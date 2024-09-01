Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Top five Texans futures bets for the 2024 NFL season
Are you buying into the Texans hype this season?
It’s been a summer full of major storylines for the Houston Texans and the hype train has officially left the station. The vibe in H-Town is Super Bowl or bust considering how many top-tier names have been added to the roster. However, what’s bringing the fans back down to Earth is the major question of whether last season was fluke or if the Texans are the real deal.
Can C.J. Stroud continue to be a top QB in the league? Will Coach Demeco Ryans show that he’s too green to take the Texans deep into the playoffs? And, of course, which receiver will be getting the ball when it counts? Lots of questions for sure, but also lots of excitement and plenty to wager on.
The sportsbooks are giving the Texans some of the best odds to win the Super Bowl (6th best chance according to FanDuel, 7th according to DraftKings) and that means excitement and expectations are at an all-time high in Houston. Let’s get ready for kickoff with the top five bets for the Houston Texans in 2024.
Stefon Diggs Over 5.5 Touchdowns (-125, DraftKings), Nico Over 5.5 Touchdowns (-125 DraftKings), Tank Dell Over 4.5 Touchdowns (-130 DraftKings)
When it comes to the passing game in Houston, the sky’s the limit. Their roster was pretty stacked last year with Stroud ripping apart defenses and throwing 20 touchdowns just to Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz. Now add Stefon Diggs to the mix and it’s almost unfair to their opponents. With the makeup of this offense, and not to mention how calm and skilled Stroud is, it’s difficult to not drink the Kool-Aid and go all-in on touchdowns for their trio of receivers this season. It seems like the sportsbooks think there won’t be enough red zone targets to go around, but it’s also hard to imagine that Diggs, Nico and Tank won’t combine for 18+ touchdowns this year. This team is too good for that not to happen.
C.J. Stroud Leading The League In Passing Yards (+700, FanDuel)
Continuing with the passing game discussion, the hype could not be higher for Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud. After his incredible rookie season where he was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year, the expectation for Stroud is to continue to shine and put up monster numbers in his sophomore campaign. Last year, he led the league in passing yards per game and finished 8th overall in total passing yards. But don’t forget he only played 15 games, and based on his average had he played the full season, Stroud would have been atop the passing yards list as well. This seems like an easy bet even without Stefon Diggs, but adding him and Joe Mixon to the offense is just a perfect situation for Stroud to be the top passer in the NFL.
Joe Mixon Rushing Yards Over 825.5 (-112, FanDuel)
All eyes are on the pass catchers in Houston, especially considering their top two running backs are brand new to the team. Joe Mixon and Cam Akers joined the Texans’ backfield this offseason and both are looking for a fresh start and to hit the ground running. While many might think that the Texans are all about the pass game, it seems like the perfect opportunity for Mixon to rack up yards with defenses worrying about pass protection and coverages. Mixon has eclipsed 1,000 yards four times in his career, so surpassing 825 should be comfortably within his wheelhouse. The only concern is whether Akers starts to eat into Mixon’s time on the field. Time will tell, but as of now it appears that Mixon is the #1 back and should see lots of success in the running game.
Will Anderson Jr. Sacks Over 8.25 (-110, DraftKings) and Danielle Hunter Sacks Over 10.75 (+105, DraftKings)
Last season, Will Anderson Jr. won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award to completely validate the Texans’ draft day trade to get him. Now, heading into this season, the front office gave Anderson Jr. a tough, veteran partner on the defensive line in Danielle Hunter. It’s been a while since Houston has had stars on both sides of the pass rush and it’s going to be difficult to ignore the hype. Even though Anderson Jr. “only” had 7 sacks in his rookie season, the bet on over 8.25 seems like a gimme. As for Hunter, he racked up 16.5 sacks last season and 10.5 the year before, so hitting 11 should be within reach. With defenses having to account for both of these pass rushers, they likely will see a lot of opportunities to produce and make a difference for the Texans’ defense.
Houston Texans to Win Super Bowl LIX (+1500, Fanduel)
Despite drafting 2nd overall last year, the Texans surprised everyone by making the playoffs. Then they didn’t back down and went all-in during the offseason to acquire top-tier players to fill out their roster. Heading into the 2024 season, the mindset is Super Bowl or bust according to the fanbase, and to be fair, it’s not entirely out of the question. The AFC South isn’t the strongest division and winning it would propel the Texans into a good position in the playoffs. The AFC in general has some tough opponents but for the first time in a long time, Houston has a very well-rounded roster and some marquee players capable of making big plays on both sides of the ball. In their history, the Texans have never even reached the Super Bowl, but after some shrewd acquisitions this summer to complement their young stars, this seems like a very interesting bet.