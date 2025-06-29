The American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers seek their 53rd victory when they host the division-rival Minnesota Twins in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. Detroit (52-32) entered the day tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the majors. The Tigers lost the opener of the set before ending Minnesota's three-game winning streak Saturday with a 10-5 victory.

The Twins, who trail the Tigers by 11 1/2 games in the AL Central, send Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.64 ERA) to the mound against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal (9-2, 2.29). Detroit is a -272 betting favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the total is set at 7.5.

In addition to the Twins-Tigers matchup that concludes a 15-game slate in MLB, there are five contests on the WNBA schedule, as well as FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup soccer matches.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, June 29. All times Eastern

⚾MLB best bets, where to watch

Twins at Tigers

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET | Location: Detroit | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 | Expert: Tigers -1.5 runs

Detroit improved to 3-2 in the season series with Saturday's triumph in which the club collected 15 hits. Four players went deep in that contest for the Tigers, who are fourth in the AL this season with 104 home runs. Skubal, who leads the majors with a 0.87 WHIP, is looking to win his 10th consecutive decision and join Max Fried of the New York Yankees as the only 10-game winners this year.

The SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward the Twins (+221), while SportsLine expert Matt Snyder sees the Tigers winning by at least two runs. He notes Minnesota's 13-game winning streak last month appears to have been a fluke as the team has a 27-43 record otherwise.

🏀WNBA best bets, where to watch

Aces at Mercury

Time: 6 p.m. ET | Location: Phoenix | TV: NBA TV

Expert pick: Mercury -6

Phoenix is attempting to extend its winning streak to seven games after defeating the New York Liberty 106-91 on Friday. One of the Mercury's triumphs during their run was a 76-70 victory at Las Vegas on June 15 in which forward Satou Sabally led all players with 22 points and fell one rebound shy of a double-double. SportsLine's WNBA analysts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai believe these teams are going in opposite directions, with Phoenix on the rise as it continues to get healthier and Kahleah Copper finds her groove following an injury.

Max Meyer has picks for Mercury vs. Aces and Liberty vs. Dream

⚽ FIFA Club World Cup best bets, where to watch

Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich

Time: 4 p.m. | Location: Miami | TV: DAZN

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Bayern Munich -130

This Round-of-16 matchup features Brazilian side Flamengo, who finished the group stage atop Group D with two wins and a draw, and Germany's Bayern Munich, who finished second in Group C with two victories and one loss. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green isn't concerned about Bayern's 1-0 setback against Benfica last Tuesday. "The Bavarians have been explosive, having outscored their opponents 18-2 over their past five matches, going 4-1 over that span," Green said.

⚽ Concacaf Gold Cup best bets, where to watch

United States vs. Costa Rica

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: Fox

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Both teams to score -115

The USMNT cruised to this quarterfinal matchup by winning all three of their Group D matches, while Costa Rica finished second in Group A with two wins and a draw. The winner of this contest advances to the semifinals, where it will face either Canada or Guatemala. SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer feels even though the Americans allowed just one goal in the group stage and Costa Rica played to a 0-0 draw against Mexico last time out, both teams will get on the board in this match. "They've not only scored in seven of (their last eight competitive) matches, but accumulated 31 goals scored across those matches," Eimer said of Costa Rica.