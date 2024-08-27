Top five Dallas Cowboys futures bets for the 2024 NFL season

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Dallas Cowboys are in a precarious situation entering the 2024 NFL season.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his current contract, while star edge rusher Micah Parsons is still playing on his rookie contract that runs through next season. Star WR CeeDee Lamb missed all of training camp while his representation negotiated his new contract, which was finally completed less than two weeks before the Cowboys’ first game.

Those contract situations for the team’s three biggest stars cast a dark shadow over the Cowboys’ 2024 offseason. They lost several key players in free agency, including All-Pro LT Tyron Smith, C Tyler Biadasz, RB Tony Pollard, and CB Stephon Gilmore. Their financial situation also prevented them from adding many new players, with the return of RB Ezekiel Elliott being one of the only noteworthy moves they made.

Head coach Mike McCarthy is also in the last year of his contract as he enters his 5th season with the Cowboys. Team owner Jerry Jones has indicated he has no issues with McCarthy being a “lame duck” coach, as he believes it can bring out the best in a coach. McCarthy has a new defensive coordinator on his staff after Dan Quinn left that role to become the Commanders’ head coach. The Cowboys hired long-time defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer to replace Quinn and will be transitioning to Zimmer’s 4-3 defensive scheme.

Despite all the changes and turmoil, Dallas is still expected to be one of the strongest teams in the NFC this season. Oddsmakers have set their win total at 9.5 with some juice on the Over (-145 at DraftKings), while the Under is priced at +120. The Cowboys’ odds to win Super Bowl 59 range from +1800 (FanDuel) to +2000 (BetMGM). Those are the fifth-highest odds in the NFC (behind the 49ers, Lions, Eagles, and Packers) and the 10th-highest odds overall.

Let’s discuss whether those odds are worth betting on as well as some other good Cowboys futures bets for the 2024 NFL season.

Cowboys to finish 2nd in NFC East (+120, bet365)

The NFC East is like a real-life Game of Thrones. The teams may not play in Westeros, but there is even more turnover at the top of this division than there is in King’s Landing. The NFC East has not had a repeat champion since 2004, the last year of the Philadelphia Eagles’ four-year run atop the division. That streak is the longest in NFL history, and the odds favor the trend continuing for at least one more season.

The Cowboys won the NFC East last year with a 12-5 record, but the Eagles are relatively heavy favorites to win the division this year with -140 odds at both FanDuel and BetMGM. The Cowboys have the second-highest odds at +170. Dallas is certainly capable of ending the long streak without a repeat NFC East champion, especially considering the way the Eagles collapsed at the end of last season. However, the better bet is to take the +120 odds at bet365 for the Cowboys to finish 2nd in the division. (This market is priced at +100 at BetMGM, so bet365 sportsbook currently has the best odds).

The Eagles and the Cowboys are overwhelmingly the two strongest teams in this division. Washington has a new head coach, a rookie quarterback, a bad offensive line, and a depleted defensive roster. The Giants are still starting struggling QB Daniel Jones who is coming off a torn ACL, and they lost their best offensive weapon in Saquon Barkley this offseason. Both teams have projected win totals of 6.5. While bigger surprises have happened, it would be a significant upset if either team outperformed the Eagles or Cowboys this season.

As such, unless the Cowboys can end the historic NFC East streak, the overwhelming likelihood is that they will wind up in 2nd place in the division. Consider that the Eagles’ odds to win the division are -140, but the Cowboys’ odds to finish 2nd are just +120. That simply does not add up. The Cowboys also have the 11th-hardest schedule this season based on oddsmakers’ projected win totals, while the Eagles have the 9th-easiest schedule.

Betting on the Cowboys to finish 2nd at +120 is a better value than betting either side of their win total, and it’s our favorite Cowboys futures bet of the season.

Cowboys Under 9.5 wins (+125, BetRivers)

We may have just thrown some cold water on the idea of betting a side on the Cowboys’ win total, but that was only in comparison to the previous futures bet that we liked better. Betting the Under on a win total of 9.5 is still another good Cowboys futures bet for the 2024 season. And yes, the Cowboys could easily win under 9.5 games and still finish 2nd in the NFC East.

There are a few reasons to expect that the Cowboys will struggle to come close to the 12 wins they have earned in each of the past three seasons. Both the offense and defense are set up for regression from last year’s excellent performance.

