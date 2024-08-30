Top five Chargers futures bets for the 2024 NFL season

The Chargers should be the second best team in the AFC West this year, and we like a few of their Overs.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West for two primary reasons: They’ve been exceptionally good, and the rest of the division has been exceptionally awful.

In fact, Kansas City has won at least 11 games every year during its record run of eight consecutive AFC West titles. How many double-digit victory seasons has the rest of the division produced in the past eight years? Four.

Heck, the Chiefs have more Super Bowl appearances since 2018 (four) — and as many titles (three) — as the Broncos, Raiders and Chargers have total playoff appearances.

So of course Kansas City is overwhelmingly favored to win its ninth straight AFC West crown. But one team has a (slim) chance to end K.C.’s dynasty, it’s probably the Chargers.

Los Angeles has a new coach (Jim Harbaugh), a franchise quarterback (Justin Herbert) and a revamped defense — as well as the division’s second-highest consensus win total (8.5, Over -142 at FanDuel). Same goes for the Chargers’ odds to win Super Bowl 59 (+5000 at BetMGM) and to win the AFC West (+390 at Caesars Sportsbook).

Does that mean it’s wise to bet on L.A. dethroning the Chiefs this year? No. But it is smart to invest in these five Chargers futures bets.

Here are five bets to make on the Chargers:

Chargers Over 8.5 wins (-142, FanDuel)

The Chargers haven’t surpassed their preseason win total projection since 2018 (the franchise’s penultimate season in San Diego). What’s more, they’ve won at least nine games just six times since 2011.

That recent history suggests it’s prudent to go Under 8.5 with the 2024 Chargers. However, that history neglects to mention these names: Mike McCoy, Anthony Lynn and Brandon Staley.

Those are the head coaches who manned the sidelines in Los Angeles and San Diego from 2013-2023. And before that, Chargers fans endured six seasons with Norv Turner steering the ship.

In other words, horrendous head coaching hires are a big reason why the Bolts have been one of the NFL’s biggest underachievers most of this century.

It would appear that Los Angeles finally fixed that problem with the hiring of Jim Harbaugh, who returns to the NFL after leading Michigan to the 2023 national championship.

Harbaugh inherits a roster that is far better than last year’s 5-12 record. It might even be better than the one that went 10-7 in 2022 and choked away a wild-card win at Jacksonville.

Another thing Harbaugh inherits: a soft opening schedule. The Chargers have eight winnable games — Raiders, Panthers, Steelers, Broncos, Cardinals, Saints, Browns and Titans — and a bye in the first 10 weeks.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Chargers to make the playoffs (+112, FanDuel)

Los Angeles essentially is a 50-50 bet to make the playoffs for just the fourth time since a four-year run from 2006-09.

Heading into the season, FanDuel sportsbook offers the best odds on the Chargers reaching the postseason (+112 yes/-138 no) by a smidge over BetMGM, Caesars and DraftKings (all three are +110/-130).

The plus-money price adds to the intrigue of this futures wager — and, again, it’s because of the Chargers’ easy-to-navigate early schedule.

Los Angeles probably will be favored in six of its first nine games and should only be a slight underdog — if that — in the others (at Pittsburgh in Week 3, vs. Kansas City in Week 4, at Cleveland in Week 9).

Even if the Chargers come out of that stretch at 6-3, several victories await on the back end of the schedule. That includes a season-closing stretch against Tampa Bay (home), Denver (home), New England (road), and Las Vegas (road).

What will it take to nab an AFC playoff berth? Probably a 10-7 record (with 11-6 being a lock). Both seem achievable for Los Angeles, which has only four games against opponents with higher projected win totals: Chiefs (twice), Ravens, and Bengals.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Chiefs and Chargers to finish 1-2 in AFC West (+140, DraftKings)

This “exacta” result of Kansas City winning the AFC West and Los Angeles finishing second is the clear-cut favorite among the 12 potential outcomes. (The second favorite is Chiefs/Raiders at +370.)

To understand why, just look at each team’s consensus projected win total: Chiefs 11.5, Chargers 8.5, Raiders 6.5, Broncos 5.5.

And to understand why it makes sense to bet on a Chiefs/Chargers 1-2 divisional finish, just review the previous two Chargers NFL futures recommendations.

It’s not exactly a major leap to predict that Kansas City will win another division title. Assuming that happens, the only way this wager loses is if Los Angeles massively underperforms against a bunch of inferior teams, and Denver and/or Las Vegas exceed expectations.

So let’s say the Chargers fall to 8-9. The only way they wouldn’t finish second is if the Raiders beat their win total by at least two games or the Broncos do the same by at least three. Both are highly unlikely.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Gus Edwards Over 625.5 rushing yards (-115, Caesars Sportsbook)

Harbaugh was an NFL quarterback for 14 years, so he understands the desire to throw the pigskin all over the field. But he’s also a disciple of Mike Ditka, which means he appreciates smashmouth football.

So although Justin Herbert is an elite QB, the thinking here is that Harbaugh will attempt to establish the Chargers’ identity as a physical football team.

That mentality would certainly bode well for L.A.’s offensive line (ranked in the top 10 by multiple outlets) and the lead running back Gus Edwards.

As was the case during his first five years with Baltimore, Edwards will have to share backfield duties. And once again, it’ll be with J.K. Dobbins, who spent his first three seasons (2020, 2022 and 2023) with the Ravens. However, Edwards will receive the bulk of the workload — and he’s been very productive in that role when healthy.

The 29-year-old has compiled at least 711 rushing yards in his four healthy seasons (including a career-high 810 last season). He also averages 4.9 yards per carry. Another bonus for Edwards: His new quarterback won’t steal carries like his old one (Lamar Jackson).

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Joey Bosa Under 8.0 sacks (-115, Caesars Sportsbook)

When on the field, Joey Bosa is still every bit as good as he was when the Chargers drafted the former Ohio State standout No. 3 overall in 2015.

Problem is, the oft-injured Bosa hasn’t been able to stay on the field consistently the last two seasons. He played just five games in 2022, then made it through nine games (but only five starts) last season.

Bosa’s combined sack total in those 14 contests: nine.

Injuries also limited Bosa to 12 games (7.5 sacks) in 2020 and seven games (5.5 sacks) in 2018. Granted, he collected 10.5 sacks in just 12 games in 2016 — but he was a fresh, 21-year-old rookie at the time. Now he’s 29 with a disturbing injury history.

What if Bosa’s body holds up in 2024? Well, this futures wager almost certainly won’t hit. Because the three times Bosa has played a full season, he’s posted sack totals of 12.5 (2017), 11.5 (2019), and 10.5 (2021).

But betting on Bosa to stay healthy is far riskier than betting on him to finish with fewer than eight sacks.