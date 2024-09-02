Top five Buccaneers futures bets for the 2024 NFL season

Can Baker Mayfield reach his passing yards prop with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rachaad White all returning?

Viewed through one lens, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a mediocre 2023 season.

Viewed through another, though? The 2023 Buccaneers overachieved big time.

Sure, Tampa Bay barely finished above water at 9-8. But that’s three more victories than the team was projected to deliver prior to the season. More importantly, 9-8 was good enough to win (via tiebreaker) the once-again wretched NFC South.

Also, the Bucs blasted defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round (32-9), then went to Detroit and pushed the Lions to the limit (31-23 loss).

So of course Tampa Bay enters this season with higher expectations than last … but not by much. The team’s consensus projected win total is just 7.5, although it’s shaded to the high side (Over -140 at BetMGM). Caesars Sportsbook has a tad more faith in Tampa, posting a win total of 8.5 — but it’s heavily juiced to the Under (-175).

The Bucs also have long-shot Super Bowl odds ranging from +6500 (FanDuel) to +9000 (Caesars).

As enticing as those odds are, don’t roll the dice on Tampa winning a third Lombardi Trophy this century. Same goes for betting Over 8.5 wins. Instead, invest in these top five Buccaneers futures bets.

Buccaneers Under 7.5 wins (+115, DraftKings)

Aside from a return trip to Detroit in Week 2, Tampa Bay’s opening month is definitely manageable with three home games against Washington (season opener), Denver and Philadelphia.

Ditto for a three-game, post-bye-week stretch against the Giants (road), Panthers (home) and Raiders (home).

The lengthy gap from Week 5 until the Week 11 bye? Two words: absolutely brutal.

After closing out September against the Eagles in Week 4, the Buccaneers head to Atlanta and New Orleans. Then they return home to play the Ravens and Falcons. Then they travel to Kansas City. Then San Francisco pays a visit.

To put that degree of difficulty into perspective, consider that Atlanta is an odds-on favorite to win the AFC South (-145 at FanDuel), while the Chiefs, 49ers and Ravens are the top three Super Bowl favorites at every sportsbook.

Even Philadelphia is no lower than sixth on the Super Bowl odds board. Thus, Tampa Bay’s only below-average opponent from late September through mid-November is the Saints — and that game is in New Orleans. Also, after hosting the Raiders in Week 14, the Bucs have consecutive road games against the Chargers and Cowboys.

Translation: Seven victories seems like Tampa’s limit — and even that’s pushing it.

Baker Mayfield Over 3500.5 passing yards (-112, FanDuel)

Oddsmakers have a serious disagreement when it comes to Baker Mayfield’s passing yards projection. In fact, the Tampa Bay quarterback’s yardage total differs by 50-yard increments at four major sportsbooks:

FanDuel 3500.5 yards

DraftKings at 3550.5

Caesars 3600.5

BetMGM 3650.5

Clearly, FanDuel offers the best wagering option if you like Mayfield to have a big passing year — and you should.

First off, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick has played every game in half of his six NFL seasons (16 in 2019 and 2020, and 17 last year). His passing yardage in those respective campaigns: 3,827, 3,563 and 4,044 (career high).

Mayfield also threw for 3,725 yards in his rookie season when he only played 14 games (13 starts). He even cleared 3,000 in 2021 when he again played 14 contests.

Don’t forget, too, that Mayfield finally was blessed with some legit weapons last year. Wide receivers Mike Evans (1,255) and Chris Godwin (1,024) were fantastic, while running back Rachaad White added 549 receiving yards to his 990 rushing yards.

All three are back this year. And all three — along with a solid offensive line — will help Mayfield top 3,500 passing yards again.

Mike Evans Over 8.5 receiving touchdowns (+116, FanDuel)

Mayfield didn’t just establish a career best in passing yards last season. He also had personal highs in completion percentage (64.3), completions (364), attempts (566) and, touchdown passes (28, topping the total from his rookie campaign by one TD).

The recipient of nearly half those scoring throws: Mike Evans, whose 13 touchdown receptions tied Tyreek Hill for the NFL lead.

Evans has now hauled in at least a dozen TDs in half of his 10 NFL seasons, including three of the last four. Also, the 31-year-old played every game last year for a fifth time. His TD totals in those five years: 12, 13, 14, 13 and 8.

Obviously, given Tampa Bay’s difficult schedule, it won’t be easy for Evans to catch double-digit touchdowns in 2024. But he doesn’t have to reach double digits — he just has to get to nine.

If his quarterback puts it in the air as much as expected, Evans will have a good shot to do it.

Antoine Winfield Jr. OVER 1.5 interceptions (-125, FanDuel)

Antoine Winfield Jr. has picked off at least one pass in each of his first four NFL seasons — including a career-best three in 2023. He also beat this prop with two interceptions in 2021.

This year, it’s reasonable to expect Winfield to snag multiple INTs in back-to-back years for the first time. And he might even do it before September ends, because his first four games are against two rookie quarterbacks (Washington’s Jaylen Daniels and Denver’s Bo Nix), and two veterans who threw double-digit picks last season (Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts had 15 and Detroit’s Jared Goff had 12).

Of course, Winfield faced Hurts and Goff twice each last year, and came away empty. But he did swipe a ball from Carolina rookie Bryce Young, and he’ll get two cracks against Young again this year. As well as two cracks against Kirk Cousins (Falcons) and Derek Carr (Saints).

In all, the Bucs face seven quarterbacks who tossed at least eight INTs last year: Carr (eight); the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and Raiders’ Gardner Minshew (nine); Young (10); Goff (12); the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (14); and Hurts (15).

Also worth noting: Two seasons ago, Prescott (15), Carr (14), Cousins (14) and Mahomes (12) ranked tied for first, tied for second and tied for fourth in INTs.

Buccaneers to go 0-2 vs. Falcons (+260 at DraftKings)

Going back to the start of the 2019 season, Tampa Bay has won seven of 10 meetings against the Falcons. Also, the Bucs haven’t been swept by Atlanta since it happened in both 2017 and 2018.

There’s a very good chance the Falcons will turn the trick this year — not only because of their overhauled (for the better) roster, but because of when they face Tampa.

The first meeting is the Week 5 Thursday Night Football contest — and it’s in Georgia. That’s a huge disadvantage for the visiting Bucs, especially coming off what is sure to be a physical Week 4 battle against Philly. On the other hand, Atlanta will be playing its third straight home game.

Three weeks later, the Falcons fly to Tampa after a home game against Seattle. And they’ll catch their rivals in a nasty sandwich spot: The Bucs will be coming off a Monday night home game against the Ravens, with contests against last year’s Super Bowl participants on deck (at the Chiefs, vs. the 49ers).