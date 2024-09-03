Top 2024 Buffalo Bills futures bets to make ahead of the season

The Bills will need to replace top target-earners from the past, but players are ready to step into new roles. Here are some intriguing Buffalo bets for 2024

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The 2024 Buffalo Bills look a lot different from the team that has dominated the AFC East for the past four seasons.

Several key players departed this offseason, most notably starting WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis and starting DBs Tre’Davious White and Jordan Poyer. Several of their departures lack clear replacements, especially on defense, which may not be quite the same dominant force it has been in recent years.

The offense should still be very good with Josh Allen leading the charge, and that should be enough to keep the Bills competitive in a tough division and a loaded AFC conference. Allen will need to develop some quick rapport with his new pass catchers, such as 33rd overall pick Keon Coleman and free agent acquisitions Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins.

The Bills’ offense took off last year once Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator. Now in the first full season under Brady, expect the Bills to continue deploying a dominant rushing attack led by James Cook and Allen. The passing game will transition from a vertical attack with Diggs and Davis to more of a quick-hitting scheme utilizing slot targets such as tight end Dalton Kincaid, WR Khalil Shakir and Samuel.

Oddsmakers are indicating that the Bills’ reign atop the AFC East could end this season. The Jets are favored to win the division with odds around +165 at most major sportsbooks, including FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM and DraftKings. The Bills have the second-best odds at around +195 at those sportsbooks, while they are small favorites at BetRivers and bet365 with +170 odds compared to the Jets’ +180.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). Read Review Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (LA) In partnership with Bossier Casino Venture, Inc. d/b/a Margaritaville Resort Casino. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

While the Jets have better odds to win the AFC East, Buffalo still has slightly better odds to win Super Bowl 59, ranging from +1600 at BetMGM to as low as +1200 at bet365 sportsbook. The Bills’ projected win total is set at either 9.5 or 10.5 at most sportsbooks. At 10.5, the juice is heavy on the under at -175 (BetMGM) while the over is priced at +135.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the most compelling Buffalo Bills futures bets for the upcoming NFL season.

Buffalo Bills Over 10.5 wins (+135, BetMGM)

The Bills are one of the more difficult teams to handicap this season. There are plenty of reasons to fade them, notably the departures of Diggs and several key defensive players discussed above. They also have an absolutely brutal schedule, with the 10th-toughest slate based on projected win totals and an especially difficult first six weeks (vs. Arizona, at Miami, vs. Jacksonville, at Baltimore, at Houston, at New York Jets).

At the same time, Buffalo surged over the second half of last season despite Diggs virtually disappearing and several key defensive players being injured. The Bills showed during that stretch that the combination of an elite QB like Josh Allen and excellent coaching on both sides of the ball is all they really need to be a very successful team. Buffalo has followed that formula to the tune of four straight seasons with at least 11 wins (and five straight with at least 10).

With that kind of track record, getting +135 odds for them to make it five straight 11-win seasons looks like a solid value, even in the face of the offseason turnover and the difficult schedule. It would also be tempting to take the +180 odds at BetMGM for Buffalo to win the AFC East for the fifth year in a row, but that will be a much more difficult task this season. They will face stiff competition from both the Jets and the Dolphins, who each have much easier schedules. Eleven wins could easily wind up being second in this division, just like it was for the Dolphins last season.

For all those reasons, taking the Over on 10.5 wins is one of the best ways to bet on the Bills’ team outcome futures this season.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Bills to finish second in AFC East (+170, bet365)

The other Bills team future we strongly considered as our first pick was in the “division finishing position” market. As noted above, the Bills could have a much more difficult time winning the AFC East this season, but it also feels very unlikely they would tumble all the way down to third. That makes a bet on the Bills finishing second look appealing. However, given the dependence of this bet on two other teams, betting on the win total is a more predictable outcome, which made it the preferred approach in this case.

That said, this bet is a creative way to hedge the previous bet on Over 10.5 wins. As discussed above, it is very realistic that Buffalo could win 11 games and still wind up in second place, meaning both bets would win. Of course, Buffalo could also wind up with 11 or more wins and win the division. Even if this bet loses in that scenario, placing two equal bets on each of these futures would still end up in the black.

On the other hand, if Buffalo falls short of 11 wins, they still have a good chance to finish at least in second place in the AFC East. In that case, combining this bet with the previous one would assure at least some profit. The only scenario in which both bets would lose is the Bills implode and fall to third place (or last). While that is certainly possible, given the Bills’ recent track record in this division, it would be rather surprising to see both the Jets and the Dolphins surpass them this season.

Betting on either of these first two bets by themselves would be a solid bet, but combining them creates several possible winning outcomes and an unlikely losing one.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

James Cook Over 900.5 rushing yards (+100, BetRivers)

After Joe Brady took over as the Bills offensive coordinator in Week 11 last season, James Cook took his game – and especially his usage – to another level. His volume increased from 12 carries and 2.8 targets per game to 16.7 carries and 3.7 targets. That translated to roughly 11 more rushing yards per game (from 61.5 to 72.4) and 10 more receiving yards (from 22.2 to 31.9).

Cook now gets a full year in Brady’s system after having a full offseason to absorb it rather than learning it on the fly. Stretching out his 2023 numbers in Brady’s offense to a full 17-game season would translate to 1,231 rushing yards. He doesn’t even need to come close to the same efficiency and he should still have no problem reaching 900 rushing yards. Getting that bet at even money is an excellent value.

It’s also worth pointing out that BetRivers sportsbook is (at the time of this writing) offering much better odds on this market than most other sportsbooks. DraftKings, for example, has set the line at 925.5 yards with -110 odds on the Over, while bet365 has priced it at -105 for over 950.5 yards.

Read Review Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (LA) In partnership with Bossier Casino Venture, Inc. d/b/a Margaritaville Resort Casino. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Josh Allen Under 9.5 rushing touchdowns (-125, DraftKings)

Speaking of players exploding after Brady took over the offense, Josh Allen also exploded in his red zone rushing. He scored a whopping eight rushing touchdowns in seven regular season games under Brady, plus another three in two playoff games. That’s 11 rushing scores in nine games. In his previous 10 games, he totaled seven rushing touchdowns. Allen had 15 total rushing touchdowns in the regular season last year after a previous career high of nine back in 2019.

Rushing touchdowns (and touchdowns in general) are a notoriously unpredictable metric. The big-bodied Allen is one of the best red zone rushing threats in the league, and it’s fair to expect he will approach 10 rushing touchdowns again this season. But it’s also fair to expect some serious regression in this category compared to last year’s performance.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Dalton Kincaid Over 74.5 receptions (-124, BetRivers)

Dalton Kincaid bucked the trend of tight ends struggling in their rookie seasons. The Bills’ 2023 first-round pick racked up 73 catches for 673 yards in his freshman campaign. He also missed one game and was limited in two others due to injury. As a rookie, his 91 targets were second on the team, and Stefon Diggs’ team-leading 160 targets as well as Gabe Davis’ 81 targets (3rd most) will need to be allocated elsewhere in 2023 with their departures.

Kincaid is now the Bills’ top pass-catcher and should be Josh Allen’s favorite target this season. Given the increased role he should have in the Bills’ new-look passing attack, Kincaid should have no problem improving upon his 73-catch rookie season. That makes the Over on 74.5 receptions a very solid futures bet. There are slightly better odds available at other sportsbooks with a higher number (e.g. 77.5 at -112 at FanDuel), but those odds are likely not worth the increased line to clear.