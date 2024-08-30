Top five Philadelphia Eagles futures bets for the 2024 NFL season

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered one of the most perplexing and precipitous collapses in NFL history last season. After starting out 10-1 and looking like a strong contender to reach back-to-back Super Bowls, they finished the season 1-6 including an embarrassing 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers in the wild-card playoff round.

The Eagles were arguably the worst team in the league over that stretch with a -82 point differential and ranking dead last in numerous defensive metrics. The aftermath of that collapse hangs over the team as they look to move forward entering the 2024 season.

While the underlying reasons for such a historic debacle are not entirely clear, a strained relationship and philosophical differences between head coach Nick Sirianni and star quarterback Jalen Hurts may have played a part. Hurts and Sirianni have reportedly worked through whatever issues plagued them last season, but only the results on the field will ultimately demonstrate whether everything is once again sunny in Philadelphia.

The organization hired two veteran coordinators this offseason – former Cowboys and Chargers OC Kellen Moore, and longtime DC Vic Fangio. Moore is expected to modernize the Eagles’ offensive scheme, which Sirianni admitted got “stale” last year. Fangio provides the defense with schematic clarity, strong leadership, and old-school discipline.

With these two respected coordinators in place, Sirianni is taking on the role of a “CEO Head Coach” with less direct responsibility for the offensive scheme, which the Eagles hope will help them avoid the issues they had last season. If that plays out the way they hope, the roster is talented enough to be one of the top Super Bowl contenders this season.

Despite last season’s collapse, oddsmakers have plenty of optimism for the 2024 Eagles, pricing them as low as +1200 (BetMGM) to win Super Bowl 59. That is the fifth-best odds in the league and the third-best in the NFC, behind the 49ers (+600) and Lions (+1200). The Eagles’ projected win total is 10.5 with some juice on the Over (-148 at FanDuel, -145 at BetMGM). The Under is priced at +120 at both FanDuel and BetMGM with slightly lower odds at other sportsbooks.

Let’s discuss whether those odds are worth betting on as well as some other good Eagles futures bets for the 2024 NFL season.

Eagles to be NFC No. 1 Seed (+650, bet365)

Let’s choose to be optimistic that last season’s collapse was an anomaly and the coaching changes and superior talent will make the Eagles once again one of the best teams in the NFC. Barring a hangover effect from last season, the Eagles should have a very good chance to return to conference supremacy in 2024.

The Eagles have one of the best rosters in the league. The offense is loaded with arguably the best set of playmakers in the NFL, including wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert, and prized offseason acquisition RB Saquon Barkley. Although it will be impossible to replace franchise stalwart and future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce at center, the Eagles have Kelce’s handpicked replacement Cam Jurgens ready to fill the void. The offensive line might take a step back without Kelce, but it will still be one of the best units in the league.

Jalen Hurts has been the MVP front-runner deep into the season each of the last two years before trailing off towards the end. If Kellen Moore can fix the issues that Hurts had last season and get him closer to his 2022 form, the Eagles have the potential to be the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

Moore’s track record provides reason for optimism. In three of his five seasons as an OC, his offense has been top six in scoring, top 10 in EPA per play, and led the league in total offense twice. Not to make excuses, but in the other two seasons, his quarterback and key playmakers were decimated by injuries. The Eagles’ offense is arguably the most talented unit that Moore has ever coached, so it’s not hard to expect similar numbers.

As long as Vic Fangio can get the defense back to a respectable level – which his track record and the Eagles’ defensive talent suggest he can – the Eagles’ offense could carry it to the best record in the NFC. The schedule also works in their favor. Based on projected win totals, the Eagles have the 9th-easiest schedule in the league this season, and the 4th-easiest in the NFC. The other top conference contenders – 49ers, Lions, Packers, and Cowboys – are all in the top half of the league in schedule difficulty.

Finally, the odds at bet365 sportsbook make this an appealing bet. The UK-based sportsbook’s +650 odds for this betting market are significantly more favorable than many other sportsbooks’ odds. Caesars has the odds as low as +450, FanDuel has them at +470 (the best odds in the conference), and DraftKings has priced it at +550.

Considering the pricier odds for the Eagles to win the division (-140, FanDuel) or to go over 10.5 wins (-148, FanDuel), betting on the Eagles to earn the NFC No. 1 seed is the best way to get some futures action on the Eagles’ team outcome this season.

