year, the third-lowest average in FBS. The Rockets are 4-0 at home this campaign and have won three consecutive meetings with the Huskies. Toledo leads the MAC in a number of categories, including scoring (31.8 points per game), passing (253.3 yards per game) and scoring defense (16.0 points allowed per game), but the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see the Rockets routing Northern Illinois, as its simulations say the Huskies cover the spread 65% of the time.