As discussed above, Dallas lost two of its five starters on its offensive line, including arguably its most important player Tyron Smith. First-round pick Tyler Guyton is expected to replace Smith at LT. Guyton was considered a developmental prospect in the draft, and even if his development is ahead of schedule, it’s easy to expect him to have his fair share of struggles as he adjusts to the NFL. At center, Dallas will either be starting unproven veteran Brock Hoffman or rookie third-round pick Cooper Beebe.

A dominant offensive line has been the foundation of the Cowboys’ offensive success for years, and this season looks like more of a transition year for that unit. Combined with the lack of talent in the backfield – the 29-year-old Elliott averaged a career-low 3.5 yards per carry last season – and the Cowboys are likely to be one-dimensional on offense. While the Prescott-to-Lamb connection should be nearly unstoppable once again this season, Dallas does not have much else going for it offensively

On defense, the loss of Dan Quinn cannot be overstated. While Mike Zimmer has led some excellent defenses in his long career, his last few seasons in Minnesota were abysmal on defense, and he has been out of the league for the last two seasons. Combine that with the transition from a 3-4 to a 4-3 without the ideal personnel for that scheme change, and it’s difficult to expect Dallas to be nearly as dominant on D as it has been the last few seasons.

As noted above, the Cowboys also have a difficult schedule, which features matchups with the Lions, 49ers, Texans, and the strong AFC North division. An expected regression and a difficult schedule is not a good recipe for going Over a projected win total. Taking the plus odds on the Under is a solid bet.

Dak Prescott under 30.5 passing touchdowns (-130, Bet365)

In each of the last three seasons that Prescott has played at least 16 games, he has thrown for at least 30 passing touchdowns. Last year he led the league with 36 end zone strikes. So why should we expect anything different this season?

For the reasons discussed above, Dallas seems poised to regress on both offense and defense this season. Perhaps the biggest concern is the offensive line because if Prescott does not have good protection, the risk of injury is high. The lack of offensive balance without much talent in the backfield also means that defenses can focus even more on slowing down CeeDee Lamb and Prescott’s passing attack.

The expected defensive regression will also impact Prescott’s touchdown production. Dallas was able to be among the league leaders in time of possession and players per game last season partly because of how strong the defense was. If they cannot repeat that performance, then Prescott will have fewer scoring opportunities. That will make it very difficult for him to throw over 30.5 touchdowns again.

If you are feeling particularly confident in this pick, consider heading over to BetMGM sportsbook instead, where you can get +100 odds on under 28.5 touchdowns instead of taking -130 odds at a line of 30.5.

CeeDee Lamb over 104.5 receptions (-110, DraftKings)

One Cowboys player who still offers plenty of reason for optimism is CeeDee Lamb. After getting his new contract that pays him $34 million per year – the second-highest for a wide receiver – Lamb should be ready to build on his sensational 2023 campaign. Lamb led the league with 135 receptions last season, and while it might be difficult to replicate that level of production, it is not very difficult to expect him to exceed 104 receptions for the third consecutive season.

Lamb is the unquestioned focal point of the Cowboys’ offense. He showed last year that he can still put up huge numbers even when the opposing defense is focused on slowing him down. The issues discussed above that might depress Prescott’s passing touchdowns are not as big a concern when it comes to Lamb’s total receptions. If anything, the Cowboys may be in even more neutral or negative game scripts that will create more passing opportunities.

Ultimately, if one player on the Cowboys can be trusted to produce exceptional numbers this season, it’s Lamb.

Micah Parsons under 13.75 sacks (-112, FanDuel)

Parsons has produced 13.0, 13.5, and 14.0 sacks, respectively, in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. He is one of the most unstoppable and disruptive defensive players in the NFL, and there is no reason to expect that to change this season.

That said, the transition to Mike Zimmer’s 4-3 defense creates some uncertainty about whether Parsons can be quite as effective in a different scheme. While Parsons did occasionally rush the passer from a three-point stance in Dan Quinn’s 3-4 scheme, the majority of his experience came as a stand-up rusher. He is a very different type of edge rusher from the bulkier Danielle Hunter, who had 14.5 sacks for Zimmer’s Vikings defense back in 2018 and 2019.

Zimmer’s scheme will require Parsons to change the way he rushes the passer. That adjustment will have an impact on his productivity. It’s certainly possible that he will continue ascending and reaching higher sack numbers as he has every season so far. But there is enough uncertainty there to make taking the Under on 13.75 sacks an appealing futures bet.