Jalen Hurts Over 3600.5 passing yards (+110, DraftKings)

This line is just criminally low. As noted above, Jalen Hurts has arguably the best set of pass catchers in the NFL, especially after the recent acquisition of WR Jahan Dotson. Kellen Moore’s offenses have never been lower than 14th in passing yards (even in two injury-plagued seasons), and they have been top two twice and top eight three times.

Hurts has thrown for 3,701 and 3,858 yards, respectively, in each of his last two seasons. That includes his 2022 season when he missed two games. He averaged 246.7 yards per game in 2022 and 235.5 per game in his first 11 games last season before the collapse started. To reach 3,601 passing yards, he needs to average 212 yards per game if he plays all 17 games, or 241 if he misses two games.

Given the Eagles’ offensive weapons and the impact that Moore could have on this offense, Hurts should have no problem passing for over 3,600 yards this season. Getting that bet with plus odds is a great value, and if any sportsbook were offering alternate lines with even better odds, we would be interested in playing this market up to 3,800 yards to get better odds.

Saquon Barkley Over 1025.5 rushing yards (+110, BetRivers)

Expectations are high for Barkley in the Eagles’ offense. During his time with the Giants, the offensive line was consistently one of the team’s biggest weaknesses. Still, Barkley managed to top 1,000 yards three times and came close with 962 yards in 14 games last year. He averaged at least 68 yards per game in four of his six seasons and averaged a career-high 82.0 yards per game just two years ago.

Now Barkley gets to run behind one of the best offensive lines in the league. The Eagles graded out as Pro Football Focus’ 3rd-best run-blocking unit, while the Giants were 31st and 30th, respectively, in those categories. The Eagles may not be quite as dominant without Kelce, but they will still give Barkley the best run-blocking of his career.

Eclipsing 1,026 rushing yards seems like just a matter of staying healthy for Barkley in the Eagles’ offense. To reach at least 1,026 yards, he needs to average just over 60 yards per game over 17 games, or 73 per game if he misses up to three games. Last season D’Andre Swift averaged 65.6 yards per game, and the year before Miles Sanders averaged 74.6 per game. No offense to Swift or Sanders, but Barkley is a significantly more talented runner, even if he is getting up there in years.

If you want to tail this pick, be sure to place your bet at BetRivers Sportsbook. Barkley’s rushing yards line is set at 1000.5 yards with -110 odds at most other sportsbooks, but at BetRivers you can flip the odds to +110 by adding just 25 yards, which is well worth the increased payout.

If you wanted to be bold, we also like the idea of taking a flyer on Barkley to lead the league in rushing (+1100, FanDuel).

DeVonta Smith over 75.5 receptions (-112, FanDuel)

We want to get some action on one of the Eagles’ star wide receivers, and betting on DeVonta Smith’s receptions is our preferred approach. A.J. Brown is the better player with the better numbers and the better rapport with Hurts. But his futures lines are simply too high given his otherworldly production over the last two years since joining the Eagles.

Smith gets overshadowed by Brown in this offense, but his production and consistency over his first three seasons can’t be ignored. He has 95 and 81 catches, respectively, over the last two seasons, and he missed one game last year. It was Smith, not Brown, who led the Eagles in receptions in 2022. His route-running prowess consistently creates separation and makes him an easy target for Hurts, and he catches everything.

With Moore bringing more motion concepts to the Eagles’ offense this season, Smith has reportedly been the player that has been used in motion most frequently during training camp. That could create even more opportunities for easy completions to Smith this season that will help him reach similar reception numbers to his last two seasons.

Josh Sweat under 7.5 sacks (-105, BetMGM)

Let’s look to the defensive side of the ball for our final Eagles futures pick, and since every other pick has been on the positive, we looked for an Under bet that we liked to close things out. Sweat disappeared over the second half of last season. He registered sacks in six of the first nine games and then had zero the rest of the season, finishing with 6.5. He also had only tackle for loss after week nine and had only one game with more than one QB hit.

The Eagles were reportedly shopping Josh Sweat this offseason before ultimately trading Haason Reddick instead and negotiating a reduced salary for Sweat. Reports on Sweat from training camp have also been noticeably quiet. He has only one season with more than 7.5 sacks and is trending in the wrong direction to believe this year will be his second. Fading that outcome at close to even money is a solid bet.